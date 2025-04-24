Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: imperial, jonathan hickman

Marvel Comics Full July 2025 Solicits… Fantastic, Amazing & Ultimate

Marvel Comics' Full July 2025 solicits and solicitations... Fantastic, Amazing, Uncanny, Immortal, Incredible and Ultimate

It's late in the UK, the Marvel Comics solicits have just gone up, and I am out on the town. I am seriously posting this from a pub in Islington. It may well be while to get all the images up, but there's a few at the bottom and plenty on the Frankensteining article from before… so consider this full solicits… ish.

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA • VARIANT COVER BY CLIFF CHIANG

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BUSCEMA

2-PART CONNECTING MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A NEW ERA FOR MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY!

• The FANTASTIC FOUR return with a new issue #1, kicking off a whole new volume of their adventures through time, space, science and the human condition!

• When the Fantastic Four take on Doom, things go well until they suddenly go catastrophically wrong – and they're sent to four different eras in Earth's history! Alone and isolated in wildly different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben and Sue all have to fight to survive.

• Their only hope is to reach the Forever Stone: a mass of dense granite that happens to be one of the longest-lasting rocks on the planet, which – through a combination of obscurity and raw geological luck – has stayed both intact and accessible for most of Earth's history!

• Also featured in this extra-big, extra-special issue: Ben Grimm fights a dinosaur! No other comic DARES to feature the Thing battling several Mapusauruses, but that's just where WE get started!

• And it's all brought to life by the incredible new series artist Humberto Ramos!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A NEW ERA FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA BEGINS HERE!

• While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed – for better and for worse. Steve Rogers awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify.

• When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future?

• Experience the untold tale of Captain America's first encounter with Doctor Doom as Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti team up for a game-changing new era of CAPTAIN AMERICA!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • WRAPAROUND Cover by MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

MARVELIZED THING-ZILLA VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • FAN FAVORITE VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • ANIMATION VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

LOOK OUT NEW YORK! A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth's Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop it's cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth's heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earths most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth's survival. It's all hands on deck in the FIRST of FIVE electrifying chapters in this epic saga!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

GODZILLA VS. THOR #1

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C) • MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT BY E.M. GIST

KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GAVIN GUIDRY

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VERSUS VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHIRO ARITA

GODZILLA TAKES ON THE GOD OF THUNDER!

• The deadly group of assassins known as THE HAND have bestowed GODZILLA with the power of THE BEAST!

• KRA-KOOM!!! THOR must defend MIDGARD from GODZILLA – but at what cost?!

THE FINAL ROUND IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

GIANT-SIZE HOUSE OF M #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & SALADIN AHMED (W)

FRANCESCO MANNA, Martín Cóccolo & MORE (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

TWENTY YEARS AFTER IT FIRST SHATTERED MUTANTKIND, KAMALA KHAN

WITNESSES THE RISE AND FALL OF THE SCARLET WITCH'S DOOMED UTOPIA!

She's flown with the All-Different X-Men on their first mission, withstood the Dark Phoenix and survived the Age of Apocalypse – and now Ms. Marvel is rewarded with a world where mutants reign supreme! But beneath the gilded surface, this utopia is rotting with prejudice and oppression – and Kamala must find an unlikely ally in schoolteacher Kitty Pryde to help her learn to live in this brave new world. But if Kamala is here…so is Legion! What dangerous power will he unleash – and can Kamala recruit allies in time to stand against him? Or will she – and all of mutantkind – be newly decimated? Plus, a Revelations story in which Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo reveal a secret memory that was disclosed to Wolverine at the end of HOUSE OF M!

48 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & JED MACKAY (W)

ADAM KUBERT & MORE (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALL OF MUTANT HISTORY STANDS BEHIND HER. NOW, IN THE CULMINATION OF HER JOURNEY, MS. MARVEL STANDS AGAINST LEGION – BUT NOT ALONE!

It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Find out in this can't-miss issue with breathtaking art by the legendary ADAM KUBERT! Plus, a Revelations story by Jed MacKay and ARTIST NAME TO COME that introduces a major new player in the X-Universe!

48 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN #1

Marc Guggenheim, Ethan s. parker & griffin sheridan (W) • MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A)

Cover by Lee Bermejo • NUFF SAID VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

SISTER SORROW VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

SISTER SORROW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

An ALL-NEW piece of Norman Osborn's villainous history…REVEALED!

• THE GREEN GOBLIN is one of the most terrifying villains in the Marvel universe – thanks to a deal with Mephisto.

• But what does the SOUL FORGE have to do with it?

Part TWO of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINIATION #1

Marc Guggenheim & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by Lee Bermejo • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

SISTER SORROW VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • SISTER SORROW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

NUFF SAID VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE DEVIL MADE HIM DO IT…

Emil Blonsky is never one to turn down a good deal. Whether it's to fell the mighty GROOTSLANG in exchange for his freedom from a Wakandan prison, or to collect a soul on behalf of MEPHISTO for a mystery boon. THE ABOMINATION is always the monster for the job, and he's going to prove it once and for all.

Part THREE of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: LOKI #1

Marc Guggenheim & ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by Lee Bermejo

SISTER SORROW VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

SISTER SORROW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

NUFF SAID VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WHO GETS THE LAST LAUGH?

Loki is the God of Mischief. Mephisto is the Lord of Lies. In a centuries-old battle of wits, Loki needs of a favor, and in exchange, Mephisto commands him to retrieve a soul – one belonging to an agent of Khonshu. But no one tells Loki what to do.

Part FOUR of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL #2 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • IBAN COELLO & FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

FOUR-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

LILANDRA VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

LILANDRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Part two of a four-part Marvel cosmic event!

• Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit!

• As that conflict simmers, NOVA and STAR-LORD race to discover who is behind all these evil acts – a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #2 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVERY BY JAY ANACELTO

VARIANT COVERY BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVERY BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVERY BY TBA

THE WORLD TO COME and how it

got that way is revealed!

What is happening in Mexico? What does Everett K. Ross have to do with what's happening? And who is T'Challa's heir?!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #25

AL EWING (W) • JUSTIN GREENWOOD (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

DEATH OF THE IMMORTAL THOR VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

THE STORY ENDS…

• At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return.

• And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer.

• This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the deciding of his fate.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1

TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS (W) • NICK BRADSHAW, NIC KLEIN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE SWIMSUIT SPECIAL RETURNS!

Roxxon Comics is at it again when they release their own UNAUTHORIZED SWIMSUIT SPECIAL! Wasp is on the case and seizes the opportunity for Marvel's heroes to do their OWN swimwear fashion shoot all over the world! But fear not, True Believers, we know what you're REALLY here for! This super-sized special features splash page after splash page of gorgeous art, but with a story so you can pretend you're "reading it for the articles"…

40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$5.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD MOON RISE #1

MICHAEL GIACCHINO & JASON LOO (W)

DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

From the director of the critically-acclaimed Marvel Studios Special Presentation WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, MICHAEL GIACCHINO, comes a first-of-its kind tale of terror in the Marvel Universe with one goal in mind: to show you why WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is as captivating as ever, with over fifty years of comics history – and a hundred times as many bodies in his wake!

32 PGS./ ONE-SHOT/parental advisory…$4.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

THE LANDMARK WOLVERINE

ADVENTURE IN GLORIOUS PENCILS!

He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And LOGAN has only one thought on his mind: REVENGE!

Now experience every brutal slash and every gut-wrenching twist in the raw and visceral black and white edition, showcasing the pencils of master artist Greg Capullo from his history-making team-up with the legendary Jonathan Hickman. Savor every line and detail of this red band adventure like never before, lettered to read and enjoy every penciled panel of the story!

It's the next best thing to being at the drawing board while Greg put Wolverine through his paces!

Marvel is representing WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND issues #1-5 in this raw, black-and-white format!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$5.99

SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER SIXTEEN #1

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS EVERYONE!

PETER PARKER was just trying to have a nice night out, but wouldn't you know it: The Parker Luck has filled his evening with an assortment of some of the MARVEL UNIVERSE'S MOST VILE VILLAINS! J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI saved the wildest of his Marvel pairings for last, and he brought the legendary PHIL NOTO with him for this doozy of a story!

40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

NEW THUNDERBOLTS* #2

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • Ton Lima (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

KILLUMINATI VARIANT BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

CLEA VARIANT COVER BY BEN OLIVER • CLEA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN OLIVER

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

SEEING DOUBLE!

• Deranged duplicates of the Illuminati attack the New Thunderbolts, prompting a surprise visit from Clea Strange! But even with the help of the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, several of the doubles are too powerful to contain.

• To understand how to stop them, the team needs a genius, one who wasn't connected to the original Illuminati. But their best candidate is big, green and very, very angry…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #2 (OF 5)

Amy Chu (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE • VARIANT COVER BY Jessica Fong

With rumors of a traitor in their midst, the Inner Circle of the Hellfire Club convenes an emergency meeting in London. And the evidence is pointing toward…Emma Frost?! Emma must now prove her innocence or suffer the wrath of some of the most ruthless mutants around. But the list of suspects is long, and the clock is ticking…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-GIRL #2

Torunn GrØnbekk (W) • ANDRÉ RISSO (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

FUNHOUSE MIRROR VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

LADY BULLSEYE STRIKES!

• As Spider-Girl investigates Vermin's attack, Bullseye's shadow still looms large – in the form of LADY BULLSEYE!

• But are the master assassin's loyalties what they seem?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #1 (OF 3)

Cody Ziglar (W) • Rogê Antônio (A) • Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

Retro Vision VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA DI VITO

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

CLAWS & MUTANTS. MERCS & MOUTHS. DEADPOOLS & WOLVERINES!

What's better than THE BEST THERE IS partnered up with the MERC WITH THE MOUTH? How about adding daughters ELLIE CAMACHO and LAURA KINNEY to the mission as they go up against a classic X-VILLAIN? Wolverines & Deadpools, baby!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT: PRELUDE TO A FUTURE PAST #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA & JOHN BYRNE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

The rarest Chris Claremont X-Men tale of all, finally available to the masses – alongside the all-time classic that inspired it! Revisit the nightmarish world of tomorrow that is Days of Future Past in a revelatory prelude that was previously only available in a limited edition hardcover – written by the legendary scribe and illustrated by his X-TREME X-MEN collaborator, Salvador Larroca! Discover at last how the surviving X-Men saved one of their own, Rachel Summers, from her torment as a Hound – and find out which surprising faces had a vital part to play in the mutant resistance! Presented alongside the original saga in which Claremont and John Byrne unveiled their darkly dystopian vision of the future Marvel Universe – where Sentinels stalk the Earth, and the X-Men are humanity's only hope…until they die! Plus: bonus materials celebrating Chris Claremont's fifty-plus years in comics! Reprinting MARVEL PARAGON COLLECTION: CHRIS CLAREMONT – UNCANNY X-MEN #140.5, X-MEN (1963) #141 and UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #142. 80 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #2 (OF 5)

Greg Pak (W) • Sumit Kumar (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO CASTELLINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SILVER SURFER FIGHTS ALONE!

The SILVER SURFER, hated and feared by the very humans his heart longs to aid, duels an array of rivals hell-bent on his utter annihilation! But in their hubris and greed for untapped power, humanity awakens an ancient threat borne of Surfer's old master, GALACTUS, and so Surfer must persist for the sake of both friend and foe…for the good of Earth and the entire universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RUNAWAYS #2 (OF 5)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

CHASE STEIN: BACK FROM THE FUTURE!

• Chase is back, looking more dangerous and broodier than ever!

