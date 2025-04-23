Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, sonic the hedgehog

Full IDW July 2025 Solicits – Godzilla, Monster High, Sonic & Turtles

IDW July 2025 solicits include launches for Godzilla, Star Trek, Monster's High, Beneath The Trees and more Sonic, Turtles and My Little Pony

Article Summary Discover IDW's July 2025 releases, featuring new Godzilla series, Sonic, Turtles, and more fan-favorites.

Explore the launch of Monster High and Star Trek series alongside classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics.

Dive into exciting new books, including a Godzilla-themed universe and expansive My Little Pony stories.

Get behind-the-scenes peeks with Artist's Editions from DC and Jack Kirby's Forever People, capturing comic magic.

IDW Publishing's July 2025 solicits and solicitations include the launch of the new ongoing Godzilla series by Tim Seeley and Nikola Cizmesija, the new Godzilla: Escape The Deadzone #1 by Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan

and Pablo Tunicam, and Godzilla Vs Boston by Jesse Lonergan, Steve Orlando, Hayden Sherman and Matt Emmon.

As well as the collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation. As well as launches for Star Trek: Red Shirts #1, the new Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite Of Spring #1, and Monster High: World's Scare by Jacque Aye and Caroline Shuda. And more Godzilla, Star Trek, Sonic The Hedgehog, My Little Pony, the DC Covers and Jack Kirby's Forever People Artists Edition

GODZILLA #1

(COVER A: NIKOLA CIZMESIJA)

Story: Tim Seeley

Art: Nikola Cizmesija

36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403433200111

COMICS

"The King of the Monsters is about to have a banner year." —ComicBook.com

"2025 is shaping up to be spectacular for Godzilla." —Screen Rant

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

COVER B (BYRAND)

THE KAI-SEI ERA, IDW'S NEW GODZILLA UNIVERSE, STARTS HERE!

In 1954, experimentation with a mysterious energy source known as Kai-Sei awakened Godzilla and a host of immortal kaiju. In the years that followed, humanity has been pummeled by near-constant monster attacks. While Japan has begun to treat the kaiju like natural disasters, understanding that their attempts to fight Godzilla only make the threat worse, the American G-Force is going to fight, fight, fight. The Americans have just discovered the ultimate tool in the fight against kaiju: a young boy named Jacen with the power of Godzilla. Able to harness the mysterious Kai-Sei in the same vein as the King of the Monsters, this boy will either save the world…or bring about its doom. Join Tim Seeley (Grayson, Hack/Slash, Local Man) and Nikola Čižmešija (Sword of Azrael, Batman and Robin) on the ride of a lifetime!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Byrand), C (Adams), D (Simmonds), E (Sketch Variant), F Foil (Cizmesija), 1:25 (Bag of 10 Enamel Pins), 1:50 (Byrand Full Art), 1:100 (Simmonds Full Art), 1:150 (Adams Full Art B&W)

GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE #1

(COVER A: PABLO TUNICA)

Story: Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan

Art: Pablo Tunica

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2025

UPC 82771403436300111

COMICS

What's going on inside the Deadzone?! Find out in the second book of the KAI-SEI ERA, IDW's new connected Godzilla universe! Inside the new IDW Godzilla universe, there exists a mystery larger than any other…what is the Deadzone? Inhabitants of this new world know the Deadzone to be a walled-off portion of the Pacific Northwest, sequestered after the most disastrous Godzilla attack the country has ever faced. The government would have its citizens believe that nothing is still alive inside the Deadzone…but do you believe that? There are stories of a man. Or rather…a half kaiju, half man…who travels freely throughout the Deadzone. Some say he can even kill a kaiju. Some say…he's not the only of his kind. Journey into this mysterious new world in Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone with the Eisner-nominated writing duo Griffin Sheridan and Ethan S. Parker (Kill Your Darlings) and fan-favorite artist Pablo Tunica (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sea Serpent's Heir).

