Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: nightmare before christmas, vampirella

Nightmare Before Christmas Graphic Novel – Dynamite July 2025 Solicits

Nightmare Before Christmas original graphic novel Long Live The Pumpkin Queen in Dynamite Entertainment's July 2025 solicits

Article Summary Long Live the Pumpkin Queen brings a new Nightmare Before Christmas story to graphic novel format.

Sally Skellington struggles with her new role in Halloween Town in this thrilling adventure.

Discover hidden worlds and face calamities that threaten Halloween Town's very existence.

A stunning creation by Liz Marsham, Alessio Petillo, and Ismeal Canales, with cover art by Jill Thompson.

Dynamite Entertainment's July 2025 solicits and solicitations launch with Nightmare Before Christmas' Long Live The Pumpkin Queen graphic novel in paperback and hardcover, by Liz Marsham, Alessio Petillo, and Ismeal Canales, as well as launches for Vampirella, Space Ghost and Powerpuff Girls, joining ThunderCats, SilverHawks, Terminator, Herculoids, Darkwing Duck, Zootopia and more



NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LONG LIVE THE PUMPKIN QUEEN HC

DYNAMIC FORCES

MAY250053

(W) Liz Marsham (A) Alessio Petillo, Ismeal Canales (CA) Jill Thompson

A NEW NIGHTMARE COMES TO HALLOWEEN TOWN!

An all-new graphic novel based on the New York Times best-selling Disney novel Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw!

Jack and Sally Skellington seem like the perfect couple – but all is not well in Halloween Town!

After escaping from Dr. Finkelstein and marrying her true love, Jack, Sally has become the realm's official Pumpkin Queen. But as much as she adores her skeletal husband, the spotlight of popular attention and the weight of her many new royal obligations have left Sally wondering if she might have actually just traded one form of captivity for another. To make matters worse, when Sally and Zero discover a hidden doorway leading to the previously unknown Dream Town, the resulting cascade of calamities threatens not only her new position as Pumpkin Queen, but also the very foundations of her world!

To save her beloved home, Sally will have to summon all the strength she has within her seams – or else the future could become a nightmare without Halloween!

Featuring the timeless characters from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas, this all-new graphic novel is adapted by acclaimed author LIZ MARSHAM (Disney Princess: Ariel and the Sea Wolf, Disney Tangled: The Series) and illustrated by ALESSIO PETILLO and ISMAEL CANALES, and features hauntingly beautiful cover art by comics legend JILL THOMPSON!In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

SRP: $22.99

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS LONG LIVE THE PUMPKIN QUEEN GN

SRP: $15.99

VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

MAY250010

MAY250011 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR B LI

MAY250012 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR C SPEARS

MAY250013 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR D LINSNER

MAY250014 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR E COSPLAY

MAY250015 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR F MATTINA FOIL

MAY250016 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR G MATTINA FOIL VIRGIN

MAY250017 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR H SPEARS FOIL

MAY250018 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR I SPEARS FOIL VIRGIN

MAY250019 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR J BLANK AUTHENTIX

MAY250020 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR K MATTINA METAL PREMIUM CVR

MAY250021 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR L MATTINA LTD VIRGIN

MAY250022 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

MAY250023 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR N 10 COPY INCV LI FOIL

MAY250024 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR O 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

MAY250025 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR P 15 COPY INCV LI FOIL VIRGIN

MAY250026 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

MAY250027 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR R 15 COPY INCV LI VIRGIN

MAY250028 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR S 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

MAY250029 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #1 CVR T 20 COPY INCV SPEARS VIRGIN

(W) Tim Sniegoski (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Francesco Mattina

Return to the future world of Vampirella and Sepulcher City in Vampirella: Armageddon, from Vampirella writer Tom Sniegoski and artist Kewber Baal! Picking up from where our last series (Vampirella Strikes!) left off, Vampirella faces internal and external forces of chaos as a new threat arrives to stare here down! A threat… not of this mortal plane! Featuring covers by Francesco Mattina, Leirix Li, Joseph Michael Linsner and the amazing cosplay of Rachel Hollon! Plus: a special cover cross-over with the amazing Mark Spears! Don't miss this one!