• But what happened in the future that's got him so suspicious of Gert?

• And how long can the Runaways keep running away from the will of Doom?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOM'S DIVISION #5 (of 5)

YOON HA LEE (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by CREEES LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DOOM'S DIVISION NO MORE!

• After being imprisoned by White Fox, Doom's Division is free–and they want answers.

• But White Fox won't give up her secrets without a fight!

• And what does this mean for the future of Doom's Division?

• This is one EPIC FINALE that you DON'T WANT TO MISS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

Steve Foxe (W)

Luca Maresca & Kyle Hotz (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS?

• As the SUPERIOR AVENGERS solidify their place as EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES, the cracks begin to show.

• Where does each member's loyalty lie?

• And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #5 (OF 5)

Derek Landy (W) • Carlos Magno (A)

COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

WHO WILL BECOME ASGARD'S SORCERER SUPREME?

• Doctor Strange finally uncovers the truth behind Hulda's murder – but the true murderer may be closer than he thinks!

• A final confrontation leads to a magical showdown that will change the future of Asgard…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RED HULK #6

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C) • Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ALLRED

RED HULK VS. WAR-WOLF!

THUNDERBOLT ROSS is back on U.S. soil – not as a hero, but as a war criminal accused of violating the international treaty with DOCTOR DOOM after bringing down a nuclear warhead on LATVERIA. But this is no ordinary prison he finds himself trapped inside. Instead, it's a top-secret, gamma-research facility run by none other than…THE WAR-WOLF!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #10

Spencer Ackerman (W)

Julius Ohta (A)

Cover by Yasmine Putri

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT!

• Just when TONY STARK thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink!

• Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD

UNDER DOOM #1

Ryan North (W) • Francesco Mortarino (A) Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

• Using a combination of science and magic, Doctor Doom has taken over the world, which means Wyn – sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be (think: Magic God) – has an interest in how this happened AND how to stop it.

• His sworn apprentice, Mia DiMaria – a college-aged woman disillusioned with most magic, some science and definitely ALL of her job working for Wyn – is brought along, and soon finds herself at the center of a crisis that could impact Earth for generations to come.

• And worst of all, Doctor Victor Von Doom believes Mia has potential –

especially if she were to be freed from Wyn's control. Doom offers freedom, but all gifts from Doom come with a cost…don't they?

• Science and magic collide in this oversized one-shot that brings the world of G.O.D.S. to the heart of the Marvel Universe! And if you don't yet know the world of the GODS, this is the book for you: It is both accessible AND apocalyptic.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #28

JED MACKAY (W) • Andrea Broccardo (A) • COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG • BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

BLACK PANTHER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AVENGERS REUNITED!

• In the face of DOOM, the Avengers stood tall.

• Now with the IMPOSSIBLE CITY under siege, the rest of the team arrives to bring down the MASTER OF EVIL!

• But the MAD THINKER won't go down easy as he unleashes a deadly new weapon!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOMED 2099 #1

Frank Tieri (W) • Delio Diaz (A) • Cover by Derrick Chew

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO CASTELLINI • FOIL MASK Variant COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

The Future is Doomed!

The world is Doom's…but does that include the world that is yet to be? A coalition from the future – including OLD MAN LOGAN, RACHEL SUMMERS PHOENIX, BISHOP, COSMIC GHOST RIDER, THE MAESTRO and DEATHLOK say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self…or destroy him forever?

32 PGS./One-Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, GEOFFREY THORNE, JASON LOO, MUREWA AYODELE & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

JAVIER GARRÓN, NETHO DIAZ, SARA PICHELLI, FEDERICA MANCIN, LUCIANO VECCHIO,

DECLAN SHALVEY, ROI MERCADO & MARCUS TO (A) • COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY Mateus Manhanini • VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces.

To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Written and drawn by the creators of the entire X-line, and featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began! A keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line across the next year!

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

STORM #10

Murewa Ayodele (W)

LUCAS WERNECK (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT VISION COVER BY KAREN DARBOE

RETRO VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"THUNDER WAR" Begins!

• It's a full-circle moment. The F.B.I. finally discover the mutant child from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT (from ISSUE #1) and the safe house STORM sheltered the child in. The F.B.I. will not stop until they take in this mutant child, as the kid's unmatched nuclear-radiation powers make them a threat to humanity.

• STORM must protect this child, but there is one problem: The last time STORM was in close proximity to the child, STORM died a horrible death.

• Meanwhile, in the far reaches of space, ETERNITY locates the BLACK WINTER that consumed GALACTUS and SILVER SURFER SOOT – kick-starting the terrifying THUNDER WAR.

• Guest-starring BISHOP – the gunslinging energy gobbler!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #9

ALYSSA WONG (W)

Vincenzo Carratù (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

RETRO VISION VARIANT BY BENJAMIN SU

• Psylocke has found the home of the man who trained her and rebuilt her into a weapon.

• Can she face what lives within those walls?

• And what devious creature is watching them from afar?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #7

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Germán Peralta (A) • Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUINONES

NEW MUTANTS REUNITE!

• To save their friend, Magik and Mirage have no choice but to seek help from the order his ancestors founded.

• But will Illyana's new power make her a perfect recruit or a natural hellraiser?

• And how will former leader Mirage respond when Magik starts to take charge?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #17

GAIL SIMONE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY RON FRENZ • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

MUTINA VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • MUTINA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

HORROR COMES TO HAVEN HOUSE!

When a brilliant but exploitative Hollywood director makes a surprise hit horror film featuring a serial-killing mutant girl, there are protests at theaters around the country and a rise in anti-mutant violence in those same communities. But IS it "just a movie," or is something much more insidious going on? Will a malignant force make the X-team their PREY? Will they get out alive, or will it all end in MISERY?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #18

GAIL SIMONE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY Rogê Antônio

For the first time in New Orleans history, the city has declared a MUTANT APPRECIATION DAY festival and street fair, with all the music, food and fun the city is famous for. If the Hellfire Gala is filet mignon, this is corn dogs and lemonade. But are all mutants okay with this attempt at bridging the gap, or are sinister forces lurking behind the Tilt-A-Whirl?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #8

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A)

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant cover by Stephen Segovia

Variant cover by Nogi San

HAYMAKER RETURNS!

The enigmatic HAYMAKER returns, for the first time in present-day continuity! Once addicted to MGH and working for the KINGPIN, what is JORDAN GASTIN's new mission, and will WOLVERINE come out of it unscathed?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE & KITTY PRYDE #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant cover by Jan Bazaldua

DOMINA LIVES! KITTY…DIES?!

• The startling secret of the MINI-SENTINELS and their leader is revealed! • Who is DOMINA, and why does her life mean SHADOWCAT's death? And will her father, CARMEN PRYDE, stand by as even her mentor WOLVERINE is powerless to stop Domina's technological assault?

• Chris Claremont's all-new adventure in the aftermath of the fan-favorite KITTY PRYDE & WOLVERINE series at last reveals this turning point in Kitty's story!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #19

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) RYAN STEGMAN (C)

WARLOCK VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • WARLOCK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as REVELATION, has a mission: to carry on the great work. But in trying to create the Great Work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. And will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #11

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

Retro Vision Variant Cover by Leonardo Romero

Variant cover by Alexander Lozano

SABRETOOTH. WOLVERINE. DEATH.

WOLVERINE versus SABRETOOTH on the grounds of the HOWLETT ESTATE! You've been waiting decades for this…and Wolverine's been dreading it for a century!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY….$4.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #11

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

The EXCEPTIONAL team has a surprise encounter with another tried-and-true young Chicago hero, the ICONIC IRONHEART!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PHOENIX #13

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ROI MERCADO (A) • COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES • RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TIMESLIDING IN…TO PUT A STOP TO THE PHOENIX!

• Jean Grey's beloved, long-dead sister Sara is…alive and well among the stars?! On a mysterious planet called Greyhaven, the Grey sisters have had an impossible reunion…

• But while Jean is overjoyed, other forces at work in the universe are less than thrilled – especially the psychically-attuned ones: like the telepathic, time-traveling soldier known as CABLE.

• After all, what's an X-Men family reunion without at least one time-displaced stepchild?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? GOOFY BECAME SPIDER-MAN #1

RICCARDO SECCHI & STEVE BEHLING (W) • FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO (A)

Cover by FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA FECCERO

GOOFY SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

GOOFY SPIDER-MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

GOOFY'S AMAZING FANTASY!

• GOOFY becomes the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in this tale that's sure to make you say "GAWRSH!"

• Goofy Parker must learn the ultimate lesson of RESPONSIBILITY to save his beloved UNCLE BEN

• And wait'll you see what he does to those BEAGLE BOYS! Ah-hyuck!

32 PGS./one-shot/ALL AGES …$4.99

SAVAGE WOLVERINE #1

THOMAS BLOOM (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

& GUILLERMO SANNA (A)

COVER BY THOMAS BLOOM

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

LOGAN'S RIGHTEOUS RIDE!

The creator of the wildly popular Kill Six Billion Demons brings his horror talents to Marvel Comics! Wolverine cuts a bloody path through the American West as Krakoa's sins come back to haunt all mutantkind…

Witness this ACTION-PACKED HORROR Infinity Comic for the first time in print!

48 pgs./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

IT'S JEFF: INFINITY PAWS #1

JASON LOO (W) • NAO FUJI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

PETS OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE UNITE!

Jeff the Land Shark and his friends have been caught in a struggle over the Space Stone – and flung across the galaxy to the middle of Knowhere! They'll have to work together to get back home, but what's a trial-based odyssey to the pets of Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

Don't miss this fan-favorite infinity comic's print debut!

56 pgs./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #2 (OF 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • TOKITOKORO (A) • Cover by GURIHIRU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU • VARIANT COVER BY TOKITOKORO

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

AFRAID OF A SHADOW?

A malevolent force has been set upon the world – a being of pure darkness who wants nothing more than evil and destruction, darkness that lurks in the most seemingly innocent and sunny of places. Beware the evil known as…SHADOW JEFF!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

THE THING #3 (OF 5)

TONY FLEECS (W) • Justin Mason (A) Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

• The same schmuck who made Ben Grimm's childhood miserable has dragged him into a sprawling conspiracy!

• But who's been abducting kids from the Thing's turf?

• And how will Ben rescue the kids when New York's strongest criminals are competing to turn him into rubble?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL ZERO #1

JOE KELLY, DENIZ CAMP, CODY ZIGLAR,

RYAN NORTH, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR.,

JONAS SCHARF, HUMBERTO RAMOS, EDGAR DELGADO, IBAN COELLO & CHIP ZDARSKY (A)

COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

Iconic heroes – including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men – star in major adventures! The amazing creative team of Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us exactly who Peter Parker is! Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar and Jonas Scharf present an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster Ultimate Universe event! In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the Fantastic Four must respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the All-New, All-Different X-Men, there is one extra mutant in attendance. Who is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus: A special surprise from Chip Zdarsky! Collecting FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE #3 (OF 4)

CHIP ZDARSKY, DAN SLOTT & TOM DEFALCO (W)

MARCOS MARTIN, MICHAEL ALLRED & RON FRENZ (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

The celebration of the storied history of Marvel's First Family continues! Dan Slott and Marcos Martin tell the story of how Ben Grimm escaped Yancy Street! Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz reunite the Thing and the Sandman – but is it as friends or foes? And Chip Zdarsky and Michael Allred proclaim that Johnny Storm is the most attractive being in the known universe! What could go wrong there?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

GWENPOOL #3 (OF 5)

Cavan Scott (W) • STEFANO NESI (A)

Cover by CHAD HARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WORLD WITHOUT A GWENPOOL!

