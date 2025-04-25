Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: kevin smith, Mark Millar

Dark Horse's Full August 2025 Solicits Includes The Chasing Amy Comic

Dark Horse's Full August 2025 solicits include the Chasing Amy comic from Kevin Smith, as well as the return of Resident Alien, and Nemesis.

Article Summary Discover Kevin Smith's Chasing Amy comic debut in Dark Horse's August 2025 lineup.

Resident Alien returns alongside new titles like Archie Vs Minor Threats and Masterminds.

Dive into new adventures with the epic sci-fi thrillers Nemesis Forever and Star Wars Hyperspace Stories.

Explore supernatural tales with Hellboy, Stranger Things, and The Witcher in upcoming releases.

In the film Chasing Amy, Holden McNeil falls in love with Alyssa Jones. It does not last. But it does inspire him to write and draw a more personal comic than the stoner fart joke comics he is best known for, Chasing Amy. We never get to see the comic. But it seems that, thanks to Kevin Smith and John Sprengelmeyer, we are about to in Quick Stops III, part of Dark Horse Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, which we revealed was coming a month ago. Alongside launches for Archie Vs Minor Threats with Patton Oswalt, Hellboy/BPRD, Hellboy In Love, Masterminds, Nemesis Forever, and a return for Resident Alien Book Of Changes.

QUICK STOPS III #1 CVR A SPRENGELMEYER

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250880

MAY250881 – QUICK STOPS III #1 CVR B SPRENGELMEYER

(W) Kevin Smith (A / CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Holden McNeil and Banky Edwards are best known for creating the smoking-hot superhero comic-book Bluntman and Chronic-a tour de force of the dick and fart joke genre. For Holden, it's a way to pay the bills, but he longs to create the kind of art he and Banky did at the beginning of their career. Something personal. Something that means something. Enter Alyssa Jones. The coolest girl in the world, and someone who means something. This is the comic Holden wrote about her. A comic about love. A comic about insecurity. A comic about growth. A comic about Chasing Amy.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

MASTERMINDS #1 CVR A THOMPSON

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250872

MAY250873 – MASTERMINDS #1 CVR B CAMPBELL

MAY250874 – MASTERMINDS #1 CVR C 10 COPY BARENDS

(W) Zack Kaplan (A / CA) Stephen Thompson

When an ambitious and troubled video game programmer dares to audition for a secret society in the gaming/tech industry, composed of cutthroat, genius masterminds that promise to help their members achieve their wildest dreams, he and his rebellious co-worker find themselves in a gauntlet of real-life puzzles that quickly turn deadly. Are they truly smart enough to survive the mysterious game of the Masterminds?

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

NEMESIS FOREVER #1 CVR A SCALERA

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250875

MAY250876 – NEMESIS FOREVER #1 CVR B B&W SCALERA

MAY250877 – NEMESIS FOREVER #1 CVR C LEE

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Scalera

Nemesis is the world's most dangerous man and now he's made himself into one of the richest. No longer content just to terrorize the forces of law and order, his new plan is to wreak havoc on his enemies and seize control of the world itself and enslave humanity with super-technology.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

RESIDENT ALIEN BOOK OF CHANGES #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250882

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

Return to Patience, USA, the seemingly sleepy town with numerous mysteries and secrets-and a handful of those are interplanetary! Harry and Asta, having recently welcomed their child Clover into the world, now welcome several visitors from Harry's home planet. Agent Jones returns, and a new Resident Alien comics arc begins!

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

ARCHIE VS MINOR THREATS #1 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250852

MAY250853 – ARCHIE VS MINOR THREATS #1 CVR B KOBLISH

MAY250854 – ARCHIE VS MINOR THREATS #1 CVR C QUINONES

MAY250855 – ARCHIE VS MINOR THREATS #1 CVR D HORVATH

MAY250856 – ARCHIE VS MINOR THREATS #1 CVR E PARENT

MAY250857 – ARCHIE VS MINOR THREATS #1 CVR F ALLRED

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Timmy Heague (A) Scott Koblish (CA) Scott Hepburn

Not a hoax! Not a dream! The fun-loving teens of Riverdale collide with the crooked super-criminals of Twilight City in the most bombastic crossover of the year! It's your favorite high schoolers forced to FIGHT your favorite costumed villains in a story that will have lasting ramifications on all involved!

