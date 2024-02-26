Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , , ,

A Day Of Two Flashes Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees The Flash #6 and Jay Garrick The Flash #5 both published by DC Comics. Two Flashes for the price of two.

Article Summary

  • New origin for Jay Garrick creates a darker Golden Age twist.
  • Wally West showcases unique 'sidestep' ability outside reality.
  • Linda West's unexpected detail makes a surprising comic entry.
  • Existential crises and a London backdrop set the scene for The Flash.

Tomorrow sees The Flash #6 and Jay Garrick The Flash #5 both published by DC Comics. Two Flashes for the price of two. But they bring some other Flashes along for the ride. Because it's been all go with the Flash comic books of late. Jay Garrick has had his very origin rewritten, and made for a far darker Golden Age.

Everything has been shaken up a bit.  Wally West has had a radical new artistic and storytelling treatment courtesy of Mike Deodato. And can't you tell that writer Si Spurrier and his partner have had a kid recently? It's not often that the state of Linda West's nipples comes into play in a Flash comic book, though there must have been an issue with speed chafing at some point along the journey.

With Wally West giving his new ability to step outside of reality as "sidestep". All the Flashes seem to be getting new powers these days.  Jai West is already using his power to travel through time and space as well.

You will fight them on the beaches, Linda. That is meant to be Winston Churchill, right?

But Wally West is not the only Flash to come to London tomorrow.

Stuff went down with Barry and Wally. And they are no nearer to finding a way back. They will never surrender.

You know, I was just in London today, and I didn't see anyone selling yet alone wearing Winston Churchill masks. I have to see, it is all getting rather Grant Morrison Doom Patrol is it not? Talking of which, Jay has a similar existential crisis.

Have you ever seen a teddy bear cry? The Flash #6 and Jay Garrick The Flash #5 are both published by DC Comics tomorrow.

FLASH #6 CVR A MIKE DEODATO JR & TRISH MULVIHILL
(W) Si Spurrier (A) Mike Deodato Jr., Trish Mulvihill (CA) Mike Deodato Jr & Trish Mulvihill
After the shocking ending of last issue, Wally West's world has been completely upended–and as he quite literally is putting the pieces together, The Stillness's attempts to reach out to a higher power are answered. Lace up your boots as the first arc of the critically-acclaimed new era for the Scarlet Speedster concludes!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/27/2024

JAY GARRICK THE FLASH #5 (OF 6) CVR A JORGE CORONA
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Jorge Corona
Doctor Elemental's plan is revealed as Jay and Judy race to save Joan from being captured. But this plot has been in the making for decades… Can the Flash and the Boom get one step ahead, or is this a final race for the Garricks?!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date:02/27/2024