The funeral of Gwendolyn Poole. Two graves. Two bodies. Two restless souls. Peter Parker finds himself trapped in the past as Kate Bishop faces a future without her friend. The new Gwenpool's world takes a dark turn…toward vengeance!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THE VISION & THE

SCARLET WITCH #3 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

JACOPO CAMAGNI & LORENZO TAMMETTA (A)

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

SCARLET WITCH VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

SCARLET WITCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

• Wanda and Vision are lured to the Grim Reaper's lair, but all in the Graverealm isn't as it seems…

• As they go deeper within, they are forced to partake in a twisted game that leads them to a ballroom. Can the two dance their way through as death tries to wrench them apart?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #3

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY NIKO HENRICHON

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

FEAR AND LOATHING IN THE SAVAGE LAND!

Things were wild in New York, but wait'll you see LOGAN and PETER PARKER in the SAVAGE LAND! What grim hunt dogs them to this brutal of places? If you read the last issue, you know one of our heroes might not make it out alive. See the fallout of issue #2 play out in this landmark issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7

ChriS Condon (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

…IN LIMBO?

• Has the OPPOSITION finally helped Logan reclaim his identity?

• But what lengths will COLOSSUS, MAGIK and OMEGA RED go to keep their prized weapon?

• And don't miss Ultimate MAGIK revealing the depth of her power!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 (OF 5)

DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

MILES AND THE ULTIMATES VS. BLACK PANTHER!

• MILES MORALES teams up with fan-favorite ULTIMATES team members GIANT-MAN and THE WASP!

• But BLACK PANTHER doesn't want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda…

• Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #18

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

BETRAYED BY THE VODU-KHAN?!

• Despite their promises and prophecies, the VODU-KHAN have positioned themselves against BLACK PANTHER and alongside his enemy!

• What secrets of vibranium have the Vodu-Khan kept all this time?

• Without vibranium and without their counsel, how will T'Challa defend against mystic mayhem?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

VARIANT COVER BY TRADD MOORE • MARY JANE VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

MARY JANE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR!

FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the SINISTER SIX destroy New York before they destroy each other?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #17

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY YUJI KAKU

OPERATION: RESCUE ARMOR!

• Hisako has been missing, but Nico's undercover sleuthing finally tracks her down!

• But the Church of the Children of the Atom aren't going to give up Armor without a fight…

• What dangers await our X-Men in the Astral Plane?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #14

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER!

• The Ultimates' next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club's strongholds!

• But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

JOE KELLY (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

THE HELLGATE IS OPEN!

• Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan.

• But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

JOE KELLY (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL • VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

TIME TO DIE, SPIDER-MAN!

• The city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life.

• What can Spider-man do to rally? There MUST be something!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #3 (OF 5)

Kyle Higgins & MAT GROOM (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY Luciano Vecchio

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DEATH AND BETRAYAL!

Round two has begun! But who was able to make it? Now that blood has been spilled, the webs are off as Spider-Man and friends face off yet again against Venom and the symbiotes! But not before TWO new champions are added to the roster! Who could these warriors be? And will they add to the slaughter that has now unleashed among the competitors, or will they betray their own team to avoid the conflict?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #15

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • VON RANDAL (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

IT'S THE END OF THE LINE!

Gwen is DONE entertaining KING LOKI'S machinations! But can one Spider – even one with an incredible power boost from a Cosmic Cube – really hope to stand a chance against a god? Fortunately, unlike Loki, Gwen has allies, and her friends at the TVA have something to say about Loki trying to rebuild the universe. DON'T MISS THIS THRILLING FINAL ISSUE BEFORE A BOLD NEW BEGINNING!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALL-NEW VENOM #8

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

VENOM VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

EIGHT-ISSUE TENTACULAR SPECTACULAR!

As Venom battles the Symbiote Squad at the Daily Bugle, the Sleeper Agent attempts a daring jailbreak on North Brother Island…neither of them knowing that S.C.A.R. has a superior new ally in the war on symbiotes! Doctor Octopus is back – and he's more armed and dangerous than ever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35

Cody Ziglar (W) • MARCO RENNA (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

GOD WAR'S (ANCIENT) SECRETS REVEALED!

The flames of the GOD WAR engulf Brooklyn – and Miles Morales rallies his band of demigods, misfits and (one) Hulk (?) to save New York from Ares' destructive onslaught! But Spider-God Anansi's deceived even his own champion by keeping the true cause of this primordial blood feud under wraps – UNTIL NOW!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #6

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A/C) • RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY JIM RUGG

VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

UNCONTROLLABLE CARNAGE!

Eddie is losing his grip on Carnage's powers and bloodlust. Can he keep the symbiote's baser instincts at bay until they locate a suitable target? Or will innocent people begin to pay for Eddie's hubris? Meanwhile, back in Chicago, Eddie and Carnage go from Hunter to Hunted as MUSE closes in on who destroyed his studio.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #9

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY Scott Godlewski

ULTRON CIVIL WAR!

• As the Church of Ultron clashes with a new iteration, OMEGA ULTRON, the West Coast Avengers race to contain the fallout!

• But where does their own Ultron stand?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #4 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • DALIBOR Talajić (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

DEADPOOL SEEKS UNLIMITED POWER!

• A healing factor and a top-notch wit won't cut it when you're hunting the worst monsters in the Multiverse!

• What power could defeat the Earth's mightiest heroes?

• And can Deadpool trust DOCTOR DOOM to give it to him?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #7

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by Corin Howell • Variant Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

LEGACY!

The DEBUT of an ALL-NEW MUTANT foe! And STRYFE's got his helmet back! The power it brings turns the table on our heroes' plans.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HELLVERINE #8

Benjamin Percy (W)

Raffaele Ienco (A)

Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

Variant Cover by Justin Mason

BLINDED BY HELLFIRE SCIENCE!

PROJECT HELLFIRE has a plan for the HELL HULK. Too bad HELLVERINE can't trust them! Surely this will go well…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #7

Steve Foxe (W) • Ivan Fiorelli (A)

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

INTRODUCING…NIGHTDRIFTER!

An S.O.S. from Hellrune draws the team to Europe, but as they lose themselves in London's dark underbelly, they find they may have bitten off more than they can chew! Who is their mysterious tour guide beckoning them into the occult underworld?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #10

JED MACKAY (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

SPECIAL OVERSIZED 250th ISSUE!

Face front, True Believers! This year marks fifty sense-shattering years of sense-shattering action in the pages of MOON KNIGHT! With series scribe JED MacKAY and your new favorite artist DEVMALYA PRAMANIK lending their talents to this epic and oversized issue, it's one that you can't afford to miss as it sets the stage for Jed's most ambitious and gut-wrenching story EVER!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #23

Saladin Ahmed (W) • José Luis Soares (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

A TALE TO MAKE YOUR SKIN CRAWL!

Something rotten has taken hold of Hell's Kitchen, and now it's taken hold of Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, as well! They say that beauty is only skin deep, but in this case, it doesn't even get THAT far! As even DD's battle-worn black armor isn't enough to protect him from a fungal outbreak set to tear him apart…literally!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #27

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • Kev Walker (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL WALSH • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

HERO OR MONSTER?

Hulk has finally found the solitude he wanted: no more enemies, no companions, not even Banner. But deep in the Appalachian Mountains, when his peace is interrupted by a young boy in danger, Hulk wonders if Charlie was right about him… COULD he be a hero again after all? Meanwhile: One of Hulk's newfound allies is taken, hinting at an unseen threat emerging! The ramp-up to a shocking new Hulk event begins here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The Fantastic Four are invited to attend a fancy dinner in their honor – but the celebrations don't last long! Because suddenly, everyone in attendance turns against them – branding them as public menaces! What is going on? And what does it have to do with Kurrgo, Master of Planet X? Our heroes will have to journey across the cosmos for answers – and to face their greatest challenge yet! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #7.

Marvel is reprinting the first twelve issues of FANTASTIC FOUR as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN #137 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

The climactic chapter of the classic saga of the Dark Phoenix! The cover says it all: Phoenix must die! But if that is Jean Grey's fate, she won't face it alone! With Jean's life in the balance, the X-Men fight a duel of honor on the Blue Area of the Moon — against the mighty Gladiator and his allies in the Imperial Guard of the Shi'ar Empire! Cyclops will be by the side of the woman he loves until the battle's very end — and the shocking finale will break your heart now, every bit as it did for legions of X-Men fans in 1980! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #137.

Marvel is reprinting the complete Death of Phoenix Saga issues as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #50 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY • Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The thrilling conclusion of the all-time-classic Galactus Trilogy! Galactus, the World-Eater, is on the verge of consuming Earth with his incredible machinery — but he didn't count on his own herald, the Silver Surfer, turning against him! The Surfer uses his incredible Power Cosmic to fight to protect the human race, and that gives the Fantastic Four the chance they need to save their world! But can the Human Torch complete the most dangerous mission he has ever faced? Even if he is successful, what is the terrible power of the Ultimate Nullfier? And if Earth can survive, how will Galactus punish the defiance of the Silver Surfer? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #50.

Marvel is reprinting the 1961 Galactus trilogy as it originally appeared, over three months!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

JOE KELLY, ELIOT RAHAL & SARAH GAILEY (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & MORE! (A) • Cover by SIMONE DI MEO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO VILLANELLI

ALL-NEW ANTHOLOGY SERIES FROM SOME OF THE MOST EXCITING NAMES IN COMICS!

From the mad imaginings of Joe Kelly (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL) and rising artist Álvaro López (CAPTAIN MARVEL, BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES) comes a gut-twisting new take on Predator! A young Predator trying to prove himself prowls the Australian frontier, but his hunt goes south. A run-in with some humans from a convict colony will change the trajectory of everyone's lives and take readers on a journey never before seen in the Predator universe! Together with stories from superstar creators Eliot Rahal and Sarah Gailey, this anthology is a must-read for all Predator and comics fans!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory…$5.99

ORDER USING 75960621281100111

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 4)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends

The Predators finally have Skinner in their crosshairs, but another great hunter stands in their way: Kraven. As these three competing forces battle their way through the nighttime streets, Spider-Man takes to the rooftops, where he discovers something that threatens to destroy all of New York City!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #6

CHARLES SOULe (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

KYLO REN TRACKS DOWN ONE OF THE LAST ORDER 66 SURVIVORS!

• After a brutal takeover of CORELLIA, KYLO REN begins a new quest!

• The young tyrant begins his search for one of the last of the ORDER 66 surviving JEDI!

• Who is this mysterious Jedi, and how did she escape the brutal takedown of her people?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #5

Marc Guggenheim (W)

Madibek Musabekov (A)

Cover by Rahzzah

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

LIGHTSABER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

JEDI MASTERS SEERA LONGA AND YADDLE FACE THE DARKEST MYSTERY!

• Yaddle and Seera must unravel a strange situation involving the Trade Federation.

• Guest-starring the mysterious Count Dooku!

• Will Yaddle save the life of the man destined to kill her?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE FINALE #1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY Ario Anindito • VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE END OF THE BEGINNING!

• The final battle between the Jedi and the Nihil has been fought, sacrifices have been made and the dust settles.

• As friends and allies gather for one last celebration, a decision is made, and a fate sealed.