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Reis), C (Tunica Concept Art), D (Sketch Variant), 1:25 (Wijngaard)



GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE ALIENS #2

(COVER A: FERO PE)

Story: Frank Tieri

Art: Angel Hernandez

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403419600211

COMICS

The Xiliens have already invaded! An intergalactic conspiracy dating back hundreds of years is on the verge of tearing apart human society! Every encounter with space kaiju since King Ghidorah landed in ancient Egypt has been an attempt to destabilize life on Earth! Now, all over the planet, the Xiliens are landing—and with them, thousands upon thousands of Hedorah drones. Will one rogue government operative be enough to send these extraterrestrial attackers back into outer space?!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Hernandez), 1:25 (Pe Full Art)

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: BOSTON

(COVER A: HAYDEN SHERMAN)

Story: Jesse Lonergan, Steve Orlando, Hayden Sherman

Art: Matt Emmons, Jesse Lonergan, Hayden Sherman

48 Pages • $7.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403440000111

COMICS

Godzilla is coming! Godzilla is coming! They may have defeated the British king, but are Bostonians ready for the King of the Monsters? For the third stop on Godzilla's great American road trip, the kaiju heads to New England–—and it certainly isn't there to throw a tea party. Join a superstar team of Boston-based comic book creators in four incredible stories centered on the city on a hill. This issue includes stories by Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman, Batman: Dark Patterns), Jessie Lonergan (Man's Best, Miss Truesdale), Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch, Marauders), Matt Emmons (The Council of Frogs), and more!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Lonergan), 1:25 (Lonergan B&W Full Art), 1:50 (Sherman B&W Full Art)

MOTHRA: QUEEN OF THE MONSTERS #4

(COVER A: SOPHIE CAMPBELL)

Story: Sophie Campbell

Art: Matt Frank

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403393900411

COMICS

The twins' actions have brought Megaguirus to the present. Through a twist of fate, they realize that this action created a loop, and Megaguirus is actually responsible for weakening Mothra enough to perish at the hands of Antra. Their new Mothra isn't even close to ready for her rematch against Megaguirus, so Emi and Mira hatch their most daring plan yet: train Mothra with a rematch against her killer—Antra. Will Mothra survive this deadly kaiju clash? And if she does, will it be enough to save the world?

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Rivera), 1:25 (Rivera Full Art)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN II—RE-EVOLUTION

Story: Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz

Art: Escorza Brothers, Ben Bishop

232 Pages • $34.99 • HC • JULY 2025

ISBN 9798887241296

BOOKS

Return to the gritty future of The Last Ronin to see what new heroes will grow from the ashes of the TMNT legacy. More than a decade after the Last Ronin defeated the Foot Clan, New York City finds itself in a state of steady decline. Now, the disparate gangs vie for economic and political control, and the ensuing chaos is taking its toll. It's clear to Casey Marie that if something isn't done soon, the city she knows and loves will be lost forever. So, whether they're ready or not, she and her young pupils must raise a new coalition and lead the charge to keep the peace. Witness the rise of the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they fight to restore peace to the streets they live below! Legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman proudly presents the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin, reassembling the acclaimed creative team from the original monster bestseller for a second oversized, prestige format miniseries event!

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION VOL. 1

Story: Erik Burnham, Tom Waltz, Paul Allor, Caleb Goellner

Art: Vincenzo Federici, Mateus Santolouco, Jose Jaro, Ilias Kryazis, Auguste Kanakis, Gavin Smith