ARCHIE, BETTY, VERONICA, JUGHEAD and friends are on on their way to a field trip to Twilight City when the magical meddling of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH lands them in the seedy underbelly of Redport, the most villainous part of town controlled by Frankie Follis AKA PLAYTIME and her gang of MINOR THREATS. Archie and the others suddenly find themselves drafted into both sides of the war Playtime is waging against magic users in her turf. One thing is for sure . . . blood and milkshakes will be spilled!

Issue one of the four issue mini is written by Minor Threats co-creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum with Timmy Heague (Archie Comics' Fear the Funhouse: Toybox of Terror) and art by Scott Koblish (Deadpool).

• Four issue series.

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

HELLBOY BPRD PROFESSOR HARVEY IS GONE ONESHOT #1 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250866

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Giuseppe Manunta

A paranoid antiquities professor goes missing, and Hellboy's search for him takes a dangerous turn when the same person who was after the professor might be after Hellboy as well. Mike Mignola writes and Giuseppe Manunta (Artemis, Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of Haut-Koenigsbourg) draws this new one-shot!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

HELLBOY BPRD PROFESSOR HARVEY IS GONE ONESHOT #1 CVR B

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250867

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Giuseppe Manunta (CA) Mike Mignola

A paranoid antiquities professor goes missing, and Hellboy's search for him takes a dangerous turn when the same person who was after the professor might be after Hellboy as well. Mike Mignola writes and Giuseppe Manunta (Artemis, Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of Haut-Koenigsbourg) draws this new one-shot!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

HELLBOY IN LOVE ART OF FIRE #1

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250868

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Alex Nieto

Hellboy and archaeologist Anastasia Bransfield trek to Iceland for evidence of a seemingly impossible network of occultists, but a fresh dig site holds answers that come at a steep-and risky-price. Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden join artist Alex Nieto in a return to Hellboy's adventures of both the supernatural and the heart.

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

ARCANA ROYALE #4

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250858

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) A.C. Zamudio

From the co-creator of The Sixth Gun and Harrow County comes a new supernatural thriller that The Sandman meets Rounders! In the final issue, chaos is unleashed and the stakes are raised as streetwise gambler Hudson Tremaine's plays in the ultimate paranormal poker match for the fate of the world.

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS IV TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250859

(W) Jody Houser (A) Noah Hayes, Diana Sousa, Ariana Maher

After the disappearance of Sir Fince, Vox Machina is tasked with investigating his whereabouts. After some poking and prodding, the team is led to a mysterious basement where dark forces loom. Meanwhile, Vax and Pike face off against a vicious chimera which puts both of their fighting skills to the test, and the rest of the crew navigate an underground cavern in hopes of reuniting with the two. It'll take the help of an unexpected ally to guide the members of Vox Machina to their next objective-the Clasp's headquarters. Collects Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV #1-6.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS IV DLX HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250860

(W) Jody Houser (A) Noah Hayes, Diana Sousa, Ariana Maher

Vox Machina returns to investigate a strange disappearance!

Hello! Is anybody home?

After the disappearance of Sir Fince, Vox Machina is tasked with investigating his whereabouts. After some poking and prodding, the team is led to a mysterious basement where dark forces loom. Meanwhile, Vax and Pike face off against a vicious chimera which puts both of their fighting skills to the test, and the rest of the crew navigate an underground cavern in hopes of reuniting with the two. It'll take the help of an unexpected ally to guide the members of Vox Machina to their next objective…the Clasp's headquarters.

This deluxe edition features a stunning, faux-leather cover with an intricate metallic design, along with a gallery-quality lithograph collected in a matching slipcase!

The campaign continues with series IV of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, from the New York Times bestselling team of Jody Houser (Orphan Black, Stranger Things), Noah Hayes (The Avant-Guards), Diana Sousa (Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins, Mall Goth), and Ariana Maher (James Bond, Xena)!

Collects Vox Machina Origins IV #1 – 6."