• Guest-starring faces from across the best-selling multimedia initiative. All roads lead to Dalna.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #2

CHERISH CHEN (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A) • Cover by EJIKURE

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE • VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

DOCTOR APHRA AND LUKE SKYWALKER TOGETHER AGAIN!

• On the distant world of AARGAU, LUKE SKYWALKER and DOCTOR APHRA track down a valuable artifact.

• An unstable underworld collector has a different plan for them!

• Will the New Republic's newest agent betray her JEDI friend for a chance at the prize?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #3

ALEX SEGURA (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

RETURN TO CLOUD CITY!

• HAN SOLO, BEILERT VALANCE and LANDO CALRISSIAN must help an old friend.

• Witness the long friendship of HAN, CHEWIE and LANDO in exciting flashbacks to bygone eras!

• And a mysterious figure from the past re-emerges using a new model CLOUD CAR!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

RETURN OF WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC JOHN CASSADAY COVER

Written by CHARLES SOULE, RAY FAWKES, TOM TAYLOR, MARIKO TAMAKI, JIM ZUB & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by ALISSON BORGES, JUAN DOE, ARIELA KRISTANTINA, JONATHAN MARKS, JASON MASTERS, KRIS ANKA, PETER NGUYEN, ARIO ANINDITO, SALVADOR LARROCA, JUANN CABAL, DAVID MARQUEZ,

MATTEO BUFFAGNI, R.B. SILVA, BUTCH GUICE, MACK CHATER, THONY SILAS, RAMON ROSANAS,

STEVE MCNIVEN, DECLAN SHALVEY, ANDY MACDONALD & MORE

Covers by JOHN CASSADAY, NICK BRADSHAW & R.B. SILVA

The devastating aftermath of Wolverine's death – and his remarkable return from the grave!

Logan is dead – but what will happen to his mortal remains, encased in adamantium? The battle for control of this valuable artifact has begun – with Mystique, Mister Sinister, Daken, X-23, Sabretooth and Lady Deathstrike among the players in this deadly game! But just as the X-Men finally come to terms with Wolverine's death, a shocking revelation reopens old wounds – and an epic quest begins across the Marvel Universe. But who will solve the puzzle first? Will it be Daredevil, Misty Knight and their crack squad of investigators? Or Logan's fellow New Avengers: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage? The upshot is that Logan is alive! But how? Why? And how has this chilling experience changed him? Wolverine awakens in a destroyed lab, his memories fragmented, his claws burning hot and his identity in doubt. Can he handle the truth of what he's done? Now that Logan has risen, how far can he fall? And does he have…an Infinity Stone?! Collecting WOLVERINES #1-20, HUNT FOR WOLVERINE #1, HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: WEAPON LOST #1-4, HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: THE ADAMANTIUM AGENDA #1-4, HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: THE CLAWS OF A KILLER #1-4, HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: MYSTERY IN MADRIPOOR #1-4, HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: DEAD ENDS, RETURN OF WOLVERINE #1-5, WOLVERINE: INFINITY WATCH #1-5 and material from MARVEL LEGACY (2017) #1 – plus the "Where Is Wolverine?" subplot pages.

1232 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96587-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

RETURN OF WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC NICK BRADSHAW COVER [DM ONLY]

1232 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96588-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

RETURN OF WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC R.B. SILVA COVER [DM ONLY]

1232 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96588-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

UNCANNY X-MEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS HC

CHRIS BACHALO COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON & BRIAN WOOD

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, FRAZER IRVING, KRIS ANKA, MARCO RUDY, VALERIO SCHITI, STUART IMMONEN,

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, DAVID LOPEZ, ANDREA SORRENTINO & MORE

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO & ED MCGUINNESS

Brian Michael Bendis' entire saga of the Uncanny X-Men!

In the wake of the Phoenix event and Professor X's death, what are Cyclops and his outlaw X-Men: visionary revolutionaries or dangerous terrorists? Whatever the truth, Cyclops, Emma Frost, Magneto and Magik are gathering new mutants and redefining the name "Uncanny X-Men." But they face harsh challenges: Robotic Sentinels hunt mutants once again, there's a mole on Cyclops' squad and a villain is secretly posing as their former ally! As a new team of students forms, a weakened Magneto must prove he's still the Master of Magnetism, and Magik faces the evil Dormammu! But while the original X-Men from the past chart their own new path in the present, what happens when the X-Men of the future arrive with a dire warning? Plus: Xavier's last will and testament! The X-Men vs. S.H.I.E.L.D.! And Scott Summers driven ever closer to the precipice of disaster! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2013) #1-14, #15.INH, #16-35, #600 and ANNUAL (2014) #1; ALL-NEW X-MEN #16-17 and ANNUAL #1; WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN (2011) #36-37; X-MEN: BATTLE OF THE ATOM #1-2; and X-MEN (2013) #5-6.

1128 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96645-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

UNCANNY X-MEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS HC ED MCGUINNESS COVER [DM ONLY]

1128 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96646-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN BY AL EWING OMNIBUS HC STEFANO CASELLI COVER

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, STEFANO CASELLI, GUIU VILANOVA, JACOPO CAMAGNI, MADIBEK MUSABEKOV,

YILDIRAY ÇINAR, PACO MEDINA, ANDREA DI VITO, ALESSANDRO VITTI, LUCIANO VECCHIO, BOB QUINN & MORE

CoverS by STEFANO CASELLI & FELIPE MASSAFERA

Writer Al Ewing delivers some of the most epic, far-out sci-fi of the X-Men's Krakoan era!

The new nation of Krakoa has quickly become a major force on the world stage, but why stop there? First the X-Men relaunch the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate, a fully independent organization dealing with all things extraterrestrial on behalf of Earth – threats like the invading King in Black! Then, when Krakoa colonizes Mars, it changes everything – and S.W.O.R.D.'s ever-scheming Abigail Brand has plans to influence Storm's new Red Planet nation of Arakko! The powerful Vulcan is on Brand's side, but what about Cable and his X-Men Red? Plus: Ten years into the Age of Sinister, Storm leads a New Brotherhood on a revenge mission! Cable is locked, loaded and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history! And in mutantkind's darkest hour, Ororo seeks to bring Magneto back from the dead! Collecting S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #1-11, X-MEN RED (2022) #1-15 and #17-18, STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1-3, RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #1-4, CABLE RELOADED, X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE and material from X-MEN RED (2022) #16 and MARVEL'S VOICES: X-MEN.

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96642-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN BY AL EWING OMNIBUS HC FELIPE MASSAFERA COVER [DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96643-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – FRIENDS AND ENEMIES OMNIBUS HC JUNGGEUN YOON COVER

Written by ALYSSA WONG & JUSTINA IRELAND

Penciled by MINKYU JUNG, NATACHA BUSTOS, JETHRO MORALES & PERE PÉREZ

Covers by JUNGGEUN YOON & BETSY COLA

Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros continue their adventures across the galaxy!

Sana Starros and her allies have cornered the Spark Eternal, determined to bring back Doctor Aphra no matter the cost! But can Sana triumph – or will the Spark destroy her, Aphra and everyone they love? Aphra strikes a bargain for power, but it may come at a terrible cost – unless the crafty doctor has one last trick up her sleeve! Meanwhile, Ronen and Domina clash over the Tagge Corporation's future, and Sana is caught in the middle! But if there's one thing Sana's learned from Aphra, it's how to use every situation to her advantage! Plus: Is Luke Skywalker friend or foe? The one enemy Aphra never expected to see again! And mysteries from Sana's past come back to haunt her when she returns to her family's ancestral home for some downtime. The Starros clan is on the collision course of a lifetime – and Sana must take on her brother, Phel, or all is lost! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #26-40, STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1-5 and material from STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023) #1.

472 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96130-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – FRIENDS AND ENEMIES OMNIBUS HC BETSY COLA COVER [DM ONLY]

472 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96131-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL TEAM-UP OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GIL KANE COVER

Written by GERRY CONWAY & LEN WEIN with ROY THOMAS & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by ROSS ANDRU, GIL KANE & JIM MOONEY with DON HECK & SAL BUSCEMA

Covers by GIL KANE & JIM STARLIN

Get ready for all of Marvel's most-famous characters piled into one amazing title!

In the world of interconnected heroes that Marvel Comics pioneered, TEAM-UP made that formula into a franchise and gave fans a much-desired, twice-a-month Spider-Man fix. When that wasn't enough, Marvel launched GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN, featuring double-sized extravaganzas – and it's all collected here in the inaugural MARVEL TEAM-UP OMNIBUS. Featuring stories by the same top-flight talents that brought you AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, MTU brings Spidey together with the Human Torch, the X-Men, the Vision, the Thing, Thor, the Cat, Iron Man – and that's just for starters. TEAM-UP will have you full up with classic comic-book adventure! Collecting MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #1-30, DAREDEVIL (1964) #103, GIANT-SIZE SUPER-HEROES #1 and GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN (1974) #1-2.

840 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96699-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL TEAM-UP OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JIM STARLIN COVER [DM ONLY]

840 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96700-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

HERB TRIMPE HULK VS. DOCTOR DOOM COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS, ARCHIE GOODWIN & STEVE ENGLEHEART with HARLAN ELLISON, GARY FRIEDRICH,

LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY, CHRIS CLAREMONT & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE with SAL BUSCEMA & DICK AYERS

Covers by HERB TRIMPE

He's mean, he's green and sometimes he's too small to be seen – he's the Incredible Hulk! Yes, the Hulk's back in an Omnibus boasting the first appearance of his ladylove Jarella and her subatomic world. Drawn by Marvel-art icon Herb Trimpe and scribed by a trio of top writers, these classics stories also introduce Doc Samson, pit Hulk against Doctor Doom and Kang the Conqueror, pair him with Ant-Man and put him on trial with the heroes of the Marvel Universe as his jury. You'll also get to enjoy some good ol' fashioned "Hulk Smash!" as he fights heavyweights like the Rhino, the Abomination and the Wendigo – not to mention the inhabitants of an entire island of giant monsters. Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #135-170, AVENGERS (1963) #88 and MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #16.

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96259-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC HERB TRIMPE WHO WILL JUDGE THE HULK? COVER [DM ONLY]

912 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96260-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

SIMONE BIANCHI COVER

Written by PETER DAVID, FELIPE SMITH, SKOTTIE YOUNG, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, RICK REMENDER,

DAVID MANDEL, DENNIS HOPELESS, CULLEN BUNN, GERRY DUGGAN, DUSTIN WEAVER, CHARLES SOULE,

DAN ABNETT & CHRISTOPHER YOST

Penciled by GREG LAND, JUAN GEDEON, SKOTTIE YOUNG, MIKE DEODATO JR., ROLAND BOSCHI, MICHAEL WALSH, MARCO FAILLA, ARIO ANINDITO, JIM MAHFOOD, JAVIER GARRÓN, DUSTIN WEAVER, JOHN TIMMS MOREIRA,

OTTO SCHMIDT & AMILCAR PINNA

Covers by SIMONE BIANCHI & ESAD RIBIC

Continue to explore the patchwork of realities known as Battleworld!