208 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • JULY 2025

ISBN 9798887243085

BOOKS

Follow Raphael on a lone adventure that picks up after issue #150! Plus, stories featuring Mutant Island, Casey Jones, Pepperoni, and the Punk Frogs! In the prelude story "Monster Island," Old Hob has established a settlement on Mutant Island, but Colonel Wesley Knight is still suspicious and has been monitoring him. Wanting a closer look, Knight finds the bodies of several mutants strung up in spiderwebs on the island! After the events of "The Armageddon Game," the Turtles have found themselves at a crossroads, attempting to keep their family united while individually feeling the need to break away and explore life in a world that knows about mutants. To clear his head, Raphael jumps on his motorcycle and heads west on a solo road trip with the wind at his back and no destination in mind…until a dormant enemy out for revenge on the Turtles engineers a dangerous detour to Area 51. When Raphael is held hostage with some unexpected old friends, his soul-searching quest mutates into a crisis as he brawls in the desert to keep the E.P.F.'s cache of coveted technology out of the wrong hands. Will Raphael find his new purpose away from his brothers… or just more trouble than he can handle alone in "Ambush at Area 51!" by writer Tom Waltz and artist Vincenzo Federici? Then, in "Casey Jones: Agent of the Foot Clan" by writer Erik Burnham and artist Mateus Santolouco, after the events of The Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan, can Casey tolerate Karai's descent into ruthlessness, or will he turn his back on the Foot? Also included are two short stories, "Pepperoni on the Side" by writer Paul Allor and artist Jose Jaro, and "Frogs vs. Punks" by writer Caleb Goellner and artists Ilias Kryazis and Auguste Kanakis. Volume 1 collects "Monster Island" from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha and Mutant Nation issues #1–5.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION #8

(COVER A: FERO PE)

Story: Tom Waltz, Paul Allor

Art: Nelson Dániel

40 Pages • $5.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403339700811

COMICS

When Angel takes her malfunctioning Nobody suit to Harold's lab for a repair, she discovers it's not as simple as taking her laptop to the local computer store. In fact, it's ridiculous! Guest-starring Fugitoid!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Dunbar), 1:10 (Delpeche)



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #27

(COVER A: SARAH MYER)

Story: Erik Burnham

Art: Sarah Myer

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403150802711

COMICS

The Pantheon are now entrenched in New York, and their attention is swinging back to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! This time, it's the surly dragon Drako who sets his sights on a swift and savage ambush from the air—and if there's a fire-breathing bad guy in the game, the Turtles might need to find something new in their bag of tricks to fight back! Luckily, Donatello has just built a prototype suit of armor… Will that be enough, or will it just make Drako mad? The only way to find out is to grab a copy of Saturday Morning Adventures and dive in!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Chiola)



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BEST OF RENET

(COVER A: JAMES BIGGIE)

Story & Art: Various

100 Pages • $7.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403438700111

She's eager, she's got a lot to learn, and she probably needs the TMNT's help. She's, like, just so totally stoked you're checking out her comics! From time-traveling wizards to final exams that threaten the space-time continuum… this is the Best of Renet! Featuring Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #7, Bebop and Rocksteady Destroy Everything #5, content from TMNT: Amazing Adventures #14, and—with its first official English-language printing—the Mirage Studios story once lost to time: "The Paradox of Chudnovsky"! Gosharoonies!



STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #1

(COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN)

Story: Christopher Cantwell

Art: Megan Levens

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403430100111

COMICS

The start of an all-new heartrending Star Trek five-issue miniseries by writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Trek: Defiant) and artist Megan Levens (Star Trek), featuring Starfleet's most intrepid and doomed crewmembers: red shirts. Now, finally, they get their own story. Led by an experienced officer embedded on the snow-ridden planet Arkonia 89, the crew of the U.S.S. Warren has a small window in which to pin down spies seeking to steal classified secrets and keep Starfleet data out of their nefarious hands. They face threats not only from their faceless enemies but from the brutalizing elements and wildlife of a planet far from home. The red shirts' lives and Starfleet's sanctity are on the line…and no one is safe.

