A Jonas Brother is the latest to homage Absolute Batman in Fireborn by Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas and Patrick Mulholland

Fireborn is a new fantasy superhero comic spinning out of Lost Fantasy, launching via Image Comics in April.

Multiple Fireborn covers pay homage to Absolute Batman, with variants by Patrick Mulholland and Jae Lee.

Fireborn blends high-octane fantasy, magic, and superhero action for fans of Invincible and Absolute Batman.

It's fast becoming the latest homage de jour, the cover to Absolute Batman #1 by Nick Dragotta. And the latest comic book to have a go with it is the new Fireborn, spinning out of Lost Fantasy from Image Comics. "Co-creators Curt Pires (Indigo Children) and singer/songwriter Franklin Jonas will team up with rising star artist Patrick Mulholland for an all-new ongoing series titled Fireborn. This new tale will be set in the same world of the beloved Lost Fantasy series and will hit shelves this April from Image Comics."

Joining a number of recent such homages, including from DC Comics itself, and even Nick Dragotta contributing one to the cover of the third printing of Batman #1…

And here are the covers that don't look like Absolute Batman… though one does look like Invincible.

"This new tale will be set in the same world of the beloved Lost Fantasy series and will hit shelves this April from Image Comics. Fireborn follows Aaron Hillburg who is just another rich-kid failson ghosting his responsibilities, hopping rooftops, and hating his billionaire father in peace… until a mysterious floating dragon egg bonds to him and ignites a hidden lineage of ancient magic inside his body. Now every violent outlaw wizard, biker cultist, and supernatural warlord between New York City and The World Beneath is hunting him—and they'll burn the world down to pry the egg from his corpse."

"Comic books will always be one of my deepest passions. Before I even touched music, my first dream job was to be a comic book writer," said Jonas. "As a young kid, discovering Stories like Fraction and Aja's Hawkeye or Hickman and Pitarra's The Manhattan Projects taught me what is possible with storytelling in a sequential art format. Last year, after finally talking in depth about my love for comics online, I discovered Lost Fantasy and fell in love. There is nothing I love more than a book that creates an immersive world that creates its own distinct aesthetic and believes in itself. When Curt asked if I wanted to collaborate on Fireborn and the preview backups in Lost Fantasy, there was no hesitation. Curt has been an amazing friend to collaborate with, showing me the ropes and helping me understand the backstage of the industry while we manifest our wild ideas brought to life by Patrick in such beautifully vivid ways." Fireborn promises readers a high-octane fusion of fantasy and superheroes, perfect for fans of Invincible, How to Train Your Dragon, and Absolute Batman.

Pires added: "Lost Fantasy has been one of the most special and gratifying projects for me to work on in my entire career. Not just because I love the world and creative work I'm doing on this book alongside my co-creators Luca, Mark, and Micah, but because it's put me in touch with so many amazing readers, retailers, and new friends. I count Franklin among those friends. Within minutes of meeting Franklin and talking with him—I could feel the same deep love for comics that I have, exists inside of him too, and I knew I needed to find a way to bring him into the fold. The result is Fireborn: a high-octane fantasy superhero fusion that alchemises all the things Franklin and I love about the comic book medium into a rollercoaster new ongoing series that spins directly out of Lost Fantasy #9—which will release the same day as Fireborn #1, and be co-written by Franklin. I'm so grateful for the continued support for everything Lost Fantasy by our amazing readers and retailers. Fireborn is just step one in growing this amazing universe. We remain committed to producing one of the best comics on the shelves and creating exciting new stories and worlds that bring people to our favourite places: local comic shops." Fireborn #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, April 22:

