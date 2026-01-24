Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

A New Future Foundation For Fantastic Four, Ahead Of Avengers Doomsday

A new Future Foundation for the Fantastic Four, ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday, with Ryan North and Patrick Kindlon, as well as Stan Sakai

Article Summary The Future Foundation returns to Fantastic Four comics with a bold new direction and young geniuses in charge.

Ryan North and Patrick Boutin lead Fantastic Four #11, with a special backup story by Stan Sakai.

Marvel teases deeper connections between Future Foundation and upcoming Avengers: Doomsday events.

The Fantastic Four face new threats as Doom’s tech spreads and the Crimeasaurus Rex makes a comeback.

Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios are doing their synchronous thing. Ahead of the Fantastic Four's return to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday, we are getting a new Future Foundation forming in the Fantastic Four comic book, courtesy of the new kids. Fantastic Four #11 by Ryan North and Patrick Boutin is an epilogue to the current Invincible Woman arc, marks the comic book return of the Future Foundation and features a special backup story by Usagi Yojimbo/Samurai Rabbit creator Stan Sakai, with the Fantastic Four fighting Mole Man. The Future Foundation was a group of young geniuses introduced in Jonathan Hickman's run on the title, younger members of the team who tested the limits of science to solve the world's greatest problems and discover new ways for mankind to thrive. This time, however, it seems that they'll be taking a much different approach…

FANTASTIC FOUR #11 – 75960621122701111

Written by RYAN NORTH & STAN SAKAI

Art by PATRICK BOUTIN & STAN SAKAI

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Foil Variant Cover by BEN SU – 75960621122701141

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI – 75960621122701116

Future Foundation Variant Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO – 75960621122701121

Invincible Woman Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA – 75960621122701131

On Sale 5/13

INTRODUCING THE NEW FUTURE FOUNDATION!

Following a fateful encounter with the Invincible Woman, a dark alternate version of Sue, Marvel's First Family will return home more inspired than ever to build a better tomorrow! The Invincible Woman has been defeated… but what comes next? And how can the Fantastic Four be ready for it, especially when they can't actually agree on what the future looks like? And to make matters worse, Doom's technology is now making its way into the world at large – including into the hands of two-bit criminals who are wholly unprepared for its awesome might! PLUS: The Future Foundation makes its return – as does a two-story A.I.M. plot of destruction from years ago! And all this happens as the Fantastic Four have their hands full… with the return of THE CRIMEASAURUS REX!

"This is our first really big story in the run – contrasting with the usual single issues (which we are still doing!) – and of course, bringing a story like that in for a landing is really satisfying," North shared. "I think it leaves Sue in a really interesting place. And of course, the Fantastic Four have encountered (and been pitched!) different versions of what a new Future Foundation could look like – and what they land on is exciting."

With covers by Humberto Ramos, Ben Su, Simone Bianchi, Andrea Sorrentino and Rickie Yagawa.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!