In SECRET WARS, the Marvel Multiverse as you know it is gone – and all that remains is Battleworld! Featuring rival domains torn from the fragments of destroyed realities, all living under Doctor Doom's iron fist, it's the perfect setting for conflict – as depicted in these shocking tie-ins! The Maestro rules Dystopia with a Gamma fist! The Ghost Races rage in a blazing arena of horror! Knowhere is the single moon orbiting Battleworld, and it needs Guardians! Hydra has created a beautiful Utopia, but Nomad is far from at home there! Medusa faces rebellion in Attilan! Lord Michael Korvac governs the Forest Hills! M.O.D.O.K. is the (oversized) head of Killville! The blockbuster Marvel Comics events HOUSE OF M, INFERNO and INFINITY GAUNTLET live on in their own domains! And Skottie Young's adorable Avengers and X-Men go to war! But are you ready to meet Howard the…Human?! Collecting FUTURE IMPERFECT #1-5, GHOST RACERS #1-4, GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVEL: AVX #1-4, GUARDIANS OF KNOWHERE #1-4, HAIL HYDRA #1-4, HANK JOHNSON, AGENT OF HYDRA #1, HOUSE OF M (2015) #1-4, HOWARD THE HUMAN #1, INFERNO (2015) #1-5, INFINITY GAUNTLET (2015) #1-5, INHUMANS: ATTILAN RISING #1-5, KORVAC SAGA #1-4 and M.O.D.O.K.: ASSASSIN #1-5.

1176 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96552-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ESAD RIBIC COVER [DM ONLY]

1176 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96553-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER –

NEW PRINTING!

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ & R.B. SILVA

Covers by PEPE LARRAZ & MARK BROOKS

Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (INFINITY, NEW AVENGERS, FANTASTIC FOUR) changes everything for the X-Men!

Face the future – and fear the future! In HOUSE OF X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind – one that will bring mutants out of humankind's shadow and into the light once more! Meanwhile, POWERS OF X reveals mutantkind's secret history, changing the way you will look at every X-Men story before and after. But as Xavier sows the seeds of the past, the X-Men's future blossoms into trouble for all of mutantdom. Stories intertwine on an epic scale as Jonathan Hickman reshapes the X-Men's past, present and future in two series that are one! Collecting HOUSE OF X #1-6 and POWERS OF X #1-6.

448 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96697-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X HC MARK BROOKS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

448 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96698-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

DAVID LAFUENTE COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, DAVID LAFUENTE, CHRIS SAMNEE, MARK BAGLEY, MATT WAGNER, PHIL HESTER,

MICHAEL ALLRED, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, JIM MAHFOOD, JOHN TOTLEBEN, CHYNNA CLUGSTON FLORES, TED MCKEEVER, TERRY MOORE, RICADO MAYS & MORE

Covers by DAVID LAFUENTE &

Brian Michael Bendis concludes his saga of Ultimate Peter Parker with the shocking death of Spider-Man!

Brace yourself for one of the most tragic and impactful moments in comic-book history as the Spider-Man of the Ultimate Universe gives his life for the ones he loves! Eisner Award-winning writer Brian Michael Bendis spun the tale of young Peter Parker for more than ten years. Under his pen, the neophyte Spider-Man blossomed from an awkward and gangly schoolboy into a tried-and-true hero, an inspiration to a world of ultimate wonder. But all stories must come to an end. And as shadows gather, villains plot and heroes clash, Peter's final story will unfold. It's the death of Spider-Man, and the ending will shock you! Plus: Bendis unites with some of the biggest talents in comic books to team up Spider-Man with fellow Ultimate heroes – everyone from Iron Man and Wolverine to Shang-Chi and the Man-Thing! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2009) #150-160; ULTIMATE FALLOUT #1; ULTIMATE MARVEL TEAM-UP #1-16; ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN SUPER SPECIAL #1; and material from ULTIMATE FALLOUT #2, #4 and #6.

856 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96546-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC MARK BAGLEY COVER [DM ONLY]

856 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96547-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 7 HC

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS with BOB BUDIANSKY,

DON PERLIN, CHRISTIAN COOPER, PETER B. GILLIS,

STEVEN GRANT & MICHAEL FLEISHER

Penciled by BOB BUDIANSKY with DON PERLIN,

GREG LAROCQUE, CARMINE INFANTINO & TOM SUTTON

Cover by BOB BUDIANSKY

The Marvel Masterworks proudly present the finale of the GHOST RIDER series that burned through pages for a decade and made the demon biker an icon. In this volume, then-up-and-coming and now-lengendary writer J.M. DeMatteis joins series artist Bob Budiansky. They'll make Johnny Blaze's struggle to contain the vengeance-obsessed demon as compelling as ever with adversaries like the stunning Steel Wind. The true test comes when Asmodeus compels Mephisto to split Blaze and Zarathos. It's pedal to the metal from there as Zarathos' origin is revealed and Roxanne Simpson returns, setting up a final showdown that will prove the high cost of vengeance. Also featuring two rare Ghost Rider WHAT IF? tales and an encounter with the Defenders. Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #74-81, DEFENDERS (1972) #145, and material from MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #11, and WHAT IF? (1977) #17 and #28.

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96261-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 7 HC –

VARIANT EDITION VOL. 387 [DM ONLY]

304 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96262-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS:

THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 24 HC

Written by WALTER SIMONSON with ALEC ZELENETZ

& BOB HARRAS

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON with CHARLES VESS, JOHN BUSCEMA, SAL BUSCEMA & BUTCH GUICE

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Surtur is free! The Casket of Ancient Winters has been opened! An army is marching on Asgard and Earth! Walter Simonson has set the stage for the truly epic conclusion of his "Surtur Saga," and does it ever deliver! Thor, Beta Ray Bill and a host of Marvel Universe heroes fight back the endless invading hordes while Odin marshals his strength to battle Surtur. In the aftermath of this great war, the Rainbow Bridge is shattered and Odin has fallen, which leaves an opening for lying Loki and lascivious Lorelei to work their advantage and take over. Also featuring a never-before-reprinted Annual penciled and inked by John Buscema and the "Raven Banner" graphic novel lavishly illustrated by Charles Vess! Collecting THOR (1966) #349-359 and ANNUAL #13, and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #15.

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96263-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 24 HC –

VARIANT EDITION VOL. 388 [DM ONLY]

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96264-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

TRON: DOWNLOAD TPB

Written by PETER DAVID & JAI NITZ

Penciled MIRCO PIERFEDERICI & ANDIE TONG

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

A stunning new visualization of the iconic original film – and the story of betrayal that set the stage for its sequel!

Inside the inner workings of our computers is a vast digital world known as the Grid, where only two things stand in the way of the Master Control Program's reign of terror: a programmer named Kevin Flynn and a new, innovative security program called TRON! Now Marvel Comics' official adaptation of the beloved 1982 movie is collected alongside a high-octane tale that bridges the gap to 2010's TRON: LEGACY! Rebellious Sam Flynn finds himself pulled into the same world of brutal programs and gladiatorial games where his father has lived for a quarter of a century! Prolific and legendary comics writer Peter David wrote the original TRON Screenplay adaptation included here with BONUS content of his original first-issue script. Collecting TRON: ORIGINAL MOVIE ADAPTATION #1-2 and TRON: BETRAYAL #1-2

200 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96757-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MAGIK VOL. 1: UNLEASHED TPB

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Penciled by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

The mystic mutant goes demon hunting!

The X-Man Ilyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that's Magik's territory now! Meanwhile, demons have been hunting mutants abroad — and as Ilyanna begins a search for answers, she and her ally Cal must dive deep into the Tokyo underground. But who is watching Magik from backstage? And has Cal teamed up with Earth's best chance against the demon invasion — or its prophesized leader? Magik will finally meet the demons' leader — but who, or what, is Liminal? And when this confrontation plays out, will Ilyanna be able to suppress her darker impulses? Collecting MAGIK (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96161-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE VOL. 1 – ONE-MUTANT ARMY TPB

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Penciled by GIADA BELVISO

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Taking the fight to the enemies of mutantkind!

Laura Kinney was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long left that life behind – but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, Wolverine takes it upon herself to right these wrongs no matter who stands in her way! And that includes Daredevil, the Woman Without Fear! With anti-mutant hatred at an all-time high, Laura must sniff out a terrorist plot before it leads to human deaths – and mutants taking the blame! If Wolverine and Daredevil can't quell the unrest in the city, an even more explosive result may derail mutant-human relations forever! Plus: When Bucky Barnes needs to track down a renegade scientist, who better to help than Wolverine?! Collecting LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96158-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE VOL. 1: A TIME OF STRYFE TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

The box-office sensations of Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE unite!

Wade and Logan – together again! The most unlikely pairing turned most demanded one, Deadpool and Wolverine must find a way to get along – because the fate of the world hangs in the balance! When a fan-favorite villain is unearthed, you'll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing standing between Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With the Mouth. Meanwhile, a third Weapon X alum joins the fun – and Maverick wants answers! Your favorite heroes are put through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises and twist reveals – and a villainous plot that'll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers' heads! Collecting DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96281-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALL-NEW VENOM VOL. 1: WHO IS ALL-NEW VENOM? TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Who is the All-New Venom?

The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back — and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's… Wait, it's Venom?! A new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction — but who? It could be the Journalist…the Terrorist…the Sidekick…or even the Mayor. We're giving you all the clues, good believers — but you won't know until the mask comes off! A.I.M. is on the hunt for Venom, and they're not alone: Prepare to meet the Symbiote Squad! Meanwhile, Dylan Brock's search for his former other puts him on a collision course with the deadly Madame Masque! And the mystery deepens as one suspect is eliminated with extreme prejudice! All that plus the madness of M.O.D.O.K.! Collecting ALL-NEW VENOM #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96197-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HELLVERINE VOL. 1: LOST HIGHWAYS TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by KUNKKA

Hellverine rides again!

The demon Bagra-ghul possessed Wolverine, turning him into a killing machine – but Logan is no stranger to caging the beast within his soul, and the demon learned his heroic ways. Now it's resurrected Logan's son, Akihiro, and the two must learn to live as one – as the Hellverine! But they can't do it alone. Enter: Doctor Strange! But Akihiro will discover his rebirth was only part of a larger, diabolical story. What danger lurks at his former gravesite, and is there anything Hellverine can do to stop it? What does Bagra-ghul want with him? And how is the demon linked to Mephisto? As the answers are revealed, the Hellverine is about to go through hell – but you can bet he'll come out swinging! Collecting HELLVERINE (2024B) #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96449-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VOL. 1: THE WINTER SOLDIER TPB

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Penciled by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

In the Maker's reshaped Ultimate Universe, his ultimate weapon is Wolverine!

To maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: the Winter Soldier! But who is the weapon behind the mask…with the claws? This Ultimate Wolverine will be put to the test by seeing how well he handles the Opposition – a group fighting for mutant liberation. But when the Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition – Kitty Pryde and Gambit – will they recognize their deadly enemy? Collecting ULTIMATE WOLVERINE (2025) #1-6 and material from ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96205-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NYX VOL. 2: MOJO CITY TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by MICHAEL SHELFER, ENID BALÁM

& FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Life isn't easy for the young mutants of the Big Apple!

Congratulations, Kamala Khan – you got tickets to Dazzler! We hope you survive the experience! Because Mojo also has his sights set on the hottest show in town, and the ensuing battle might just bring the house down. Then Synch revives a Krakoan tradition when he challenges Prodigy to battle to the death in the Circle Perilous! And Wolverine is about to come face-to-face with her old friend Hellion – now calling himself the Krakoan, the proud new face of mutant terrorism. As they confront each other, their intense past and what they've become, one thing is for sure: They're not kids anymore. Plus: When Charles Xavier goes on the run, his first stop is New York – but what will that mean for this generation of Children of the Atom? And when Mojo returns as a bigger threat than ever (in all ways!), everything the NYX community has built is at risk of crumbling to pieces! Collecting NYX (2024) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95933-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PHOENIX VOL. 2: COSMIC ASCENT TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by MARCO RENNA & ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

The Phoenix vs. Thanos in a battle of cosmic heavyweights!

