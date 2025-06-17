Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Scottie, Uhura

A Final Frontier For Scotty And Uhura (Star Trek Omega Spoilers)

A Final Frontier for Scotty and Uhura from IDW Publishing (Star Trek Omega Spoilers)

Article Summary Uhura and Scotty's possible romance resurfaces in IDW's Star Trek Omega comic from Star Trek Defiant line.

Star Trek Omega concludes a major storyline, bringing together iconic Star Trek characters and eras.

The finale explores key character relationships and hints at fresh directions for future Star Trek comics.

Writers Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, and Jackson Lanzing deliver a pivotal chapter for Uhura fans.

In Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, we get the idea there may have been a romantic interest between Uhura and Scotty, especially while Uhura is under the influence of Sybok. But they never returned to it in future films that followed.

Well, the current IDW Publishing Star Trek comic books look like they may be, at least, addressing their relationship. With this week's Star Trek Omega concluding the Star Trek and Star Trek Defiant storyline written by Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, and Jackson Lanzing in one big finale, which has brought together so many Star Trek characters from across the eras, as well as teasing what is coming next for the comic book franchise at IDW, with Oleg Chudakov, Megan Levens, Tess Fowle, Mike Feehan, Joe Eisma and Angel Hernandez.

And that includes the recent Defiant crewman, Montgomery Scott. And exactly where he ends up. Or rather, with whom…

Star Trek Omega is published tomorrow by IDW Publishing.

STAR TREK OMEGA #1

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Various (CA) Malachi Ward

Two and a half years of comics spanning 60 years of Star Trek history, a fair few awards, and more than a few universe detonations, and it's all been coming to this! Star Trek: Omega is the denouement of the critically acclaimed Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant storylines, and the first glimpse at what comes after. The crews of the Theseus, Defiant, and Enterprise set to work restoring the universe to what it should be after the evil android Lore's intervention. Each hero finds their peace in preordained or unexpected ways, with individual scenes depicted by one of Star Trek's or Defiant's mainline artists! This finale pays tribute to all those involved in the series Screen Rant calls "the gold standard for ambitious comic book storytelling."In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!