A First Look At Robbi Rodriguez's Art For Golgotha Motor Mountain #2

Golgotha Motor Mountain is a hillbilly cosmic sludge southern gothic nightmare by Lonnie Nadle, Matthew Erman, Robbi Rodriguez from IDW.

Article Summary Sneak peek at Robbi Rodriguez's art in Golgotha Motor Mountain #2 out on 4/17.

Issue #2 follows brothers Vernon and Elwood's chaotic meth sales in Golgotha County.

Backup manga Zorro Raito by Nikola Čižmešija featured in issue #2.

Golgotha Motor Mountain #1 debuts Mar 06 with Rodriguez's cosmic redneck nightmare.

Golgotha Motor Mountain is a hillbilly cosmic sludge southern gothic nightmare comic by Lonnie Nadle, Matthew Erman, Spider-Gwen co-creator Robbi Rodriguez and Marissa Louise, published by IDW. Issue 1 is out next Wednesday, but we have a look at #2 right now. So, you know, potential spoilers, it's your call.

Golgotha Motor Mountain is about two brothers, Vernon and Elwood, two idiots who hatch a cosmically stupid plan to sell a celestial body from space as meth to unsuspecting racists so they can leave their illicit lives behind and start fresh in Cincinnati. A story that spans from the creation of the universe to the meth barn mountains of the Kentucky Appalachia to the golden age of Shōnen Jump. Here's a look at issue 2….

GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN #2

On sale 4/17

Writers: Lonnie Nadler & Matthew Erman

Artist: Robbi Rodriguez

Colorist: Marissa Louise Letterer: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Backup Artist: Nikola Čižmešija

Elwood and Vernon are doing their best to finish the sales of their most recent batch and make their dreams come true in Cincinnati. However, Golgotha County ain't done with them yet. Their batch is turning folks into monstrous mutants, and the boys are going to find that out the hard way! Also, no business in Golgotha County happens without the sheriff's knowledge, and he's going to have a few violent words with the brothers. Nikola Čižmešija's restoration of T.A. Toshiro's manga Zorro Raito continues with a story of interstellar swords and dreams coming to clash!

And a look at what is coming for issue 1 as well.

GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN #1 CVR A RODRIGUEZ (MR)

IDW

DEC231089

(W) Matthew Erman, Lonnie Nadler (A/CA) Robbi Rodriguez

Join superstar artist Robbi Rodriguez (Spider-Gwen) and the dynamic writing duo of Matthew Erman (Witchblood) & Lonnie Nadler (Age of X-Man) on a high-octane redneck motor massacre!When a derelict chunk of a passing interstellar rock rains down on Elwood and Vernon Damnage's meth lab in Golgotha Knob, Kentucky, their lives are turned into a redneck body horror nightmare. Still needing to make their deliveries to the buyers, mutations or not, they set off down Golgotha Knob only to be beset on all sides by crazed addicts, cannibal police, and mutated Neo-Nazis. It doesn't matter what waits at the bottom of Golgotha Knob for the Damnage brothers because they must ride through a cosmic hell that they're unlikely to survive… But if these brothers do survive, they'll finally have made enough money to start over in the beautiful utopia that is Cincinnati.In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $5.99