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS I #3

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250861

(W) Matthew Mercer, Matthew Colville (A) Olivia Samson (CA) Babs Tarr

Keyleth and Tiberius find themselves in unsavory company, but that's the only kind of company to be found in Stilben. Paid by the Clasp to stop the attack on the peasants, our heroes follow their noses and uncover an alchemical laboratory hidden in the city's sewer. They arrive to find a pair of half-elves fighting a gnome and a half-giant. With all the people tracking her in one place, the architect of the swamp curse springs her trap…

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

FML #6 CVR A LOPEZ (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250862

MAY250863 – FML #6 CVR B ELY (RES)

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A / CA) David Lopez

Locked up for a murder they didn't commit, Dad and Riley do jail time with a mysterious long-haired stranger. Meanwhile, over at the Convention Center, Susan is set to make CrimeCon an explosive national headline. When Patty realizes her protégée is a maniac and that maniac has her daughter, the gang makes a frantic dash to stop a convention catastrophe. Who needs a PA system when Savvy can get you a horde of metal heads ready to rage into CrimeCon, while the Thunder Buzzards soundtrack the scene with "Don't Drink the Flavor-Aid"?

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

GHOSTBUSTERS DEAD MANS CHEST #3 CVR A SMITH

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250864

MAY250865 – GHOSTBUSTERS DEAD MANS CHEST #3 CVR B YURCABA

(W) David M. Booher (A) Aviv Or (CA) Matt Smith

Phoebe and Sammy venture off on their own to track down Captain Kidd, leaving the rest of the Ghostbusters to face the greater ghostly pirate threat alone. But finding the captain's quarters is only half the challenge-and puts one of the two sleuths in definite danger!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

HUCK BIG BAD WORLD #4 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250869

MAY250870 – HUCK BIG BAD WORLD #4 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE B&W (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Huck's girlfriend left him for her old fiancé and has come home pregnant. Can the world's nicest man forgive her? Also, what will Huck's mother do when she gets her hands on the man who humiliated Huck and broke her heart? Warning: It's not pretty.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

LOS MONSTRUOS #4

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250871

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) Jesus Merino

In the city of Los Monstruos, werewolf P.I. Perry Cutter had thought he'd seen it all. But now he's in a deadly trap facing crooked vampire cops on all sides, with a surprise villain pulling the strings and no way out. It'll take a miracle or a man-monster to help him survive the night. Will Perry solve the case? Will he finally get that date with Rosie the vampire waitress? Find these answers and much, much more in the exciting final issue of the first horrific arc of Los Monstruos.

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #3 CVR A DAO

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250878

MAY250879 – CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #3 CVR B ORTIZ

(W) James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Noah Dao

The monstrous new arc of the fan-favorite series continues as Helbound's arrival signals a new, grave danger for Christopher Chaos and the Monster Club. Will Dr. Jekyll prove to be an important ally to the young monsters… or does he represent another inescapable terror? Each issue features a special 8-page backup Monsters in Love story in the vein as EC Comics that are Christopher Chaos in-universe stories.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES CODEBREAKER #4 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250883

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Marc Yarza, Jos? Marzan (CA) Diego Galindo

Cornered by the Banshee of Bestine, Poe and BB-8 have only one way to escape with the code breaker and their lives. The Resistance pilot must improvise for a last-ditch dog fight against his nemesis. What follows is a feat of flying that will take all of Poe's knowledge, skill, and dumb luck to survive! Don't miss the high-octane conclusion to this miniseries!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TIDES OF TERROR #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250884

(W) George Mann (A) Luis Morocho, Le Beau Underwood (CA) Eduardo Mello

Axil Research Station is in chaos! After a massive explosion rocked the underwater base, Jedi Master Kit Fisto and his Padawan, Nahdar Vebb, try to evacuate as many people as possible. But time is running out! Seawater is flooding the station, and with giant beasts lurking in the depths, it's a race to make it to the surface…

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #2 CVR A GALINDO

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250885

MAY250886 – STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS 2 #2 CVR B YARSKY

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Bradley Clayton (CA) Diego Galindo

A year after his disappearance, Will Byers struggles with the attention he is getting as Hawkin's local "Zombie Boy." Tired of constant reminders of what happened to him, from the whispers and stares to the rude notes left on his locker. Mike, Dustin, and Lucas take him to the Hawkins comic shop as a fun distraction, but Will is haunted by more than just how other folks treat him…

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

TRAMPS OF APOCALYPSE #2

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250887

(W) Alice Darrow (A / CA) Alice Darrow

After their skirmish with the Manly Men Caravan, Baby, Belladonna, and Babette-along with their captive Cecil-head across the Nevada desert in search of a secret weapon that can end all men.