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

VAMPIRELLA MARK SPEARS MONSTERS LITHOGRAPH

DYNAMITE

MAY250030

THE DAUGHTER OF DRAKULON MEETS THE MONSTERS!

Celebrating the spectacular artwork painted by Mark Spears for his historic crossover covers to Vampirella: Armageddon #1 and Mark Spears Monsters #6, the complete work is now available as a beautiful limited edition lithograph!

This high-quality print measures 18" x 24" and is composed of premium-grade 100# archival stock, ensuring a lifetime of durability for its proud owners. Each lithograph comes packaged individually in its own protective tube to guarantee safe shipping and handling.

In addition, Spears will also be signing a limited number of these lithographs to satisfy the demands of his most dedicated fans!

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

VAMPIRELLA MARK SPEARS MONSTERS LITHOGRAPH SGN ED

SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

MAY250032

MAY250033 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

MAY250034 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR C CHO

MAY250035 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR D BARENDS

MAY250036 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR E ROSS

MAY250037 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR F ROSS FOIL

MAY250038 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR G ROSS FOIL VIRGIN

MAY250039 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR H CHO FOIL

MAY250040 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR I CHO FOIL VIRGIN

MAY250041 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR J BLANK AUTHENTIX

MAY250042 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR K ROSS ATLAS ED PEPOSE SGN

MAY250043 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR L MATTINA METAL PREMIUM CVR

MAY250044 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR M MATTINA LTD VIRGIN

MAY250045 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR N 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

MAY250046 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR O 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

MAY250047 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR P 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL (C

MAY250048 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV ROSS VIRGIN

MAY250049 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR R 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VI

MAY250050 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR S 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

MAY250051 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR T 20 COPY INCV CHO VIRGIN

MAY250052 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #1 CVR U 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

A BRAND NEW YEAR OF ADVENTURES BEGINS HERE! The Guardian of the Spaceways returns for more evil-thwarting action in an all-new series – kicking off with the first appearance of a classic Space Ghost villain! As Space Ghost and Blip fight to defuse a hostage situation on an amusement park planet that's been hijacked by the villainous Toymaker, Jan and Jace are confronted by a mysterious figure from their past – a meeting that will shake the Ghost Planet's team to the core! Acclaimed author DAVID PEPOSE and visionary artist JONATHAN LAU reunite to reach for the stars in Space Ghost #1 – boosted by solid-fueled covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and MICHAEL CHO!

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

MAY250055

MAY250056 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR B ENGLE

MAY250057 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR C STONE

MAY250058 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR D SAOWEE

MAY250059 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR E BALDARI

MAY250060 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR F GANUCHEAU METAL PREMIUM

MAY250061 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BALDARI VI

MAY250062 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV SAOWEE VIR

MAY250063 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV ENGLE VIRG

MAY250064 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #2 CVR J 20 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Coleman Engle (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

THE MYSTERY OF THE MISSING THUNDERCATS DEEPENS! After being transported to Third Earth (where their powers don't work) by the malicious Mojo Jojo, the Powerpuff Girls have teamed up with locals Snarf and Tygra to try and figure out how to get home to Townsville. But they've also discovered that there's evil afoot in this strange new land – and what kind of heroes would they be if they didn't stay and help? The Titanic Trio soon discover that things are even weirder on this world than they first appeared. Following an altercation with more crystal-possessed creatures, the girls and their 'Cat companions find themselves following a mysterious signal while riding on the back of a giant Arietta bird. Their ultimate destination has yet to be determined – but knowing this crew, whatever awaits them will be equal parts perilous and adorable! Interdimensional tour guides PAULINA GANUCHEAU and COLEMAN ENGLE hit all the hottest sights in ThunderCats/The Powerpuff Girls #2 – with complimentary souvenir covers available from GANUCHEAU and ENGLE as well as CORAN KIZER STONE, SAOWEE, and NICOLETTA BALDARI! In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS SUPERVILLAIN SPECTACULAR #1 CVR A LAURO