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Lendl Federation Recruitment), 1:25 (Shalvey)

NOT EVERY RED SHIRT DIES. SOME FIGHT BACK.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #9

(COVER A: VERNON SMITH)

Story: Tim Sheridan

Art: Vernon Smith

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403368700911

COMICS

On a mission to collect gormangander excrement, the U.S.S. Cerritos is attacked by a Ferengi warship! The Ferengi are hot on the tail of a debt dodger who owes them a fortune—D'Vana Tendi. But as a member of Starfleet, Tendi has no way to earn the money to pay them back, and if she tells her family in the Orion Syndicate, they'll simply murder her to clear the account. One thing is for certain: If Tendi can't devise a way to clear her ledger, the Lower Deckers are going to find themselves in deep sh*t, regardless of whether they find any gormaganders.

"Continues to offer everything fans loved about the animated series." —ComicBook.com



THE ART OF STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Writer: Megan Treviño

192 Pages • $39.99 • HC

AUGUST 2025 • ISBN 9798887243313

BOOKS

NOT FINAL ART

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the art of this fan-favorite series! Climb aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos with its crew in this special look at the art of the critically acclaimed animated series. With special sections focusing on characters, ships, backgrounds, and scenery, you'll know the lower decks better than the crew! Also included will be interviews with members of the art team, who provide special insights into the making of the series and the art process.



THE ART OF SMURFS

Story: Matt. Murray

176 Pages • $39.99 • HC • JULY 2025

ISBN 9798887243696

BOOKS

The Smurfs are back! Get a behind-the-scenes look at the art that went into the making of the new movie, releasing July 2025! Journey into the world of Smurfs with fresh takes on well-known characters such as Smurfette, Papa Smurf, Grouchy Smurf, Gargamel, and Azrael, as well as a few brand-new faces. Visit some familiar locations—such as Smurf Village, Smurfberry Glade, and Gargamel's Evil Workshop, and take a tour of some new places as well! See how the art was developed, from concept to final, creating the animated wonder that ended up on the screen. This hardcover measures 11" x 12", showcasing the beauty of the art and giving fans an opportunity to revisit their favorite characters and locations from the film.



BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES: RITE OF SPRING #1

(COVER A: PATRICK HORVATH)

Story & Art: Patrick Horvath

36 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403432500111

The six-issue return of the Eisner-nominated cozy horror smash hit! It's been eight long years since a bloodlusting brown bear drove into the city, kidnapped a kind young duck, dissected his body, and buried the pieces in the woods. The duck's family painstakingly sought justice…but this brown bear was smart…she covered her tracks…and in the '80s, there simply wasn't a way for the duck's family to find answers. But it's not the '80s anymore. Almost a decade after cuddly brown bear Samantha Strong solidified herself as the sole serial killer in Woodbrook, the world is entering a new era. As Samantha will soon find out, there are no secrets in the age of the internet. And those who lost loved ones to her massacre haven't given up the flame of justice. A reckoning is coming to Woodbrook. Join visionary writer and artist Patrick Horvath for one of the most anticipated comics of 2025. Featuring a horror film homage variant cover set by superstar artist Tony Fleecs and an issue #1 variant cover by the legendary SKOTTIE YOUNG.

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Fleecs), C (Rossmo Storybook Variant), D (Young), 1:10 (Horvath Full Art), 1:25 (Fleecs Full Art), 1:50 (Rossmo Storybook Variant B&W)