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #3 CVR A BA

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250888

MAY250889 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #3 CVR B BERGARA

(W) Gerard Way, Gabriel Ba (CA) Gabriel Ba

With the Sparrows running the show, everyone is seeking help to cope with their new reality. Klaus is in a support group. Five is auditioning for a job. Spaceboy is having transcending conversations with his childhood hero, and Rumor is about to have a surprise that might put her world upside down. Between visions from the past and plans for the future, a mother just wants to see her children together again.

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

WITCHER BEAR & BUTTERFLY #3 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250890

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Stephen Green

Nothing is what it seems when Geralt discovers something unnatural in the wake of the attacks. As the truth behind Tila's first encounter with the vampire is revealed, secrets are exposed and the key to finding the creature may be hiding in plain sight.

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

ART OF RUST HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250891

(W) Facepunch Studios

A skillfully designed, full color art book showcasing all the elements and the artistic evolution of the genre defining, survival-shooter game Rust! The Art of Rust illuminates the development and concept art behind the unique survival video game Rust-a game where everything wants you to die-the island's wildlife, other inhabitants, the environment, and other survivors. Examine the inventive costume designs and unique characters, experience the expansive and harsh environments, and dive into the details of the improvised weapons, base props, and vehicles of Rust.

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

ASSASSINS CREED A SOAR OF EAGLES HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250892

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mirko Colak, Lauren Affe, Jimmy Betancourt

Years before the events of Assassin's Creed Mirage, a young Fuladh and Roshan return to Fuladh's homeland of Adulis in North Africa to investigate reports of a possible Order of the Ancients' stronghold. In reality it turns out that a brutal cult has taken over the region under the leadership of a crazed and paranoid leader who worships an elder snake god. He's determined that since the Christian god could not protect their people from war and hardship, they must put their faith in the snake god instead. Fuladh and Roshan partner with some locals to infiltrate the mighty fortress that the cult has taken over to rescue the slaves and end the cult's reign of terror. Collects Assassin's Creed: Mirage #1-3.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

BEHEMOTH TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250893

(W) Ryan Engle, Grant Sputore (A) Jay Martin

Godzilla-meets-Alien-meets-Speed in this action-adventure graphic novel! When a giant monster attacks a city and swallows a bus full of civilians, Sara, a chef with big dreams, finds herself trapped in the belly of the beast-literally. For years, Sara has poured her heart and soul into her food truck, pinning her hopes on winning the upcoming Food Truck Battle to finally make a name for herself. But as the monstrous kaiju tears through the city, both Sara and her dreams are swallowed up by the towering creature. Stuck inside the kaiju's enormous stomach, she and her fellow survivors will have to fight for their lives. Collects Behemoth #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

BROOKLYN DREAMS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250894

(W) J.M. Dematteis (A) Glenn Barr

The critically-acclaimed graphic novel is back in print! Vincent Carl Santini wants to tell you a story about his senior year in high school, but memory is a tricky thing. That one story becomes a hilarious and occasionally harrowing journey through all of Santini's childhood growing up in 1960s and 70s Brooklyn. J.M. DeMatteis and Glenn Barr's Brooklyn Dreams is a nostalgic visit to a very specific time and place, as well as a universal search for hope and meaning.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

