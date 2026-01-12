Posted in: Comics | Tagged:
A Christmas Kiss In New York From Crystal Velasquez & Chelsea Reyes
A Christmas Kiss iIn New York, a new YA graphic novel from Crystal Velasquez and Chelsea Reyes sold ahead of Christmas 2028
A Christmas Kiss in New York by Crystal Velasquez and Chelsea Reyes is a new YA graphic novel planned for 2028, that "captures the joy and unexpected romance of Christmas in New York City as two just-dumped teens stranded on Christmas Eve follow 10 steps to get over their exes and end up falling for each other." Dainese Santos at Simon & Schuster has bought North American rights, in a preempt, with publication planned for the autumn of 2028. Chelsea Eberly at Greenhouse Literary Agency did the deal on behalf of Working Partners, for whom Crystal Velasquez works as an editor.
Crystal Velasquez is the author of several books for children, including Wildcats, the Life in the Doghouse series, the American Girl: Forever Friends series, the graphic novel Just Princesses, the Hunters of Chaos novels, the Your Life, But… series, and four Maya & Miguel books. Her short story "Guillermina" was featured in the graphic novel anthology Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico. She holds a B.A. in English/creative writing from Penn State University, is a graduate of NYU's Summer Publishing Institute. Chelsea Reyes is an Ecuadorian/American Illustrator based in NYC, graduating from FIT with a BFA in Illustration. She currently vends her work at art markets around NYC.
Working Partners, owned by the Greenhouse Literary Agency, is a fiction packager for children, and occasionally adults, and creates stories from their own ideas or to meet a specific request from a publisher.
Simon & Schuster was founded in New York City in 1924 by Richard L. Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster and became the third-largest publisher in the United States. In 2020, Paramount Global announced that it would sell Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann's subsidiary, Penguin Random House, for $2.175 billion, making it the largest publisher in the world; however, the deal was blocked by US courts. And so in 2023, they were bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts…