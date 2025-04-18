Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

Diamond Adds Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Title To Free Comic Book Day

Diamond Comic Distributors adds Mobile Suit Gundam Wing title to its lineup for Free Comic Book Day 2025

Diamond Comic Distributors, now owned by Alliance Entertainment, has added a new title to their Free Comic Book Day lineup for Saturday, the 3rd of May, just as a number of publishers have chosen to withdraw their titles, either from Diamond or from the whole event. Comic book retailers will be receiving, for free rather than the 25 cents they usually have to pay for each FCBD title, a bundle of twenty copies of a new Mobile Suit Gundam Wing comic from Tamashii Nations and Gunpla in time for Free Comic Book Day.

"Set in the fan-favorite After Colony timeline, this FCBD edition is a great way to introduce newcomers to the Gundam Universe Action Figure Brand and GUNPLA Model Kits with a special treat. Feel free to promote this title far and wide — let's make your store the go-to destination for heroes, fans and mecha pilots alike this FCBD!"

I mean, they're only getting twenty copies. You might want to lower people's expectations… and it's quite possible there may be a rush on for them. And it is the thirtieth anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing was a 1995 Japanese mecha anime series directed by Masashi Ikeda and written by Katsuyuki Sumizawa. It is the sixth instalment in the Gundam franchise, taking place in the "After Colony" timeline. As with the original series, the plot of Gundam Wing centres on a war in the future (specifically, the year After Colony 195) between Earth and its orbital colonies in the Earth-Moon system. It received multiple manga adaptations, as well as video games. While the series fared modestly well in Japan, it found greater success in the United States and single-handedly popularised the Gundam franchise in the West. And now it is getting a boost for its 30th anniversary.

