Joe Quesada Launches A Shared Continuity Shakespeare Comics Universe
Joe Quesada launches shared continuity Shakespeare Comics Universe with Garth Ennis, J Michael Straczynski, Esad Ribic, Ryan Stegman and more
"Shakespeare's themes are as relevant today as they were when he first put quill to paper, and by reimagining his work through a modern lens, we get to explore those truths in thrilling, unexpected, and emotionally real ways," said Quesada. "At its heart, Undiscover'd is about rediscovery—of classic stories, of ourselves, and of the strange magic hiding in plain sight. We're not building a new universe—we're revealing fantastical layers of the one we already live in. These are tales of discovery and rediscovery, of fantastical imagination grounded in the familiar."
"Some of Amazing Comics' Undiscover'd titles will draw direct inspiration from Shakespeare's original plays, while others will take more unexpected paths—always staying true to the core themes that made them timeless," said Charles Dorfman. "Our launch title, DISCIPLE, sets the tone for the entire slate. It begins with Hamlet as a young boy and serves as a prequel to the classic tragedy, offering a fresh entry point into the world. All Undiscover'd stories take place in our reality—recognizable but reimagined through different genres and eras. "
"Upcoming Undiscover'd stories will span genres like sci-fi, horror, hard-boiled crime fiction, war, and fantasy," said Quesada. "These stories may jump across genres, centuries, and—who knows—even planets, but they're all grounded in the same world: ours. We've got an AMAZING slate of talents already on board, and it's just the tip of the iceberg. In the weeks and months ahead, we'll be announcing even more creators joining the fold—and soon, the projects they'll be bringing to life." These names will include;
- Joe Quesada, EIC and CCO of Marvel, co-creator of Azrael, Ash, The Ray, Random, Painkiller Jane
- Derek Kolstad, the writer and creator of John Wick and Nobody;
- J. Michael Straczynski, the creator of Babylon 5, co-writer of the TV series Sence8, screenwriter of Changeling and the Thor film.
- Steven Paul Judd, the writer on Dark Winds and Echo television shows;
- Christopher Priest, writer of Black Panther and Deadpool for Marvel Comics;
- Garth Ennis, writer and co-creator of The Boys and Preacher comic books;
- Ethan Sacks, writer of Star Wars for Marvel Comics and co-writer of the acclaimed Image Comics series A Haunted Girl;
- Charles Dorfman, writer and director of Barbarians, and producer of the Oscar-nominated The Lost Daughter.
- Esad Ribic, artist on Marvel's Secret Wars, Silver Surfer: Requiem, X-Men and Thor for Marvel Comics;
- Ryan Stegman, artist on Venom, The King in Black, X-Men, Vanish, and Missionary
- Ronan Toulhoat, artist on albums Daemon and Dog Head
"Shakespeare was the original master of spectacle and soul—he was blood, betrayal, lust, and ambition and, of course, heroics," said Quesada. "His plays are timeless because they're universally relatable and packed with emotional and narrative twists. We're not doing straightforward adaptations or Classics Illustrated. We're creating bold high-octane comics with heart—stories designed to introduce an entirely new generation to the Bard."