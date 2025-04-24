Joe Quesada Launches A Shared Continuity Shakespeare Comics Universe

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: joe quesada, william shakespeare

Joe Quesada launches shared continuity Shakespeare Comics Universe with Garth Ennis, J Michael Straczynski, Esad Ribic, Ryan Stegman and more

"Shakespeare's themes are as relevant today as they were when he first put quill to paper, and by reimagining his work through a modern lens, we get to explore those truths in thrilling, unexpected, and emotionally real ways," said Quesada. "At its heart, Undiscover'd is about rediscovery—of classic stories, of ourselves, and of the strange magic hiding in plain sight. We're not building a new universe—we're revealing fantastical layers of the one we already live in. These are tales of discovery and rediscovery, of fantastical imagination grounded in the familiar."

"Some of Amazing Comics' Undiscover'd titles will draw direct inspiration from Shakespeare's original plays, while others will take more unexpected paths—always staying true to the core themes that made them timeless," said Charles Dorfman. "Our launch title, DISCIPLE, sets the tone for the entire slate. It begins with Hamlet as a young boy and serves as a prequel to the classic tragedy, offering a fresh entry point into the world. All Undiscover'd stories take place in our reality—recognizable but reimagined through different genres and eras. "