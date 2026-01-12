A Christmas Kiss In New York From Crystal Velasquez & Chelsea Reyes

Crystal Velasquez is the author of several books for children, including Wildcats, the Life in the Doghouse series, the American Girl: Forever Friends series, the graphic novel Just Princesses, the Hunters of Chaos novels, the Your Life, But… series, and four Maya & Miguel books. Her short story "Guillermina" was featured in the graphic novel anthology Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico. She holds a B.A. in English/creative writing from Penn State University, is a graduate of NYU's Summer Publishing Institute. Chelsea Reyes is an Ecuadorian/American Illustrator based in NYC, graduating from FIT with a BFA in Illustration. She currently vends her work at art markets around NYC.

Working Partners, owned by the Greenhouse Literary Agency, is a fiction packager for children, and occasionally adults, and creates stories from their own ideas or to meet a specific request from a publisher.

Simon & Schuster was founded in New York City in 1924 by Richard L. Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster and became the third-largest publisher in the United States. In 2020, Paramount Global announced that it would sell Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann's subsidiary, Penguin Random House, for $2.175 billion, making it the largest publisher in the world; however, the deal was blocked by US courts. And so in 2023, they were bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts…