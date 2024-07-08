Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , ,

The History Of The X-Men After Krakoa, Revealed (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, launching the From The Ashes era of X-Men.

Published
by
|
Comments

This week sees the publication of X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, launching the From The Ashes era of X-Men, following the Krakoan Age. And, it seems, some time has passed and things have happened in the interim." X months later" as they say. And we are going to get a bit of a history lesson in the process.

Spoilers

The X-Men have not only moved into the factory once used by their enemies to build Sentinels, but the employees of that factory still live and work in the neighbouring Alaskan town. Which is going to be a tad awkward when going shopping in Whoile Foods. Hence the delivery, I guess… what else has happened, and what are these AIM-folk doing with Wolverine, aside from a homage to what the REavers did to him in Asutralia? Is Alaska the new Australia as far as the X-Men are concerned?

Spoilers

Looks like Cain Marko is the new resident history teacher. So, Fourth School grabbing elements of Hickman, Morrison and MAGA to create a new foes. Such as they are.

Spoilers

And may be making new mutants in the process. Well, they did lose a few million to The White Hot Room. No need to mention that though. Or that this really isn't the Beast anymore. I do hope he's caught up with everything he did love the last few decades. And as for Magneto? Remember this tease from Timeless? Last year?

The History Of The X-Men After Krakoa, Revealed (Spoilers)

We finally catch up to that one. The moment has been prepared for, for some time it seems.

Spoilers

Magneto in a woollen jumper is even less unexpected I guess. X-Men #1 is published this Wednesday, sooner on digital.

X-MEN #1
MARVEL COMICS
FEB248771
(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman
FROM THE ASHES!
Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species.
Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024
SRP: $5.99

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.