Jean Grey has been going toe-to-toe with some of the universe's toughest foes, but now a new threat is brutally asserting his dangerous reputation: none other than Thanos. And while Phoenix singlehandedly battled back the Black Order, their nefarious progenitor – and his mysterious connection to Jean's many galactic enemies, like Perrikus and the Dark Gods – is another story entirely. To have a hope of victory, Jean will need to reach out – beyond the limits of her own powers – and find allies to take a stand against the Mad Titan! With warriors like Captain Marvel, Nova, Sif and Rocket Raccoon at her side, maybe she has a chance. But when Jean ascends to her most powerful form ever, will she struggle to hold on to her humanity? Collecting PHOENIX (2024) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96336-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY JED MACKAY VOL. 2: HOSTILE TAKEOVER TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by NETHO DIAZ & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Star writer Jed MacKay (AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT, BLOOD HUNT) continues his biggest blockbuster series yet!

A deadly cadre of warriors pursue their target to Earth – a target making a beeline to the X-Men's home territory of Alaska! But who is this fugitive, and what grim portents do they carry for the X-Men? As a horde of the galaxy's most fearsome killers descend upon the X-Men, help comes from an unexpected direction: across the border! Alpha Flight flies into action again, though at what price? And can even Canada's hardiest heroes turn the tide? A simple search-and-rescue mission escalates out of control – placing not just the X-Men, but also the entire town of Merle in danger! And as 3K steps out from the shadows for the first time to further their twisted program, will the Means – their anointed headsman – slake his bloodthirst on our mutant heroes? Plus: Meet the all-new, all-different X-Men–staking their own claim for possession of mutantkind's future! Collecting X-MEN (2024) #11-12 and #14-18.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95937-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FACTOR BY MARK RUSSELL VOL. 2: KNOW YOUR ENEMY TPB

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Penciled by BOB QUINN

Cover by GREG LAND

A new status quo as Doctor Doom seizes control of the Marvel Universe!

There's a new man in charge! Angel returns to lead X-Factor just as Emperor Doom will lead the world to glory! But in the magnanimous Doom's utopic domain, what could X-Factor's mission be? And what could bring them to a small nation on the island of…Genosha?! Plus: How will Angel feel about bringing Havok back into the fold after all he's done? The answers will shock you – and so will the final secret X-Factor is hiding! Collecting X-FACTOR (2024) #6-7 and #9-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96022-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE BY GEOFFREY THORNE VOL. 2: THE SOLUTION TPB

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by JIM TOWE, MARCUS TO & EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Forge leads an all-new, all-different X-Force!

The mysterious forces circling X-Force begin to come into focus, and the fractures were just the beginning! Meanwhile, for all of the pain he's endured, losing Storm may be the biggest regret of Forge's life. But as he reunites with both Ororo and Mystique, this unlikely "love triangle" might break more than just a few hearts! Meanwhile, the romance of Betsy Braddock and Rachel Summers has been fraught with challenge – but can they navigate the mysterious problem with Rachel's powers and still survive the machinations of the alchemical menace known as La Diabla? Plus: Why is X-Force battling Colossus? And Forge assembled X-Force to fix the world's problems – but what happens when, at last, the Solution reveals itself?! Collecting X-FORCE (2024) #6-8 and #10.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95935-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: OLD SCHOOL/NEW SCHOOL TPB

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

An all-action prequel to the Disney+ animated series!

In Marvel Animation's new series, we find Peter Parker still finding his footing on his journey to becoming the Spider-Man! In this series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter's gotta survive an entire freshman year as a newbie crimefighting vigilante – and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise! Peter Parker hasn't been the same since he was bitten by that radioactive spider, but he's just starting to learn the lessons that make him the Spider-Man we all know and love! Lessons that will be delivered painfully by the likes of Silvermane and the Enforcers! Collecting YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96146-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL –RED BAND TPB

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Penciled by VALENTINA PINTI & JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Elektra faces Muse, the serial killer who makes

an art form of murder!

The violence and the occult swirling across the Marvel Universe find their way to Hell's Kitchen! As grisly crime scenes start manifesting across the city, suggesting a macabre and miserable fascination with Daredevil, all signs point to a single terrifying explanation: the return of Muse! But how could that be possible?! And what other sick and twisted happenings will follow the killer's comeback?! Estranged from Matt Murdock, it's up to Elektra to get to the grisly truth – if she can stomach it! For the assassin turned protector of Hell's Kitchen, the lines between life and death or reality and illusion are about to blur! Collecting DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #1-5.

120 PGS./Explicit Content …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96466-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLADE: RED BAND – PRODIGAL SON TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by C.F. VILLA

Cover by C.F. VILLA

A bloody new dawn for the Daywalker!

For years, Blade has been the deadliest vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe! With an arsenal of wooden stakes, silver bullets and razor bats at his command, few have known the taste of vengeance and blood like him! But after the harrowing events of BLOOD HUNT, what's left of the Daywalker? Did any of the vampire within Blade survive? Did any of the man? He may want more than ever to be left alone – but the world, and danger, won't let him go, and he soon finds himself embroiled in conflict with his bloodlust reignited! Can Blade escape the crosshairs of the latest in the famous Van Helsing lineage?! Perhaps with help from his new partner! Collecting BLADE: RED BAND #1-5.

120 PGS./Explicit Content …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95923-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND VOL. 1 – TWO WOLVES TPB

Written by JASON LOO

Penciled by SERGIO DÁVILA & ADAM GORHAM

Cover by E.M. GIST

A new era of horror for Marvel's iconic lycanthrope!

Jack Russell has been trying to live a simple life – but in the deadly and dramatic wake of BLOOD HUNT, his life is about to be turned upside down in ways he never imagined! With new enemies hoping to extract a (literal) pound of flesh and Jack unsure whether he can be trusted around old allies and a lost love, the Werewolf By Night is in for the fight of his life – and he's in it alone! Because when he finds himself in the middle of a mysterious massacre, he's the prime suspect! With his memories missing and his wolf form out of control and off the leash, will Jack be able to clear his name? Or will his friend Elsa Bloodstone finally realize he's a rabid dog that needs to be put down? The bloody trail of the Werewolf will lead from the Savage Land into confrontations with Moon Knight and the Incredible Hulk! Plus: What impact did BLOOD HUNT have on the other Werewolf By Night, Jake Gomez? Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #1-5 and WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT.

152 PGS./Explicit Content …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95919-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INFINITY WATCH: UNIVERSAL DESTRUCTION TPB

Written by DEREK LANDY

Penciled by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN & ENID BALÁM

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

The seven most powerful people in the Marvel Universe!

Each of them wields one of the embodiments of all power in existence: the Infinity Stones! Some of the Stone Bearers are villains, and the other half certainly aren't hall-of-fame heroes – so what does this mean for the Marvel Universe? If Star has anything to say about it, we can start calling it the Star Universe. Can Colleen Wing or Phil Coulson possibly tilt the balance toward good? It might not matter when a mysterious antagonist manages to run the table on them, placing everything in existence in deep trouble! When the awesome power of the Infinity Gauntlet is used and reality is rewritten, only the Infinity Watch can make things right. But first, they'll have to remember who they are – or die trying! But if they succeed, is the universe any safer with these loose cannons in possession of the Infinity Stones?! Collecting INFINITY WATCH #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96460-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16a

TVA: FOR ALL TIME, ALWAYS TPB

Written by KATHARYN BLAIR & RYAN NORTH

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ & ENID BALÁM

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Starring the Time Variance Authority – as seen in

Marvel Studios' LOKI and DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE!

The Time Variance Authority has long watched over the timeline, protecting it from dangerous variations that could cause the end of everything. Now, as the organization begins to expand its tolerance of variants, it's enlisted some new recruits from timelines that have been wiped from existence: Captain Peggy Carter, Super-Soldier of her world; Gambit, despondent and aimless from the loss of his lady love; and…this can't be right…Ghost-Spider?! Has her world been destroyed?! With the TVA haunted by dreams, the team's hunt for the truth leads them straight to Hell – literally! Does the Son of Satan have the answers they need? Or perhaps the mysterious stranger following Gwen and Gambit has something to reveal? Then, when a murderer stalks the halls of the TVA, is anyone safe? Or perhaps more important, can anyone be trusted? The solution could lie in the secret floors below the R&D department – but with the TVA denying their existence, the field team will soon find out that some dangers should never be uncovered! Collecting TVA #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96167-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA: BETTER ANGELS TPB

Written by EVAN NARCISSE & GREG PAK

Penciled by EDER MESSIAS & VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Sam Wilson soars again as the high-flying Captain America!

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization's dark underbelly, he'll have to tangle with its head of security: the Red Hulk! But another player is about to enter the fray: Josiah X! He's got a new mission and a new look, but is he there to help Sam or pursue his own agenda? Captain America, his partner Falcon and the unpredictable Josiah X will find themselves at the mercy of the sinister forces running Eaglestar. Their escape may depend on the Red Hulk, but where do his loyalties lie? Collecting SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96306-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN VOL. 3: STRANGE LOVE TPB

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Penciled by ANDRÉS GENOLET, VON RANDAL & EMILIO LAISO

Cover by EMILIO LAISO

Continuing the adventures of Marvel's two greatest web-slingers – and our newest super-hero sensation!

Elementary is embarking on her own heroic journey with both Spider-Men by her side – but she's in for a shock, courtesy of not one but two Electros! This sinister tag team has leveled up, and they aren't even the only surprise in store for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Sssomone else has a bone to pick with the Ssspectacular Ssspider-Men. You guessed it, it's the Lizard! You'd better dig deep, wall-crawlers – Billy Connors' life depends on you! But how can the Spider-Men hope to foil the Electros' sinister plan when they're at the Lizard's mercy?! Plus: Tragedy strikes, and Elementary goes missing! While every Coffee Bean-frequenting super hero (and villain) joins the search, the Spider-Men take a risky gamble to solve the mystery before it's too late! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #11-15.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96448-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 4: LAST RITES TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by AARON KUDER & JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Writer Saladin Ahmed continues to shake up the status quo in Hell's Kitchen!

After literally tearing himself apart to escape from Hell, Matt Murdock's soul has been fractured – each portion corrupted and twisted into the image of one of the seven deadly sins! One by one, Matt has begun to conquer his demons and save his friends, but Wrath is the deadliest devil yet – and when Matt's sins finally catch up with him, the cost will be high. As Daredevil makes a decision that will rock the Marvel Universe, Matt will be more alone than ever before – but he still manages to find some comfort in the arms of a long-lost love! Meanwhile, a dangerous new enemy threatens to attack Hell's Kitchen – from the inside out! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2023) #16-20.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96147-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 5: GODS DRINK BLOOD TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by DANNY EARLS, NIC KLEIN & KEV WALKER

Cover by NIC KLEIN

The next nightmarish chapter in a monstrous era for the Hulk!

In the aftermath of Bruce Banner and Charlie Tidwell's dramatic escape from Las Vegas, they're back on the road and lying low – or so Banner thinks. But as Charlie goes off at night to revel in the newfound power she doesn't understand, the Werewolf By Night finds her and warns her about the consequences of what she's done – and what she's becoming. Meanwhile, the Hulk is hunted down by one of those consequences: the immortal wolf-demon Vârcolac – one of the oldest, most powerful creatures on Earth! As Charlie revels in her new strength, her childhood fantasy of becoming a super hero seems within reach – but as she continues to change in terrifying ways, she's not sure whether she's still one of the good guys. Plus: Banner finds himself locked away within the Hulk's body and mind! And Banner and Charlie's search to find Doctor Strange for help leads them to the gates of Asgard, where the Hulk faces the Mighty Thor in an epic rematch! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #20-25.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96084-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HELLHUNTERS TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by ADAM GORHAM

Cover by JONAS SCHARF

From the pages of INCREDIBLE HULK, breakout character

Ghost Rider '44 fights alongside Marvel's iconic wartime heroes!

