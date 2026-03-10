Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Comics The Magazine, darkseid, scott snyder

Darkseid Saga Finale For 2027, And The Future Of The Absolute Universe

Tomorrrow's Comics! The Magazine interviews the Absolute Universe team, as well as promising a Darkseid Saga Finale for 2027

Article Summary Absolute Universe teases a massive Darkseid Saga finale set for 2027 in Absolute Batman

Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson plan an epic conclusion, with Nick Dragotta aiming for 100 issues

DC emphasizes story-first expansion, launching Absolute Catwoman as the line's first major spinoff

The creative team promises bolder risks, long-term arcs, and fresh storytelling across the Absolute line

In the pages of tomorrow's new COMICS! The Magazine launch issue from Prana, the architects of DC's Absolute Universe, opens up about what lies ahead for the line that has become the industry's biggest success story. Less than two years after launch, Absolute Batman, the flagship title by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, has shattered sales records, and found new readers. Now, the creative and editorial teams are looking further down the field, mapping out a future for the line, even as Scott Snyder commits to a finale for his Darkseid Saga. He says, "What's next for me, I think, really, I just want to keep writing Absolute Batman, man. We have one more big part of our Darkseid saga after DC K.O. We have our big finale that'll come in 2027, and Joshua Williamson and I will do that, which we've been planning for a long time. It's going to be pretty epic." Will that be Crisis Of Absolute Earths?

After that finale, Snyder plans to stay laser-focused on the title that started it all. "Other than that, I just want to write this book and just focus on making it the best that I can with Nick Dragotta." Artist Nick Dragotta, who has already vowed to draw "one hundred issues if they let him," describes the current moment as the calm before an epic storm. "For me, I'm in it," he says. "We're just about midway through the second act, with a big finale to come. I just want to keep it interesting, react to the absurdity of the world we currently live in, and reflect the world in a Batman comic that anyone can follow. Batman AF."

Writer Scott Snyder echoes that long-haul mindset but admits he's trying not to overthink it. "I try not to think about it too much, honestly," he laughs. "My wife always teases me that I don't think past the project I'm on." Still, he sees the line's runaway success as something larger than one book: "It feels like it's opening the aperture a little bit for the kinds of things that can happen in superhero comics at this time… These characters are there for us to try and use to make ourselves brave in the face of the things that we're terrified of. And that means they have to change over time and go up against things that might be shocking."

Snyder points to a broader "zeitgeist" in comics right now, citing Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate line, Robert Kirkman's Energon, and IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as proof that this is the moment for creators to swing big. "It's almost like we're out to prove that this medium is where these characters can take their biggest risks, where their biggest stories can be told, where they can be reborn and renewed."

Executive Editor Chris Conroy reveals that DC's editorial team is now "laser-focused on not over-expanding the line, because we don't want to wear out our welcome too soon." The conversation has shifted from launch to longevity: multi-year character arcs, richer worldbuilding, and careful curation of what the universe still needs.

As Bleeding Cool previously announced from ComicsPRO., "There's going to be an Absolute event in the next year," Conroy states, "but it's not gonna work the way a typical superhero-comics event does — it'll be a different shape, a different kind of story, one that's purely additive and not disruptive to the stories elsewhere in the line." The goal, he explains, is to make sure every new series or spinoff earns its place with the audience rather than asking readers to buy more just because they can.

That measured approach already shows in the line's first major spinoff. Absolute Catwoman, written by Che Grayson with art by Bengal, launches as the first direct spin-off from the flagship Batman title. Grayson describes it as "a high-end, big secrets, higher-stakes Catwoman that we've never seen before," drawing from Mission: Impossible and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Bengal adds that the new helmeted, street-kid-turned-apex-predator version of Selina Kyle embodies the Absolute philosophy: freedom beyond boundaries, both in story and in visual storytelling.

Across the interview, from Katie Kubert's editorial perspective to Clayton Cowles' manga-influenced lettering and Frank Martin's storytelling colour contrasts — the same theme emerges: the Absolute Universe was never meant to be a short-term experiment. It was built to prove that, even in uncertain economic times, readers will show up for stories that feel fresh, urgent, and unafraid.

As Snyder puts it, "It means a lot to me to just be one part of that whole initiative. I feel very, very grateful to DC for the principles that they've embraced from top to bottom." Comics! The Magazine #1 is published by Prana tomorrow.

3/11/2026

