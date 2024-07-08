Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, orchis, x-men #1

The History Of The X-Men After Krakoa, Revealed (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, launching the From The Ashes era of X-Men.

This week sees the publication of X-Men #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, launching the From The Ashes era of X-Men, following the Krakoan Age. And, it seems, some time has passed and things have happened in the interim." X months later" as they say. And we are going to get a bit of a history lesson in the process.

The X-Men have not only moved into the factory once used by their enemies to build Sentinels, but the employees of that factory still live and work in the neighbouring Alaskan town. Which is going to be a tad awkward when going shopping in Whoile Foods. Hence the delivery, I guess… what else has happened, and what are these AIM-folk doing with Wolverine, aside from a homage to what the REavers did to him in Asutralia? Is Alaska the new Australia as far as the X-Men are concerned?

Looks like Cain Marko is the new resident history teacher. So, Fourth School grabbing elements of Hickman, Morrison and MAGA to create a new foes. Such as they are.

And may be making new mutants in the process. Well, they did lose a few million to The White Hot Room. No need to mention that though. Or that this really isn't the Beast anymore. I do hope he's caught up with everything he did love the last few decades. And as for Magneto? Remember this tease from Timeless? Last year?

We finally catch up to that one. The moment has been prepared for, for some time it seems.

Magneto in a woollen jumper is even less unexpected I guess. X-Men #1 is published this Wednesday, sooner on digital.

X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248771

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

FROM THE ASHES!

Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!