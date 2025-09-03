A New Spider-Power, "Clone Sense" in Amazing Spider-Man #11 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ben reilly, peter parker

Today's Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz sees Peter Parker Vs Spider-Man, even though neither of them is who they say they are. Though one of them has the Spider-Sense to work it all out.

Ben Reilly there, and you know who the other one is, but it seems that Ben's powers extend further than Spider-Man's do, as far as being a clone of Peter Parker goes.

As he tells Felicia Hardy…

Ben Reilly has a Clone Sense for whenever Peter Parker dies. Does Kaine have the same? So where is Peter Parker? In space obviously.

And he appears to be having the time of his new life.

So when Ben asks the question…

… well, that's one answer. It's just not the only answer.

Because this is an Imperial crossover, very slightly. But Peter Parker also remembers what Hellgate said to him.

And Dr Starblood is doing just that.

And Dr Starblood also has a certain Flexsuit next to his skin. What kind of costume is that?

One of Warlock and Magus' alien race, repurposed as a kind of symbiote.

Time for a brand new Guardians Of The Galaxy, it is looking like… Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz is published by Marvel Comics today.

Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC! A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions. One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE! The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