CREEPY ARCHIVES TP VOL 10

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250895

(W) Bill DuBay, Doug Moench (A) Richard Corben, Tom Sutton, Reed Crandall

In this cranium-cracking collection, the Eisner Award-winning Creepy Archives run continues to bring classic Warren horror anthology stories to modern readers in an affordable paperback edition! Collecting Creepy magazine issues #46-50 and featuring a terrifying cover by acclaimed horror and fantasy illustrator Sanjulian, our latest excursion into terror brings us face to fang with the bizarre concoctions of Richard Corben, Doug Moench, Reed Crandall, Tom Sutton, Jerry Grandenetti, José Bea, and other familiar monsterminds and fan faves. This archival edition also reprints all color covers, color Loathsome Lore stories, fan-art pages, letter columns, and essays from the original magazines, making our series essential for hardcore horror collectors and new readers alike!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

DUR AN KI TP (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250896

(W) Kentaro Miura (A) Studio Gaga

Available in English for the first time comes an original story produced by Kentaro Miura, creator of Berserk! In ancient times, a wondrous child is born of the gods. Neither human nor god, neither male nor female, Usumgal has an inventive mind that can create solutions where they are needed most. Descending from the holy mountain, Usumgal finds friends among humans, and with each fateful encounter comes adventure and perhaps… their destiny! Includes extensive bonus materials of Kentaro Miura's creative process including the original story outline, concept illustrations, and more!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 10

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250897

(W) Esteban Maroto, Doug Moench (A) Esteban Maroto, Tom Sutton, Sanjulian

Continuing an epic run of archival volumes in a value priced paperback, Dark Horse is proud to present the terrifying tenth tome in the Eerie Archives series! Collecting issues #47 through #51 of Eerie magazine's original run, Eerie Archives Volume 10 showcases a number of classic Warren Publishing talents like Paul Neary, Esteban Maroto, Doug Moench, Bill DuBay, Tom Sutton, Nicola Cuti, Sanjulián, and more. Stuffed to the gills with tales from these beloved titans of terror, this delectable feast also features all full-color covers, text pages, and letters columns from the original magazines, two freakishly fun board games, and a new foreword by Supernatural Law creator Batton Lash!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

GANTZ G OMNIBUS TP (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250898

(W) Oku Hiroya, Tomohito Ohsaki (A) Keita Iizuka

The complete collection of the spin-off manga set in the epic Gantz universe! Another deadly game is about to begin… When a school bus plunges off a bridge, a group of students awake to find themselves in an empty room with a mysterious black sphere. Their deaths have made them the newest recruits in a hunting game. Given weapons, uniforms, a mission, and an ultimatum, the team is sent to battle waves of aliens where they must earn enough points to be resurrected before dying permanently! Collects Gantz G Volumes 1-3.

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250899

(W) Eric Powell (A) Eric Powell

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Goon, Eisner Award-winner Eric Powell returns with an all-new tale! A brand new black and white horror graphic novel filled with Powell's brand of humor. The return to Lonely Street hasn't been easy for the Goon and Franky. And just as they've finally got the various gangs of blood suckers and night stalkers back in line, a new threat appears. Or is it an old one? Mysteries (and backstabbing) abound on the deadly streets of Nameless Town. Bonus content includes a sketchbook and cover gallery! Collects The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead! #1-4.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

IMBOKODO TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250900

(W) Thabiso Mabanna, Thabo Rametsi (A) Katlego Motaung

In the land of the pyramid sun, Ndawo, a single step for the Badimu (Gods) is a thousand Muntu (human) lifetimes. And in the war of the Badimu, from the smallest cut shall flow rivers of Muntu blood…endless rivers of blood. The war among the Badimu cast a darkness over Ndawo-a darkness that birthed genocide and war among the Muntu. And now, a thousand years later, Ndawo remains divided into several empires. As the brutal Muntu war reaches bloody crescendo, numerous young girls mysteriously go missing from their villages, leaving behind only a trail of carnage in their wake. In the empire of Mwenemuntapa, a nameless woman, whose sister is among the missing, fights to join the ranks of the elite warriors tasked with investigating the missing girls. They are the greatest warriors in all of Ndawo-they are the Imbokodo. Collects Imbokodo #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

INTO UNBEING TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250901

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Hayden Sherman, Jim Campbell