DYNAMITE

MAY250065

(W) James Iii (A / CA) Carlo Lauro

SUMMERTIME – AND THERE'S VILLAINS A-PLENTY! Summer is here, and all the citizens of Townsville are heading out into the sunshine and fresh air to enjoy the happiest and most carefree season of the year – including the city's surprisingly substantial population of supervillains! In fact, when resident heroes The Powerpuff Girls arrive for a day of fun at the Townsville Amusement Park, they're shocked to discover that the rides are clogged with lawbreakers and malefactors of every description – and what's worse, the Mayor himself seems to be responsible for inviting them in! The girls try to raise the alarm, but their warnings fall on deaf ears. And so, once again it's up to Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup to right that which is wrong and put the evildoers on ice – as well as ferreting out the real reasons for the Mayor's impeachable behavior! Written and illustrated by the sunburned team of writer JAMES III and artist CARLO LAURO, this sizzling 40-page special comes complete with sun-blocking covers by LAURO, SILVIA DE VENTURA, and GEORGE KAMBADAIS! In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS SUPERVILLAIN SPECTACULAR #1 CVR B DE VENTURA

POWERPUFF GIRLS SUPERVILLAIN SPECTACULAR #1 CVR C KAMBADAIS

POWERPUFF GIRLS SUPERVILLAIN SPECTACULAR #1 CVR D 10 COPY IN

POWERPUFF GIRLS SUPERVILLAIN SPECTACULAR #1 CVR E 10 COPY IN

POWERPUFF GIRLS SUPERVILLAIN SPECTACULAR #1 CVR F 15 COPY IN

CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR A HARDIN

DYNAMITE

MAY250071

MAY250072 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

MAY250073 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR C WARD

MAY250074 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR D OLIVER

MAY250075 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR E HARDIN METAL PREMIUM

MAY250076 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR F HARDIN LTD VIRGIN

MAY250077 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

MAY250078 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV OLIVER VIRGIN

MAY250079 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

MAY250080 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV WARD VIRGIN

MAY250081 – CAPTAIN PLANET #4 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Chad Hardin

THE POWER IS YOURS – BUT NOT FOR LONG!

In this issue: Things are go from bad to worse for our eco- heroes as they desperately fight against the overwhelming might of Lucian Plunder! Now, tapping into a corrupted power source, the malevolent Plunder unveils his newest and deadliest weapon – a twisted version of himself called Captain Pollution!

Honorary Planeteers DAVID PEPOSE and EMAN CASALLOS step up their storytelling game in Captain Planet #4 – buoyed by breathtaking covers from CHAD HARDIN, CHRISTIAN WARD, BEN OLIVER, and connecting art from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR A STONES

DYNAMITE

MAY250082

MAY250083 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR B RANALDI

MAY250084 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR C BRANDT & STEIN

MAY250085 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR D BALDARI

MAY250086 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR E CANGIALOSI

MAY250087 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART

MAY250088 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

MAY250089 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR H 15 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART VIRG

MAY250090 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR I 15 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN VIRGIN (C

MAY250091 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR J 20 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI VIRGIN

MAY250092 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR K 20 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

MAY250093 – DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR L 25 COPY INCV STONES VIRGIN

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Ted Brandt, Ro Stein (CA) Tad Stones

THE DUCK OF A THOUSAND FACES! As St. Canard's most streetwise freelance defender, Darkwing Duck is famed for his ability to infiltrate even the most secretive of criminal conspiracies – and not always by accident! His unequalled reputation as a master of disguise now precedes him – but it wasn't always that way. Find out how the Fearsome Fowl first learned the clandestine arts of concealment in this all-new Untold Tale of Darkwing Duck – and witness the novice crimefighter's first face-off with Camille Chameleon! Committed cosplayers DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, TED BRANDT, and RO STEIN put their finest fake beards forward in Darkwing Duck #6 – all cloaked in camouflaging covers by BRANDT & STEIN, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, NICOLETTA BALDARI, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and original animated show creator TAD STONES!

