Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: canada, Darcy Van Poelgeest, DC Next Level, doom patrol, Niko Henrichon

A Canadian Doom Patrol With Darcy Van Poelgeest & Niko Henrichon At DC

A Canadian Doom Patrol? Comic creators Darcy Van Poelgeest and Niko Henrichon from north of the border launch a new Doom Patrol for DC Comics

Article Summary DC launches a new Doom Patrol #1 in September 2026, written by Darcy Van Poelgeest with art by Niko Henrichon.

The Doom Patrol is broke and turns to a heroes-for-hire model, taking a missing cat case that becomes cosmic chaos.

Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man lead the team as a ghost from Doom Patrol’s past moves toward their world.

The new Doom Patrol is part of DC Next Level, bringing Little Bird creator Darcy Van Poelgeest to the title.

Darcy Van Poelgeest and Niko Henrichon's new Doom Patrol comic book is launching from DC Comics, as seen in DC's new September solicits and solicitations... part of their long-promised DC Next Level titles.

THE DOOM PATROL #1

STORY: DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART: NIKO HENRICHON

COVER A: NIKO HENRICHON

The Doom Patrol is broke. Adopting a heroes-for-hire business model to stave off financial and emotional ruin, the team finds itself responding to a simple case, a missing cat. But when this case proves to be far from simple, the world's strangest heroes find themselves pulled into a truly out-of-this-world situation! And elsewhere, beyond the view of Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man, and perhaps even beyond the veil of our reality, a ghost of the team's past is preparing to cross into their world.

The visionary team of Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) and legendary artist Niko Henrichon (Spectators, Pride of Baghdad) ushers the Doom Patrol into a new age for DC Next Level.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/2/26

Both Canadians, Darcy Van Poelgeest is a Canadian award-winning writer, director, and filmmaker turned comics writer, best known for Little Bird at Image Comics, which won an Eisner. Niko Henrichon is best known for co-creating the graphic novel Pride of Baghdad with Brian K. Vaughan, as well as Barnum! with Howard Chaykin, and contributions to Fables, Sandman, New X-Men, Spider-Man, and more. And now… a very Canadian Doom Patorl perhaps? With Robotman, Elasti-Girl, Negative Man and possibly a little meta…

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