For centuries, The UnBeing, a seemingly malevolent corpse, has swallowed all who dare tread near its sprawling mass. Now, the last survivors of a climate science team are trapped inside with only a mysterious humanoid known as The Stranger to guide them out. This incomprehensible Stranger claims to be a 19th-century British explorer. It claims to know the way back to the surface. It claims a new world is on its way. Perhaps if you listen closely, you can hear it breathing. But what is the cost of this new world? And who will be left to live in it? The remaining survivors form a distrustful and desperate team. Together they must journey across impossible landscapes and contend with their own changing biology in order to find their way back home. As their journey into the Unbeing deepens, the series' most disturbing questions are answered…but the answers offer little comfort.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN TP VOL 08 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250902

(W) Sumito Oowara (A / CA) Sumito Oowara

Kanamori may love making money-but no matter the price, she's not going to sell out Eizouken's creative vision! It was the trailer they made for Clutch That Machete With Strength! that convinced Sowande, the strong-willed secretary of the Student Council, to approve Eizouken as a campus club at Shibahama High. But Sowande has warned Eizouken all along that if they try to win an audience for their anime outside the school, they risk a collision between their creative freedom as amateur students, and the grown-up world of media and politicians.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

MAGIC ORDER GN VOL 05 (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250903

(W) Mike Millar (A) Matteo Buffagni

Soon to be a major Netflix live action series, this volume of The Magic Order concludes the adult fantasy story about a family of wizards who look after the world and protect us from the creatures lurking in the dark. A lifetime of bad decisions finally catches up with the woman who protects the entire world from the forces of darkness. They've protected mankind for a thousand years, but one by one they've been picked off by their enemies since Cordelia Moonstone used black magic and now she's the last wizard standing as they make their final push. Collects The Magic Order 5 #1-5.

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 16 (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250904

(W) One (A / CA) One

Ever since he was a little boy, Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama has been in love with Tsubomi Takane, yet with all he's grown over the course of the story, it wasn't until Tsubomi planned to transfer schools he found the courage to confess his feelings. But a terrible accident on the way has crossed his path, and now Seasoning City, his friends, his former enemies, and Shigeo himself must stand against the mystery that lies deep within Mob-beyond even 100%, his secret, all-destructive state of ???%…!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC BIG SPITBALL (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250905

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Steve Dutro, Luisa Russo, Heather Breckel

Zomboss visits his old model train, dubbed "Big Spitball," in a gigantic train set that takes up a whole warehouse. Using the Big Spitball's zuclear-powered engine and shrink ray, Zomboss miniaturizes the buildings of Neighborville and adds them to the huge diorama! He even shrinks down a building with Nate, Patrice, Crazy Dave, and some plants inside! Now the team and their plant pals need to reach the engine of the Big Spitball to unshrink themselves and save Neighborville!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

RIPPERLAND TP

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250906

(W) Steve Orlando, John Harris Dunning (A) Alessandro Oliveri

Gore spatters and unlikely romance blossoms in a near future revenge thriller graphic novel that's From Hell meets Westworld! The year is 2188 and Jack the Ripper has returned to London. For the last century, a shattered post-Brexit England has operated as a massive Victorian theme park in exchange for American military and financial protection. But when an American mogul's grandson is killed in the heart of London, the delicate status quo is threatened. Is the killer a brilliant maniac? Americans taking advantage of their superior technology? Or the English Underground Resistance, wishing to throw off the yoke of American oppression and re-join the modern world? American Special Agent Jesse Holden and local British Police Detective Edwin Fogg must overcome their clashing ideologies in order to find the truth in the foggy streets of 22nd Century London. Collects Ripperland #1-4.

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

SERPENT IN GARDEN ED GREY & LAST BATTLE FOR ENGLAND HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

MAY250907

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, Clem Robins

Hellboy is dead and the world as we know it is gone… but the Witchfinder is called upon to defend Avalon one last time. Witchfinder Ed Grey is summoned by Alice, queen of the last standing realm on earth, to defend her and England against Morgan Le Fay and her champion in a final standoff. Grey must transform into the defender he was destined to be if England has a chance of surviving, while Le Fay has her own intentions for her. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and fan-favorite artist Ben Stenbeck team up for a final story after the end of the world, continuing the fantasy epic from Koshchei the Deathless and Koshchei in Hell. Collects issues #1-3 and includes a bonus sketchbook section and cover gallery.

