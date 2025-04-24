James III & Carlo Lauro's PowerPuff Girls Supervillain Summer Special

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: James III, powerpuff girls

James III and Carlo Lauro bring out a PowerPuff Girls Supervillain Summer Spectacular in July 2025

PowerPuff Girls Supervillain Summer Spectacular is a comic book one-shot by James III of Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, Good Burger 2 and artist Carlo Lauro from Dynamite Entertainment for July 2025, as all their enemies turn up at once without booking ahead, how inconsiderate of them…

"I'm a day one Powerpuff Girls fan! I remember watching the first What a Cartoon! short and re-enacting it with my friends on the playground the next day," said writer James III. "Writing this was a dream and to say I'm honored would be a tremendous understatement. PPG is one of the funniest, most action-packed superhero properties out there. I had the time of my life!"

"Carlo is such a versatile artist with an uncanny ability to capture the essence of many timeless, beloved characters and their multitude of expressions. He and Nate have contributed so much to the PPG comic book legacy, I knew I was in good hands working with them on this issue."

"The citizens of Townsville are putting on their summer clothes, basking in the warm sun, and enjoying the happiest and most carefree season of the year. But it turns out this includes the city's substantial population of supervillains!

"Their counterparts, the city's resident heroes The Powerpuff Girls are ready to hit the Townsville Amusement Park. To their great shock, they're met with all the rides clogged by lawbreakers and malefactors, extending all the lines around the corners and having a blast. It turns out the Mayor himself is responsible for extending all these invites!

"It's up to The Powerpuff Girls to figure out what's going on, when their initial alarms and objections fall on deaf ears. Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup will figure out the real reasons for the Mayor's impeachable behavior, and right what is wrong — or will they?