THE BEAUTY OF HORROR: GHOULIANA'S SANCTUARY FOR MONSTERS—A GOREGEOUS STORYBOOK TO COLOR

Story & Art: Alan Robert

88 Pages • $16.99 • TPB

AUGUST 2025 • ISBN 9798887240497

Ghouliana debuts in her first ever illustrated storybook with new original art and a story for you to read along as you color! In the latest edition of the bestselling Beauty of Horror coloring book series by famed creator Alan Robert, colorists are not only invited to unleash their creativity over 80 pages of intricate and macabre illustrations, but also to immerse themselves in Ghouliana's world through her first ever illustrated storybook. The journey unfolds as Ghouliana arrives at a secret, underground "Sanctuary For Monsters," and encounters Agatha, an 18th-century witch dedicated to protecting the world's most feared, supernatural creatures from human malevolence. When an unexpected breach occurs in the cavernous facility, Agatha is injured, thrusting Ghouliana into a leadership role she must quickly adapt to. The story delves into her struggle to rise to the occasion and lead the legion of monsters to safety. Throughout this tale of friendship, responsibility, and courage, visionary creator Alan Robert combines his unique blend of storytelling and elaborate artwork to ensure that Ghouliana's Sanctuary For Monsters is not just a coloring book, but a unique and memorable experience. This new edition promises to engage both fans of coloring books and those who enjoy dark, imaginative storytelling, offering a new and interactive way to dive into Ghouliana's universe.

THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN

Story: Hannah Rose May

Art: Vanesa Del Rey

128 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • JULY 2025

ISBN 9798887243177

BOOKS

The most famous address in the U.S. becomes the center of an epic struggle in this chilling supernatural-horror graphic novel! Kelly Doyle has just been elected the first female president of the United States of America, and boiling political tension could spill over at any second. Having to balance being a mother to two teenagers and navigating the shifting media landscape, all while preventing World War III, has Kelly spread thin, but she could never predict that the nation's hallowed halls would soon become a demonic battleground for good versus evil. From the pen of rising comics writer Hannah Rose May (Rogues' Gallery) and acclaimed artist Vanesa Del Rey (Scarlet Witch) comes this psychological tale perfect for fans of Nice House on the Lake and The Haunting of Hill House.

THE CAPE OMNIBUS

Story: Jason Ciaramella, Joe Hill

Art: Zach Howard, Nelson Dániel

352 Pages • $27.99 • TPB

DECEMBER 2025 • ISBN 9798887243665

BOOKS

Read all three graphic novels based on New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill's short story "The Cape," collecting The Cape, The Cape: 1969, and The Cape: Fallen. Every little boy dreams about putting on a cape and soaring up, up, and away…but what if one day that dream were to come true? Eric was like every other eight-year-old boy, until a tragic accident changed his life forever. The Cape explores the dark side of power, as the adult Eric—a confused and broken man—takes to the skies…and sets out to exact a terrible vengeance on everyone who ever disappointed him. The Cape: 1969 goes back in time to the Vietnam War when Eric's father, Captain Chase, a medevac helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army, is shot down over enemy territory. He and his crew are in a fight for their lives as they play a deadly game of cat and mouse with the Vietcong…but they soon learn that machine guns and grenades aren't the only terrors hiding in the jungle. In The Cape: Fallen, uncover new folds in Hill's cautionary anti-superhero tale with a story that takes place between the scenes of the original series. This critically acclaimed, Eisner Award–nominated story—written by Jason Ciaramella based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill, with art by Zach Howard and Nelson Dániel—smashes the classic superhero myth and wraps the bloody wreckage in a bright blue shroud: The Cape.



MONSTER HIGH: WORLD'S SCARE #1

(COVER A: BETSY COLA)

Story: Jacque Aye

Art: Caroline Shuda

48 Pages • $5.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771403437000111

COMICS

Surprise, ghouls—I'm baaack. Did you miss me? For those unacquainted, let me reintrobooce myself. I'm Monster High's purrmiere gossip account, CryptCrier. I know everything and everyghoul. And here is my juiciest piece of gossip yet: IDW is bringing readers a faboolous new miniseries from fang favorites Jacque Aye and Caroline Shuda, starting with a double-sized first issue. Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Cleo de Nile, and Lagoona Blue are starting a new scaremester at Monster High, so this is a creeperific jumping-on point for new fangs. How eekciting. This year, the World's Scare is in New Salem! The brightest minds are gathering to exhibit their latest breakthroughs that could change monster-kind furever. And Monster High's very own Frankie Stein is dreaming up something monstrous to honor her late father, Headmaster Frankenstein. With a little help from her fiends, Frankie is sure to shock the judges. —XOXO CryptCrier

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Sterle), 1:10 (Le)