As U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero is parachuting into Nazi-occupied Europe in 1944, young Nazi officer Felix Bruckner becomes the host for an unspeakable evil. In the aftermath of their violent meeting, Romero is reborn as Ghost Rider '44 – who sets out not only to take revenge on Bruckner and the Nazis, but also to save humankind from annihilation! But he won't ride alone: Nick Fury, Peggy Carter and Sebastian Szardos are hunting down the demonic Captain Bruckner by his side! But just wait until they meet a certain Bowie-knife-wielding killing machine calling himself Logan! And their secret weapon is 15-year-old Bucky Barnes, their most lethal member yet! With the future Winter Soldier on the team and victory in Europe in the balance, will the Hellhunters be enough to face the cosmic Nazi Hellspawn known as Calphael?

Collecting HELLHUNTERS #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96098-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK TPB

Written by FRANK TIERI

Penciled by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Sabretooth is dead, but his past is alive and lethal!

Journey into the past for a secret chapter in the savage saga of Sabretooth – as a feared gangster and murderer who rose to power among the notorious New York gangs of the early 1900s! Victor Creed may be dead, but the secrets from his past – and the ways in which they may affect Wolverine in the present – are very much alive! The feuding gangs of the Big Apple are as varied and colorful as they are deadly – but the question is, are they as deadly as Mad Dog Murphy, new guy in town? When a lethal player known as Dragonfire makes the leap from the mean streets of K'un-Lun to the even meaner streets of NYC, it looks like deep-fried Sabretooth may be on the menu! Featuring vampires, a gangster in steampunk armor and a murderous crocodile man on the loose, discover Sabretooth's blood-soaked quest to be the Kingpin of the Five Points Underworld! Collecting SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96285-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIEN: PARADISO TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE

Penciled by PETER NGUYEN & JASON MUHR

Cover by IBAN COELLO

A can't-miss chapter in the Alien mythos!

Welcome to Paradiso, where the money flows like blood and the blood flows like acid! The Tulum of space, Paradiso is a hidden gem among the colonies with its tropical climate, white-sand beaches and population of super-wealthy criminals. When Colonial Marshals Dash Nanda and Lydia Reeves are sent there to bust a smuggling ring, they think they've hit the job-assignment jackpot. Meanwhile, smuggler Ricky Valentine came here to make a deal that would set up him and his crew for life. But the only ones getting lucky here are those hungry enough to take what they need! A chestburster is loose among the hapless hyper-wealthy and the seriously underpaid staff. But Xenomorphs aren't the only threat lurking in the neon lights, and the Nostromo's legacy will soon haunt paradise! Collecting ALIEN: PARADISO #1-5.

120 PGS./Explicit Content …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96374-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN NO MORE TPB

Volume #2 in the Miles Morales: Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by DAVID MARQUEZ, PEPE LARRAZ & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Foundational adventures of Miles Morales as the young Spider-Man!

Miles Morales is still getting used to being Spider-Man when Captain America makes him a very special offer. Is Miles really joining the Ultimates? With a wounded nation crying out for heroes, Miles is determined to prove he has what it takes! But when a terrifying new Venom symbiote surfaces, armed with the truth about the incident that granted the new Spider-Man his powers and closing in on Miles' true identity, Spidey might have made his first true archenemy. Can the fledgling web-slinger overcome this horrific foe – or will he suffer a terrible loss? As Miles struggles with the weight of his new life, the Taskmaster and Cloak & Dagger just might force his hand. Can Miles get by with a little help from Peter Parker's friends? Collecting ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #13-28 and #16.1.

384 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96106-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ROAD TRIP TPB

Volume #3 in the Spider-Man/Deadpool Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by MATT HORAK, JIM TOWE & MORE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Planet of the 'Pools!

What dark technology from the secret recesses of S.H.I.E.L.D. history powers the army of LMDeadpools menacing the wisecracking wall-crawler and the mirthful Merc with a Mouth?! And what does it have to do with Mary and Richard Parker, the Amazing Spider-Parents? Then, to defeat the Faux-pool who took his ability to walk, Old Man Parker will have to make a decision that alters his future – and our present! And meet the Master Matrix: They might be the most powerful android on Earth, but they're a total amateur at personhood. Who better to teach them how to be a human being than…Spider-Man and Deadpool? Plus: Peter and Wade share a road trip that ends up in the Negative Zone, face-to-face with Blastaar the Living Bomb-Burst! But who is the new, mysterious and omnipotent villain who has somehow restored the fourth wall? And if he can stop Deadpool from seeing and talking to the readers, what else can he do?! Collecting SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #33-50.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96560-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

YOUNG AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: DARK REIGN TPB

Volume #2 in the Young Avengers Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by ZEB WELLS, ED BRUBAKER, BRIAN REED, ROBERTO AGUIRRE-SACASA, PAUL CORNELL,

KEVIN GREVIOUX, MATT FRACTION, CHRISTOPHER YOST & SEAN KELLEY MCKEEVER

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, PACO MEDINA, HARVEY TOLIBAO, ALINA URUSOV, MARK BROOKS, MITCH BREITWEISER, ALAN DAVIS, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA & MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

The Young Avengers navigate their way through a volatile Marvel Universe!

As the public turns against Marvel's heroes, the events of CIVIL WAR lead the Young Avengers to meet their fellow young heroes, the Runaways – but will they be on the same side? Then Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan, Vision, Stature and Hawkeye go under detailed examination as they find their place in a changed world – before the Skrull SECRET INVASION reunites them with the Runaways! But out of that crisis, the Dark Reign of Norman Osborn begins and a new crew of Young Avengers is formed! The Melter, the Executioner, the Enchantress, Egghead, Big Zero and Coat of Arms – teenage rebels on the run from the authorities and on a collision course with the original Young Avengers! And when the Siege of Asgard begins, our heroes fight alongside Captain America and the Asgardian Gods against Osborn and his insane allies! Collecting CIVIL WAR: YOUNG AVENGERS & RUNAWAYS #1-4, YOUNG AVENGERS PRESENTS #1-6, SECRET INVASION: RUNAWAYS/YOUNG AVENGERS #1-3, DARK REIGN: YOUNG AVENGERS #1-5 and SIEGE: YOUNG AVENGERS.

456 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96190-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE WORLD EATERS TPB

Volume #3 in the Thor Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by MATT FRACTION, DAN ABNETT & ANDY LANNING

Penciled by PASQUAL FERRY, MARK BROOKS, OLIVIER COIPEL, JOHN ROMITA JR. & MORE

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

A heroic age for the God of Thunder!

In the wake of SIEGE, Asgard must take its proper place as the Golden Realm, most glorious of the Nine Worlds of myth. But that means Thor's home isn't just a beacon – it's a target! So what happens to the Asgardians and the denizens of all Nine Worlds – including Earth – when a dark, destructive force from another reality comes on the warpath? Then, when the nefarious Grey Gargoyle sets out to attain godhood in Asgard, Thor must stand in the way of the dreaded villain with the power to turn his enemies to stone! Plus: Thor and Sif dive deep into the heart of the fractured World Tree to reclaim an artifact from beyond time and space – one that attracts the Silver Surfer's attention. And when a herald such as he arrives on Earth, his master, Galactus, is certain to follow! Collecting THOR (2007) #615-621 and #620.1, MIGHTY THOR (2011) #1-6 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2010 (IRON MAN/THOR).

408 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96561-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: KANAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE LAST PADAWAN TPB

Volume #1 in the Star Wars: Kanan Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, JACOPO CAMAGNI & ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Discover how Jedi Padawan Caleb Dune became Kanan Jarrus, the cocky, sarcastic renegade hero of Star Wars Rebels!

As Caleb Dune trained under Master Depa Billaba, neither one of them ever suspected that their "loyal" Clone Troopers would turn on them upon the issuing of Order 66 – the Emperor's directive to execute all Jedi. But how did Caleb Dune escape the Jedi purge? Discover the answer – then journey even further back and experience Caleb's very first adventure as a Padawan, protecting the Jedi Temple alongside his new master. As they head toward the furious Battle of Mygeeto, they'll face one of the deadliest threats in the entire galaxy: General Grievous! Collecting KANAN – THE LAST PADAWAN #1-5 and KANAN #6-12.

272 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95947-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: TO DARE THE DEVIL TPB

Volume #8 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by FRANK MILLER & ROGER MCKENZIE with DAVID MICHELINIE, JO DUFFY,

MICHAEL FLEISHER & MIKE W. BARR

Penciled by FRANK MILLER with FRANK ROBBINS, GENE COLAN & STEVE DITKO

Cover by FRANK MILLER

One of the most influential runs in not just Marvel history, but all comics history begins with Frank Miller's arrival as the driving creative force of DAREDEVIL. Miller remade the Man Without Fear's mythos – first by illustrating Roger McKenzie's scripts with art partner Klaus Janson, and then by writing his own instantly iconic tales. Miller grinds the grit of New York City's streets into every page, blending super-heroics with the dark tone of hardboiled crime. He also brings with him Elektra, the assassin with surprising connections to Matt Murdock's past –and the Hand, a group of eerie and unrelenting killer ninja. Elektra's tempestuous relationship with Matt Murdock was an instant hit in the '80s. It's just as compelling today and forms the unforgettable backdrop of Daredevil's high-stakes war with the Kingpin. Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #155-176 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #28 and BIZARRE ADVENTURES (1981) #28.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96053-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: FAMILY BUSINESS TPB

Volume #5 in the Generation X Epic Collections

Written by JAY FAERBER

Penciled by TERRY DODSON, GREGG SCHIGIEL, DARICK ROBERTSON, KEVIN SHARPE & MORE

Cover by TERRY DODSON

A never-before-collected era of Generation X!

Banshee and Emma Frost continue to shape the next generation of mutantkind, but what happens when Emma's sister Adrienne becomes their new headmistress? Feelings run high when Jubilee challenges M to a showdown in the Danger Room, and the team joins new X-Man Maggott to face deadly foe the Slaughter! As the Frosts try to reach one Age of Apocalypse refugee – Nate Grey, A.K.A. X-Man – another sets his sinister sights on Generation X: none other than the Dark Beast! There's big trouble in Madripoor, terror in the woods and mayhem in Manhattan with some of Marvel's greatest heroes! Plus: The Juggernaut crashes Christmas! A shocking face returns! And at her new school, M must become Monet the vampire slayer! Collecting GENERATION X (1994) #48-62, GENERATION X ANNUAL '99, X-MAN #50 and NEW WARRIORS (1999) #5.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96528-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MICRONAUTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL

MARVEL YEARS – HOME SWEET HOMEWORLD TPB

Volume #2 in the Micronauts Epic Collections

Written by BILL MANTLO with PAT BRODERICK

Penciled by PAT BRODERICK with VAL MAYERIK, STEVE DITKO, RICH BUCKLER, ED HANNIGAN & KEITH GIFFEN

Cover by BOB LAYTON

Bill Mantlo and stunning new series artist Pat Broderick continue the original adventures of the Micronauts in the Marvel Universe! In this Epic Collection, our freedom fighters will join forces with S.H.I.E.L.D. in a war with Hydra, but first they'll have to survive life on Earth, a place designed for heroes a bit larger than their micro-scale. Meanwhile, back in the Microverse, an evil returns, but it won't take a form the Micronauts expect. Victory won't come without a price as a Micronaut falls and another must make a tragic choice that will forever change his world. This volume concludes with Mantlo's blockbuster origin of the Microverse, co-starring Doctor Strange and featuring the introduction of Devil and Fireflyte! Collecting MICRONAUTS (1979) #21-35 and ANNUAL #2, and material from MARVEL PREVIEW #4 and #7.

