SDCC: Marvel Comics' Inhyuk Lee Street Verse Variant Covers

Marvel Comics' Inhyuk Lee Street Verse variant cover programme for November, announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Marvel reveals Inhyuk Lee's Street Verse variant covers, launching this November as a special artist program.

Street Verse offers fresh, urban-inspired redesigns of classic Marvel characters in a mural-style collection.

Marvel's David Gabriel announced the initiative at the San Diego Comic-Con Penguin Random House Retailers Lunch.

Inhyuk Lee, Seoul-based illustrator, joins Marvel’s dynamic roster, bringing his unique visuals to comic fans.

Marvel Comics SVP of Sales & Marketing David Gabriel spoke to the retailers assembled for the Penguin Random House Retailers Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con and told them; "You guys are loving right now the J. Scott Campbell variant programme that we have. We are stunned every Tuesday when I'm gonna see what the orders are on those books. We're going to try to get some more artists to do things like that. So we've got Inhyuk Lee, he has created what we're calling the Street Verse for Marvel. These are all new looks for Marvel characters, when they're all together, of course, they'll form one big mural, similar to J. Scott Campbell's which we have not shown yet because we haven't had it all finished. But you can see some of the cool designs that he has done for different Marvel characters. These will be out in November."

InHyuk Lee is an illustrator/concept artist/comic creator based in Seoul, South Korea. But it looks like he is coming to the streets of Marvel with his Street Verse…

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight.

