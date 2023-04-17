A Milestone Return To The Abandoned Gas Station Of Solitude (Spoilers) Once upon a time Static from the Milestone Universe had his own super-hero base. An abandoned gas station in Dakota. Known as the Gas Station Of Solitude...

…or the Abandoned Gas Station Of Solitude. A good gag, based on Superman having his Fortress Of Solitude near the North Pole made of Kryptonian crystal, large, majestic and impenetrable. While Static had something slightly less salubrious.

It also popped up in the Static Shock cartoon, under the same name and became a running gag for the cartoon as well as the comic book.

It hasn't been seen in the Milestone 2.0 relaunch/reboot of the Milestone Universe or Static Shock… or at least, not until tomorrow's Static: Shadows Of Dakota #3 by Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala.

Because it looks like it does still exist in some form, and indeed may get a new reboot all for itself. Could the Abandoned Gas Station Of Solitude soon have a brand new face lift for the new Milestone Universe? Possibly less… Abandoned? And less Solitude as well?