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #80

(COVER A: AARON HAMMERSTROM)

Story: Ian Flynn

Art: Aaron Hammerstrom

32 Pages • $4.99 • JULY 2025

UPC 82771401521808011

COMICS

As Sonic and the Chaotix struggle against dangerous robots… Wait, what are Shadow and Rouge doing here?! Banding together to figure out Dr. Eggman's next scheme, Sonic and the Chaotix follow their last lead into a rain-drenched secret base full of dangerous robots. As the situation quickly turns scary, they must ask themselves: Will they find the answers they're looking for? Or have they walked right into a trap set by Dr. Eggman? But that's not all! Everything gets even wilder when Shadow and Rouge arrive, leaving our heroes wondering whether they're here to lend a hand…or make things even more dire for our heroes.

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Kareh), 1:25 (Fourdraine)



MY LITTLE PONY: HOOFLOOSE

(COVER A: ANDY PRICE)

Story & Art: Various

100 Pages • $7.99 • AUGUST 2025

UPC 82771403439400111

COMICS

All the world's a stage, and these ponies are happy players! Join the Mane 6 and friends in their biggest theatrical performances! While Canterlot is full of epic battles and great magic, some of the most memorable moments happen on the stage! From magic to movies to dancing, this collection has all of the best theatrical moments that these ponies have to offer! Collects My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #9, #21, #66, and #79 by a troupe of talent, including Ted Anderson, Sam Maggs, Agnes Garbowska, Katie Cook, Andy Price, Toni Kuusisto, and Tony Fleecs.

MY LITTLE PONY: LOST STORIES OF EQUESTRIA

Story: Christina Rice, Tee Franklin, Megan Brown, Stephanie Williams

Art: Abby Bulmer, Yancey Labat, Natalie Haines, Asia Simone

136 Pages • $21.99 • TPB

AUGUST 2025 • ISBN 9798887243382

Get lost in these four stories of action, mystery, and friendship featuring Princess Cadance, Violette Rainbow and Skye, Zipp and Pipp, and the Mane 5! How did Princess Cadance become an Alicorn? While at the School of Magic in Canterlot, a swarm of dragons attack. Watching Princess Celestia defend them, Cadance jumps in to help. But, what can a pony with no magic do? Then, when Violette Rainbow asks why Skye doesn't visit her in Bridlewood it leads to an argument, but will they be able to learn how the strength of a good friend can help before it's too late? It's New Years and Zipp and Pipp are having a party! But when Zipp ruins Pipp's big surprise, can she make up for it while keeping her resolution? And, when a famous pegasus returns to Zephyr Heights for a tournament in their honor, they disappear during their flight! The Mane 5 each have a unique perspective on what they saw. Will they be able to put together the clues and find out what happened?

MY LITTLE PONY: THE MANE 5 OMNIBUS

Story: Celeste Bronfman, Casey Gilly, Stephanie Williams, and more

Art: Abby Bulmer, Amy Mebberson, and more

472 Pages • $24.99 • TPB • JULY 2025

ISBN 9798887243375

BOOKS

Join the Mane 5 as they explore a brand-new Equestria following the magical events of the hit Netflix movie! With magic returned to Equestria, the ponies are more united than ever—at least, until one of the Unity Crystals is stolen! Can Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, and Hitch—plus trusty sidekick Cloudpuff—find the culprit before magic is gone for good? Find out in "The Case of the Missing Unity Crystal!" Plus, stories focusing on each Pony and their challenges, from Hitch learning it's okay to say neigh…er no, to Sunny struggling to blend…smoothies. The team also join in on the latest spooky challenge sweeping Maretime Bay and enter the annual cook-off! All this and more! Explore a new generation of magic and friendship in this omnibus that collects all 20 issues of the comic series!