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR A FORSTNER

DYNAMITE

MAY250094

MAY250095 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR B RANALDI

MAY250096 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR C ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

MAY250097 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR D STORYBOOK ART

MAY250098 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR E MOVIE CHARACTERS

MAY250099 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV MOVIE CHARACTERS VIRGIN

MAY250100 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV STORYBOOK ART VIRGIN

MAY250101 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU VIRGIN

MAY250102 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR I 15 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

MAY250103 – ZOOTOPIA #6 CVR J 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Trish Forstner

RETURN TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME! Back on the trail of the original PB&J phone launch saboteurs, Officers Hopps and Wilde get a lead to a clandestine party that they need to infiltrate. But as two of Zootopia's highest-profile police animals, they can't exactly go incognito themselves. The solution? The undercover debut of Officer Clawhauser! But will the inexperienced feline be able to maintain his cover long enough to gather any useful intel? Find out as diligent ZPD investigators JEFF PARKER and ALESSANDRO RANALDI close the books on their first big case in Zootopia #6 – jacketed by corroborating covers from RANALDI, TRISH FORSTNER, CRAIG ROUSSEAU, and more!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

HERCULOIDS #6 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

MAY250104

MAY250105 – HERCULOIDS #6 CVR B LINSNER

MAY250106 – HERCULOIDS #6 CVR C BARENDS

MAY250107 – HERCULOIDS #6 CVR D HOTZ

MAY250108 – HERCULOIDS #6 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

MAY250109 – HERCULOIDS #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HOTZ VIRGIN

MAY250110 – HERCULOIDS #6 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

MAY250111 – HERCULOIDS #6 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

MAY250112 – HERCULOIDS #6 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina

SPOTLIGHT ON IGOO! As a fighting force, the Hercuoids are second to none in their strength and dedication to defending their home. But as individuals, each one has a uniquely fascinating tale to tell of how they came to become one of Planet Amzot's legendary champions. In this issue: Discover the story behind one of the team's most loyal and powerful members – Igoo, the Rock Ape! Dedicated documentarians TOM SNIEGOSKI and CRAIG ROUSSEAU unveil a new chapter in Amzot's bestiary with The Herculoids #6 – expertly embellished by captivating covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, and KYLE HOTZ!

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR A BARENDS

DYNAMITE

MAY250113

MAY250114 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR B SEELEY

MAY250115 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR C RANEY

MAY250116 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR D JELENIC

MAY250117 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR E RANEY METAL PREMIUM

MAY250118 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR F RANEY LTD VIRGIN

MAY250119 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV SEELEY LINE ART

MAY250120 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV JELENIC VIRGIN

MAY250121 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV SEELEY LINE ART VIRGI

MAY250122 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

MAY250123 – RED SONJA VS AOD #4 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SEELEY VIRGIN

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Bjorn Barends

This issue: The Deadites have infected Red Sonja! Now, the She-Devil with a sword turns here demon eye towards the unwitting Ash in a battle to the death! Written by Tim Seeley and featuring art by Jim Terry, our series features covers by Seeley, Bjorn Barends, Tom Raney and Nikkol Jelenic!

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR A LEE & CHUNG

DYNAMITE

MAY250124

MAY250125 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR B STAGGS

MAY250126 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR C RANALDI

MAY250127 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR D MOSS

MAY250128 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR E KAMBADAIS

MAY250129 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR F MANIX

MAY250130 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR G 10 COPY BATTLE DAMAGE

MAY250131 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR H 10 LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

MAY250132 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR I 15 COPY INCV BATTLE DAMAGE VIRGIN

MAY250133 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR J 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

MAY250134 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR K 15 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN

MAY250135 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR L 20 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

MAY250136 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR M 20 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

MAY250137 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR N 25 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

MAY250138 – SILVERHAWKS #7 CVR O 25 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

TURF WAR! As their clashes with mob boss Mon*Star and his minions continue to escalate, the green recruits of Commander Stargazer's new SilverHawks team begin to come together as an effective fighting force. But when a terrifying new menace emerges that threatens the entire Limbo galaxy, the SilverHawks' hard-earned lessons may prove to be too little – and too late! Honorary lawmen ED BRISSON and GEORGE KAMBADAIS gear up for an intergalactic rumble in SilverHawks #7 – with backup provided by celebrated cover artists JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CAT STAGGS, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, DREW MOSS, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

TERMINATOR #10 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

MAY250139

MAY250140 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR B GALMON

MAY250141 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR C STAGGS

MAY250142 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR D COUSENS

MAY250143 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR E SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

MAY250144 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR F 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

MAY250145 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR G 10 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

MAY250146 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR H 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN

MAY250147 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR I 15 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN

