A New Hulk #1 From Marvel In November, Revealed By Street-Verse?

A new Hulk #1 from Marvel in November, revealed by Inhyuk Lee's Street-Verse?

Bleeding Cool scooped the news at San Diego Comic-Con that cover artist Inhyuk Lee will depict Marvel heroes wearing sleek streetwear in the new Street-Verse Variant Covers on select Marvel comics releasing in November. Marvel Comics SVP of Sales & Marketing David Gabriel told retailers, "You guys are loving right now the J. Scott Campbell variant programme that we have. We are stunned every Tuesday when I'm gonna see what the orders are on those books. We're going to try to get some more artists to do things like that. So we've got Inhyuk Lee, he has created what we're calling the Street Verse for Marvel. These are all new looks for Marvel characters, when they're all together, of course, they'll form one big mural, similar to J. Scott Campbell's."

Now Marvel Comics has made it official, as well as one including the debut issue of a title that has yet to be announced. And that is of a redesigned version of The Hulk. Are we to get a new Hulk #1 from Marvel in November? Might it be to do with Imperial? An ongoing Planet Hulk? The October solicitation for Hulk reads;

INCREDIBLE HULK #30

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • Adam Gorham (A)

ABOMINATION RETURNS! The BIGGEST STATUS QUO CHANGE IN HULK'S HISTORY happens in this issue! It's a rematch to the death as Eldest possesses one of Hulk's greatest villains, and the door to the Eternal Prison is opened! The end of an era, the beginning of a new one and the FIRST APPEARANCE of the MOTHER OF HORRORS in this LANDMARK issue of the INCREDIBLE HULK!

Could it be the last issue of the run in October setting up what is to follow in November?

"The STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVERS transform classic super hero costumes into techwear, a style that incorporates futuristic aesthetics and emphasizes functionality. Acclaimed for his breathtaking digital illustrations and keen eye for fashion, Inhyuk Lee masterfully blends character's personalities and visual iconography with this ultramodern trend, creating bold, innovative designs for Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, and even Doctor Doom! "I was honored to create the Street-Verse Variant Covers for Marvel," Lee shared. "I started my career as a character designer at a game company 20 years ago, so I'm familiar with and enjoy designing characters and I'm interested in modern and practical design, so I was always drawn to techwear. Since the winter of 2021, I've been working on a personal project redesigning Spider-Man characters' costumes in a modernized way. I've called it 'Who is next?' Marvel saw the series and approached me with this cover and mural project." "This marks my 13th year working with Marvel," he continued. "They've always known what I do best and have given me suggestions based on what I excel at. It's a pleasure to work with Marvel, who recognize my strengths. I hope many people will enjoy these covers."