BEST OF MY LITTLE PONY, VOL. 4: PINKIE PIE

Story: Ted Anderson, Jeremy Whitley, Thom Zahler

Art: Toni Kuusisto, Kate Sherron, Ben Bates

96 Pages • $8.99 • TPB • JULY 2025

ISBN 9798887242583

BOOKS

Celebrate the most thrilling adventures of your most favoritest pony, Pinkie Pie, curated from the popular IDW comics in this all-ages compilation graphic novel. Everyone's favorite free-spirited pony has arrived! From the Sugar Cube Corner bakery to Canterlot, revisit the songs and crafting chaos that make Pinkie Pie the silliest pony around! Collects My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #86, #94, and #95 and My Little Pony Micro-Series #5.

DC COVERS ARTIST'S EDITION, VOLUME ONE

128 Pages • $150.00 • HC

AUGUST 2025 • ISBN 9798887242965

ARTIST'S EDITION

Featuring some of the most famous and popular cover artists (Jim Lee, Mike Mignola, Frank Miller, Jack Kirby, Wally Wood, and many more) and iconic characters (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, the Flash, and others) to ever appear in DC comics. More than 120 classic covers from DC Comics. As an Artist's Edition, this book publishes scans of original art at a high resolution and at the same size it was drawn. While appearing to be in black and white, these images were scanned in color, allowing the viewer the best possible look at the artist's intentions: You can see blue pencil notations, corrections, margin notes, and all the little nuances that make original art so unique and special. The only better way to view comic art would be if you were standing over the artist's shoulder as they were laboring at their drawing table. Artists included are Brian Bolland, John Byrne, Nick Cardy, Alan Davis, Steve Ditko, Dick Giordano, Mike Grell, Mike Kaluta, Gil Kane, Joe Kubert, Jim Lee, Mike Mignola, Frank Miller, Walter Simonson, Alan Weiss, Wally Wood, and more.

ALSO AVAILABLE:

Best of DC War Artist's Edition

JACK KIRBY'S FOREVER PEOPLE ARTIST'S EDITION

Story: Jack Kirby

Art: Jack Kirby, Al Plastino

Art: Vince Colletta, Mike Royer

144 Pages • $150.00 • HC

AUGUST 2025 • ISBN 9798887240053

ARTIST'S EDITION

Celebrate the King of Comics and marvel at the art of one of the greatest artists in comics history! Jack Kirby's classic Fourth World epic told the story of a group of New Gods sent to Earth to oppose Darkseid. Featuring Beautiful Dreamer, Big Bear, Moonrider, and others, this was Kirby's take on super-powered flower children! Included in this volume are the full issues for #1, 4, 5, 6, 7, and select pages from #8, with nearly all pages scanned from the originals. Like all of IDW's award-winning Artist's Edition books, each page has been painstakingly scanned from the original art to ensure the finest possible reproduction, mimicking the experience of seeing Kirby's hand-drawn pages—it's the next best thing to owning the art! While appearing to be in black and white, each page is scanned in color to replicate as closely as possible the experience of viewing the actual original art, including corrections, blue pencils, paste-overs, and all the other little nuances that make original art unique.

THE LAND OF UNFINISHED DREAMS

Story: M.D. Ventura

Art: M. Ferraris

160 Pages • $19.99 • HC • AUGUST 2025

ISBN 9781603095556

THE LAND OF UNFINISHED DREAMS © M.D. VENTURA AND M. FERRARIS

Once upon a time, there was a brave hero named…Grandpa?! What's he doing in this story? Ned is a retired literature teacher without much excitement in his life, but when his grandkids come to visit, he loves to tell them bedtime stories. Every evening, the clumsy knight tries to save the princess in new and different ways, but they never reach the end of the story. On one fateful night, Ned is shocked to wake up inside his fantasy world—full of the characters from his stories, plus many more new friends and foes. And when a terrifying darkness rises, Ned will have to look within himself to confront a threat beyond his imagination. Bursting with color and creativity, the first collaboration between Italian creators M.D. Ventura and M. Ferraris is a thrilling and poignant graphic novel about storytelling, family, growing old, and staying young.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!