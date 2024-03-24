Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: A Last Goodbye, Band Of Bards, June 2024, Solicits

A Last Goodbye In Band Of Bards' June 2024 Solicits

Travis B. Hill and Ben Humeniuk make A Last Goodbye in Band Of Bards' June 2024 solicits and solicitations.

A LAST GOODBYE (ONE SHOT)

BAND OF BARDS

APR241321

(W) Travis B. Hill (A / CA) Ben Humeniuk

In the year 2096, a man and his dog journey through the barren, apocalyptic wasteland that was formerly the United States. On a quest to return home one final time before the earth becomes uninhabitable, this wanderer stumbles across a tribe of mutant cannibals seeking to devour one of the few surviving human communities. Will he trek on and leave the people to their fate, or will he seek redemption for the mistakes of his past?

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

COINS OF JUDAS THE GAMBLER #2 (OF 2) CVR A KALNINS

BAND OF BARDS

APR241319

APR241320 – COINS OF JUDAS THE GAMBLER #2 (OF 2) CVR B CARPENTER

(W) Travis Gibb (A / CA) Rolands Kalnins

The Westergaard family travels to Las Vegas and allies themselves with Nava. With the help of this Native American Demon Hunter will they be able to find the Coin of Judas that the Gambler once owned? Will they be able to destroy the demon with all of Las Vegas against them?

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

VIGIA #2 (OF 3) RELAUNCH

BAND OF BARDS

APR241322

(W) C.J. Hudson (A) Rodrigo Gil (CA) Katia Vecchio

Trapped on an unknown planet, deep underground, assailed by techno guardians, a devious artificial intelligence, and an army of the undead… with no help coming.

Science officer Gazala, and her companion Adi, journey deeper into the subterranean realm of the Qon, intent on one thing… finding their way out. But an infection may derail their progress all while Mure's true intentions remain shrouded in mystery.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

