Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: boba fett, Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett To Be Adapted By Marvel In September

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett to be adapted by Rodney Barnes and Will Sliney for Marvel in September 2026

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is to be adapted by Rodney Barnes and Will Sliney into a seven-part comic adaptation of the Disney+ series, and published by Marvel Comics from September. The show reintroduced the bounty hunter to Star Wars fans as he navigated the galaxy's underworld and claimed control of Tatooine following Jabba the Hutt's fall. This September, in the long-standing tradition of Marvel Comics Star Wars adaptations, Marvel brings this Star Wars saga to comic stands and marks the comic book debut of several key characters, including Garsa Fwip, Dokk Strassi, Mok Shaiz's majordomo and more. "I've loved Boba Fett since early childhood!" Rodney Barnes shared. "Adapting this series has been a complete joy, and I can't wait for Star Wars fans to read it!"

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #1 (OF 7)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by WIL SLINEY

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Foil Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

On Sale 9/9

BOBA FETT HOLDS COURT AND FACES NEW CHALLENGES ON TATOOINE! After escaping from the Sarlacc Pit, Boba Fett has taken over Jabba the Hutt's syndicate—but does he have what it takes to keep Tatooine in order?

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is a 2021 TV miniseries in the Star Wars franchise, created by Jon Favreau for Disney+ as a spin-off from The Mandalorian. The series follows the bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they return to Tatooine after the events of Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian Season 2. They aim to claim and consolidate control over the criminal territory previously ruled by Jabba the Hutt. It blends storylines such as Boba establishing himself as a crime lord/daimyo in Mos Espa, with flashbacks showing his survival after the Sarlacc pit, his time with Tusken Raiders, and his path to power. The narrative incorporates elements of underworld crime syndicates, such as the Pykes, alliances, and broader Star Wars lore connections…

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