464 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96060-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FEAR ITSELF TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by MATT FRACTION & ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by STUART IMMONEN & SCOT EATON

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

The Marvel Universe is rocked by one of its most harrowing events!

Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and the Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes – but even they know fear. And when a powerful and ancient evil overtakes our world, each hero must make a sacrifice to save Earth. But as the Serpent's mystical hammers transform friend and foe alike into unstoppable agents of destruction, as terror takes hold and the Serpent's power grows, as Odin prepares to burn the planet to cinders to save his people – it's not these sacrifices the Avengers fear. It's the knowledge that no matter what price they pay, this battle may be unwinnable. Heroes will fall, gods will die and fear will rule the day as the hammer falls! Collecting FEAR ITSELF: BOOK OF THE SKULL, FEAR ITSELF #1-6 and material from FEAR ITSELF #7.

248 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96179-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN: DEMON IN A BOTTLE TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by BOB LAYTON, DAVID MICHELINIE & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

A defining tale of Tony Stark, Iron Man – and one of the greatest Marvel Comics stories ever told!

Corporate connivances, murder charges, villains by the dozen — Iron Man faces his most untouchable foe in criminal industrialist Justin Hammer and his literal army of super villains! But can the Armored Avenger overcome an even more implacable personal demon, invulnerable to technology or wealth? Plus: Iron Man's origin told in detail! A titanic battle with Namor, the Sub-Mariner! And a who's who of Shell-head's greatest foes! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) 120-128.

176 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96181-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO: UNTHINKABLE TPB

Written by MARK WAID

Penciled by MIKE WIERINGO & CASEY JONES

Cover by MIKE WIERINGO

It's the FF vs. Doom – and you won't believe the tragic outcome!

The Fantastic Four's archnemesis, Doctor Doom, has leveled up by doing the unthinkable! But what great sacrifice did Doom make to gain his frightful power and terrifying new armor? Victor strikes at the very heart of Marvel's First Family by targeting the children of Reed and Sue Richards. To save Franklin and Valeria from their fates, the FF must fight harder than ever before – and Mister Fantastic, ever the scientist, must force himself to learn and believe in magic! Even if they survive this deadly encounter, the emotional scars left will not be gone anytime soon – so what can the Thing do to help? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #67-70 and #500-502.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96294-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: LO, THIS MONSTER TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR. & LARRY LIEBER

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Classic magazine tales of Spider-Man in oversized glory!

At the height of the Silver Age, Spider-Man swung into a new magazine-sized format – and the results were spectacular! With John Romita Sr. channeling film noir in his visuals and Stan Lee offering longer stories for a more mature readership, these were Spidey tales like nothing that had come before! In the first issue, told in glorious halftone black and white, Richard Raleigh bids to be the next mayor of New York – but will a monster running amok in the Big Apple derail his campaign? Then Lee and Romita go fittingly full-color for the Green Goblin's high-flying return, delivering a feature-length showdown between Spidey and his archnemesis! Plus: Revisit Spider-Man's origin as retold by Stan and his brother, Larry Lieber! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1968) #1-2.

136 PGS./All Ages …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96505-1

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

JULY 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 7/02/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 5/19/25!

DOOMED 2099 #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900919621

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900919721

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900919821

X-MEN #137 FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900919921

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 06/02/25, ON-SALE 08/06/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: AUGUST 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: AUGUST 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 06/23/25, ON-SALE 08/06/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE AUGUST 2025 POSTER D

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW JULY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE JUNE PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 05/19/25, ON-SALE 07/02/25

GODZILLA VS. THOR #1

FOC 05/26/25, ON-SALE 07/09/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

COMICS

FOC 06/02/25, ON-SALE 07/02/25

ALL-NEW VENOM #8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

AVENGERS #28

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

DAREDEVIL #23

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #4

FANTASTIC FOUR #50 FACSIMILE EDITION

HELLVERINE #8

IMMORTAL THOR #25

MARVEL ZERO #1

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #15

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #5

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #1

X-MEN #19

X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT: PRELUDE TO A FUTURE PAST #1

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

FOC 06/02/25, ON-SALE 07/16/25

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1

FOC 06/09/25, ON-SALE 07/09/25

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #5

IMPERIAL #2

IT'S JEFF: INFINITY PAWS #1

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #2

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #8

MAGIK #7

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #2

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35

NEW CHAMPIONS #7

RED HULK #6

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #6

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #4

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2

UNCANNY X-MEN #17

WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #4

FOC 06/09/25, ON-SALE 07/16/25

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #1 [POLYBAGGED]

FOC 06/09/25, ON-SALE 07/23/25

DOOMED 2099 #1

FOC 06/16/25, ON-SALE 07/16/25

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #7

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #2

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #6

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #11

GIANT-SIZE HOUSE OF M #1

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #10

NEW THUNDERBOLTS* #2

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #4

RUNAWAYS #2

SPIDER-GIRL #2

STAR WARS #3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #18

ULTIMATE X-MEN #17

FOC 05/23/25, ON-SALE 07/23/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

DOOM'S DIVISION #5

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #2

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE #3

GWENPOOL #3

IRON MAN #10

PHOENIX #13

PSYLOCKE #9

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #3

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #2

STORM #10

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19

UNCANNY X-MEN #18

WEST COAST AVENGERS #9

WOLVERINE #11

X-MEN #137 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

FOC 06/30/25, ON-SALE 07/30/25

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: LOKI #1

G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2

INCREDIBLE HULK #27

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? GOOFY BECAME SPIDER-MAN #1

SAVAGE WOLVERINE #1

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #3

SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER SIXTEEN #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE FINALE #1

THE THING #3

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #3

ULTIMATES #14

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD MOON RISE #1

FOC 06/30/25, ON-SALE 08/06/25

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #2 [POLYBAGGED]

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW AUGUST ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE AUGUST PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 06/23/25, ON-SALE 08/06/25

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6

FOC 06/30/25, ON-SALE 08/13/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 06/02/2025

ALIEN: PARADISO TPB (ON SALE 08/13/25)

ALL-NEW VENOM VOL. 1: WHO IS ALL-NEW VENOM? TPB

(ON SALE 08/13/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO: UNTHINKABLE TPB

(ON SALE 08/13/25)

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 5: GODS DRINK BLOOD TPB

(ON SALE 08/13/25)

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE VOL. 1 – ONE-MUTANT ARMY TPB

(ON SALE 08/13/25)

PHOENIX VOL. 2: COSMIC ASCENT TPB (ON SALE 08/13/25)

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC HERB TRIMPE

HULK VS. DOCTOR DOOM COVER (ON SALE 11/12/25)

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC HERB TRIMPE

WHO WILL JUDGE THE HULK? COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 11/12/25)

X-MEN BY AL EWING OMNIBUS HC STEFANO CASELLI COVER

(ON SALE 11/12/25)

X-MEN BY AL EWING OMNIBUS HC FELIPE MASSAFERA

COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/12/25)

YOUNG AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

DARK REIGN TPB (ON SALE 08/13/25)

FOC 06/09/2025

DAREDEVIL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 4: LAST RITES TPB

(ON SALE 08/20/25)

FEAR ITSELF TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/20/25)

HELLVERINE VOL. 1: LOST HIGHWAYS TPB (ON SALE 08/20/25)

HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X HC MARK BROOKS COVER

[NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/19/25)

HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 11/19/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 7 HC

(ON SALE 11/19/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 7 HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/19/25)

NYX VOL. 2: MOJO CITY TPB (ON SALE 08/20/25)

THOR MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE WORLD EATERS TPB (ON SALE 08/20/25)

TVA: FOR ALL TIME, ALWAYS TPB (ON SALE 08/20/25)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

DAVID LAFUENTE COVER (ON SALE 11/19/25)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

MARK BAGLEY COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/19/25)

X-FORCE BY GEOFFREY THORNE VOL. 2: THE SOLUTION TPB

(ON SALE 08/20/25)

X-MEN BY JED MACKAY VOL. 2: HOSTILE TAKEOVER TPB

(ON SALE 08/20/25)

FOC 06/16/2025

HELLHUNTERS TPB (ON SALE 08/27/25)

INFINITY WATCH: UNIVERSAL DESTRUCTION TPB

(ON SALE 08/27/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 24 HC

(ON SALE 11/26/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 24 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/26/25)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC

COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN NO MORE TPB (ON SALE 08/27/25)

RETURN OF WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC JOHN CASSADAY COVER

(ON SALE 11/26/25)

RETURN OF WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC NICK BRADSHAW COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/26/25)

RETURN OF WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC R.B. SILVA COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/26/25)

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK TPB (ON SALE 08/27/25)

STAR WARS: KANAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE LAST PADAWAN TPB (ON SALE 08/27/25)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

OMNIBUS HC CHRIS BACHALO COVER (ON SALE 11/26/25)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS HC

ED MCGUINNESS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/26/25)

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND VOL. 1 – TWO WOLVES TPB

(ON SALE 08/27/25)

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN:

OLD SCHOOL/NEW SCHOOL TPB (ON SALE 08/27/25)

FOC 06/23/2025

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: TO DARE THE DEVIL TPB

(ON SALE 09/03/25)

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE VOL. 1: A TIME OF STRYFE TPB

(ON SALE 09/03/25)

IRON MAN: DEMON IN A BOTTLE TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 09/03/25)

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA: BETTER ANGELS TPB

(ON SALE 09/03/25)

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

ROAD TRIP TPB (ON SALE 09/03/25)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – FRIENDS AND ENEMIES

OMNIBUS HC JUNG-GEUN YOON COVER (ON SALE 12/03/25)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – FRIENDS AND ENEMIES

OMNIBUS HC BETSY COLA COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 12/03/25)

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN VOL. 3: STRANGE LOVE TPB

(ON SALE 09/03/25)

TRON: DOWNLOAD TPB (ON SALE 09/03/25)

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VOL. 1: THE WINTER SOLDIER TPB

(ON SALE 09/03/25)

X-FACTOR BY MARK RUSSELL VOL. 2: KNOW YOUR ENEMY TPB

(ON SALE 09/03/25)

FOC 06/30/2025

BLADE: RED BAND – PRODIGAL SON TPB (ON SALE 09/10/25)

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND TPB

(ON SALE 09/10/25)

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: FAMILY BUSINESS TPB

(ON SALE 09/10/25)

MAGIK VOL. 1: UNLEASHED TPB (ON SALE 09/10/25)

MARVEL TEAM-UP OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC GIL KANE COVER

(ON SALE 12/10/25)

MARVEL TEAM-UP OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JIM STARLIN COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/10/25)

MICRONAUTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL

MARVEL YEARS – HOME SWEET HOMEWORLD TPB

(ON SALE 09/10/25)

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

SIMONE BIANCHI COVER (ON SALE 12/10/25)

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ESAD RIBIC COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/10/25)

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: LO, THIS MONSTER

TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 12/10/25)

