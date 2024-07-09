Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, gail simone, jed mackay, Ryan Stegman, uncanny x-men

A Look At The Future Of The X-Men – Who Are These Three New Mutants?

Tomorrow sees the launch of X-Men #1 from Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman for the launch of the X-Men: From The Ashes era.

And it also teases the future, with these three figures, three previously seen characters sporting Xs on across their hearts. New mutants? It appears that way, unless they are from the Fourth School… but then why would there be three of them?

Gail Simone has also taken to social media, to show the lay of the land for From The Ashes. She gives her own perspectivbe of the coming books, one of which she is writing herself. "The rule is one book, one tweet. That doesn't leave a lot of room and I will likely not mention the creative teams. I'm focusing on execution." And they run in publication order…

X-MEN One of the flagship books. A great mix of classic X-Men storytelling with modern, updated technique. It has great, mission-based plots and simply OUTSTANDING character work. Set in a Sentinel factory in Alaska. Standouts are Juggernaut and Magik. Stegman art! A must-buy. PHOENIX This one surprised me. I knew the creative team would bring it, but I didn't know I'd be invested so fast. Not usually huge on cosmic stories. This one proved me wrong. Instantly compelling and had me feeling ALL THE FEELS for Jean and her mission. Wide vista book! X FORCE Missing Krakoa? these next two books (this and NYX) do a FANTASTIC job of building new stories from the fallout of that epic tale. X-Force is funny and laser-focued at the same time. GREAT team dynamics and a BIG story coming. Standouts are Sage and a spot-on Deadpool! NYX One of my favorites, and as I say, this book and X-Force are a DELIGHT for X-fans who love seeing the lore used well for new things. Young mutants in trouble! Standouts are Laura Kinney and Kamala Khan. Just a pleasure to read. Lots of heart! UNCANNY X-MEN It's hard to be objective about this because the writer is a bear, but basically, it's the best book in history. A classic team versus a hideous new foe. No jet, no mansion, no Xavier. It's spooky and sexy and some new characters might destroy the world, is all! X-FACTOR I have to break my rule because MARK RUSSELL. One of the best writers in comics writes this gem of a book, in his best cutting style. Not a huge x-fan? YOU STILL WANT THIS. It's satirical, it's weird, it's still somehow a thrilling adventure. Every page is a surprise! EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN I've been clear this is a favorite. I feel like it needs a tv series immediately! Kate Pryde, recovering from Krakoa, is a bartender of all things, in Chicago. But the X-World somehow won't quite let her leave. FANTASTIC art and characters, esp. BRONZE! WOLVERINE Again, the tonal range is my favorite bit of this launch. The next two books show that range. Saladin went HARD on this book. It's just just claws, it's full of deep character work and might be one of the most exciting Logan runs EVER. Art is HOT. DAZZLER And far on the other end, one of the most DELIGHTFUL books in the entire line. This follows Dazz on tour, with security by DOMINO and others. I was already sold by Domino, but this is just sheer comic book fun. Songs, bizarre threats and antics, I love it. Sexy, too! STORM I did not know Murewa Ayodele's work before this book. All of us on the X-Teams read his first scripts and were blown away. This is the Storm book she has always deserved. A real person with emotions and faults, but still that goddess we love. Just a GREAT read. MYSTIQUE For those who like their X-universe a little on the SHADOWY side, there is this wonderful book. Declan Shalvey writes AND draws this great cat-and-mouse book, crossing the Marvel Universe with one of their most complex and dangerous characters. Just a PEACH of a book. SENTINELS I'm kind of glad this book is last on this list because man, we finish STRONG. I've loved this book since the first pitch. I love the Sentinels (they scare me) and Alex Paknadel has crafted Sentinel cyborgs, closely tied with UNCANNY. Deep lore, BANGING story!

As well as teasing that certain titles are yet to be announced. Not long until October solicits… and San Diego Comic-Con.