MAY250148 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR J 20 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

MAY250149 – TERMINATOR #10 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Colin Craker (CA) Declan Shalvey

SYSTEM OVERLOAD! In the terrible aftermath of Judgement Day, the scattered survivors of Skynet's nuclear holocaust slowly emerged from the wreckage, banding together in a desperate bid for survival. As their numbers grew, they learned how to evade the relentless machines – and eventually, how to fight back against them. Soon, an organized resistance movement rose out of the ashes, and bit by bit the shattered remnants of humanity began to take back their world. At the center of it all was one man – a familiar face whose past turned out to hold the key to the future! Master programmers DECLAN SHALVEY and LUKE SPARROW wrap up their second story arc in appropriately apocalyptic style with The Terminator #10 – featuring algorithmically optimized covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

THUNDERCATS #18 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY250150

MAY250151 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR B SHALVEY

MAY250152 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR C LEE & CHUNG

MAY250153 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR D MOSS

MAY250154 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR E MANIX

MAY250155 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

MAY250156 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

MAY250157 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

MAY250158 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR I MANIX FOIL

MAY250159 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR J MANIX FOIL VIRGIN

MAY250160 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR K PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

MAY250161 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

MAY250162 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR M 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

MAY250163 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR N 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

MAY250164 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR O 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

MAY250165 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR P 15 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

MAY250166 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

MAY250167 – THUNDERCATS #18 CVR R 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

BEWARE THE ENEMIES – AND ALLIES – WITHIN! In the aftermath of the Knights of Thundera's ill-fated raid on the Mu'Tants, their thoroughly unimpressed prisoner sows fear throughout the Cats' Lair with dire warnings of retribution to come. Meanwhile, with tensions already escalating between factions within the ThunderCats' ranks, one newcomer crosses a line – and Tygra demands satisfaction in a ThunderDuel! Graphical ambassadors DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS perfect their diplomatic delivery in ThunderCats #18 – featuring freshly declassified covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and MANIX!

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

MAY250168

MAY250169 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR B HENRY

MAY250170 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR C HETRICK

MAY250171 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR D FAILLA

MAY250172 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR E LEE & CHUNG

MAY250173 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR F SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

MAY250174 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR G SHALVEY LTD VIRGIN

MAY250175 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

MAY250176 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN (C

MAY250177 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRG

MAY250178 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR K 15 COPY INCV FAILLA VIRGIN

MAY250179 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR L 20 COPY INCV HETRICK VIRGIN

MAY250180 – THUNDERCATS LOST #5 CVR M 20 COPY INCV HENRY VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

BACK FROM THE DEAD! In this issue: The fate of Commander Bengali is revealed! After being cut down in combat at the very beginning of their mission, the leader of the Lost team was presumed to have perished. But appearances can be deceiving – and now the gripping tale of his epic journey back from the brink of disaster can be told! Grizzled combat correspondents ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO close out their first full-length action report with ThunderCats: Lost #5 – supported by frontline coverage from DECLAN SHALVEY, CLAYTON HENRY, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARCO FAILLA, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG! In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAY250181

MAY250182 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR B LAND

MAY250183 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR C LINSNER

MAY250184 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR D CHATZOUDIS

MAY250185 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR E COSPLAY

MAY250186 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR F PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

MAY250187 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR G PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

MAY250188 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV ANACLETO

MAY250189 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR I 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

MAY250190 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV ANACLETO B&W

MAY250191 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR K 15 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN

MAY250192 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR L 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

MAY250193 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR M 20 COPY INCV ANACLETO VIRGIN

MAY250194 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #5 CVR N 20 COPY INCV LAND VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

DARKNESS CLOSES IN! In an all-too-possible future following a global apocalypse, a vengeful Vampirella seizes power and imposes a crushing totalitarian order over the entire Earth – leaving her son Cicero with no other choice but to turn to evil to stop her. Meanwhile, in the foreboding present, a cyberpunk Baron Von Kreist arrives from the future, hell-bent on preventing Cicero from disrupting the coming dark future – by any means necessary! Sage prognosticators CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ proffer eerily accurate extrapolations in Vampirella #5 – enhanced by enticing covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, GREG LAND, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!