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

HELLBOY 30TH ANNIVERSARY PX 12.5IN B&W VARIANT VINYL FIGURE

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

MAY252234

From Dark Horse. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Thirty years of saving the world from frog monsters, Rasputin, and mythical creatures, and the world's greatest paranormal investigator has never looked better! Mike Mignola's seminal character has been intricately crafted by artists George Helmick, Mike Bonanno, and Hector Arce to bring Hellboy from the page to life in every glorious detail. Celebrating thirty years of our beloved Hellboy, this Dark Horse Direct exclusive Hellboy 30th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Figure stands at 12 1/2" tall and comes complete with accessories such as: the famed corpse, Tam O'Clannie, ready to be laid to rest in a proper grave; a removable B.P.R.D. logo shirt; swappable weapon hands and gun holster; and an interchangeable Anung Un Rama alternate head with flaming crown.

In Shops:

SRP: 0

FALLOUT STYLIZED CX404 WILZIG HEAD 8IN VIN FIG

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

MAY252495

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse is proud to announce, in partnership with Amazon Studios, a new line of Fallout figures from the acclaimed Prime series Fallout! When the apocalypse hands you lemons, CX404 will lend you a hand (literally). As seen in the Amazon hit series, Fallout, this canine companion sits perched atop a weathered Nuka-Cola cooler with the head of her original owner, Wilzig. This resilient pup carries the memory of her companion wherever she roams and is happily ready to chow down on some of the finest scraps. Inspired by the cartoonish design of Vault Tec's Vault Boy, each character is 8" in height with a base width of 5".

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

SRP: 0

FALLOUT STYLIZED LUCY 8IN VIN FIG

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

MAY252496

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse is proud to announce, in partnership with Amazon Studios, a new line of Fallout figures from the acclaimed Prime series Fallout! Lucy is ready to venture into the wasteland with an infectious smile and unwavering optimism. This stylized figure brings a Vault-Boy aesthetic to life, featuring her ready-to-go ponytail, cheerful smile, and a playful wave armed with a Pip-Boy. She's ready to head out of Vault 33 with her essential backpack for resurfacing! Standing on a circular base resembling a closed Vault-Tec door, Lucy is a reminder that even in a post-apocalyptic world filled with unknowns, irradiated cockroaches, and ravenous ghouls, a can-do attitude (and a Pip-Boy) can take you far! Inspired by the cartoonish design of Vault Tec's Vault Boy, each character is 8" in height with a base width of 5".

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

SRP: 0

FALLOUT STYLIZED MAXIMUS 8IN VIN FIG

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

MAY252497

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse is proud to announce, in partnership with Amazon Studios, our new line of Fallout figures from the acclaimed Prime series Fallout! When it comes to Brotherhood of Steel charm, Maximus proves that brute force pairs well with a winning smile! Upon the circular base, adorned with the iconic Brotherhood logo in red, Maximus confidently rests on his trusty power armor helmet. Fans of the Fallout Amazon show will love the self-assured attitude that's made Maximus a standout fan-favorite. Inspired by the cartoonish design of Vault Tec's Vault Boy, each character is 8" in height with a base width of 5".

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

SRP: 0

FALLOUT STYLIZED THE GHOUL 8IN VIN FIG

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

MAY252498

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse is proud to announce, in partnership with Amazon Studios, our new line of Fallout figures from the acclaimed Prime series Fallout! Smooth, suave, and a little singed around the edges, The Ghoul knows how to survive enduring times. This unlikely antihero knows it ain't all canned peaches and marmalade. He knows how to navigate the Wasteland one whistle at a time and always with a plan up his sleeve. Dressed in his iconic western fit, featuring a dusty brown cowboy hat and trench coat, The Ghoul is ready to collect his bounty. Standing atop a circular base adorned with a yellow sheriff star, he's captured mid-strut with smoke curling from the barrel of his pistol. Inspired by the cartoonish design of Vault Tec's Vault Boy, each character is 8" in height with a base width of 5".

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

SRP: 0

