A New Superhero Name For Irey West (Flash Spoilers) Jai West, son of Wally West and daughter of Linda Park, is going by the name of Surge now - and well into the future. But what of his sister, Irey West?

Jai West, son of Wally West and daughter of Linda Park, is going by the name of Surge now – and well into the future. But what of his sister, Irey West? She is also just as powered up as her brother but is missing a codename. Well, all that changes with this week's The Flash #794. Spoilers ahead, of course. Though the preview may have given it all away…

Because she does, she does have thunder in her heart. And she wants to make sure everyone knows it.

Thunderheart, is the new speed force superhero name for Irey West. Doesn't quite have the single syllable of her father or brother. But at least when DC and Marvel finally get their crossover again, we'll have an Ironheart/Thunderheart team-up or fight-off.

Flash #794 by Jeremy Adams, Roger Cruz and Wellington Dias is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 7th of March, 2023. Not long until #800 in June…

FLASH #794 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

The Fraction is moments away from victory, but they forgot about one thing…an almost-10-year-old with red hair and the power to turn things around. Finally, Irey West has found her new superhero name, and she intends to use it while saving the Flash Family from certain doom!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/07/2023

FLASH #795 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

The Flash Family retreats, mourning the loss of their family members, while Barry tries to find a way to stop the Fraction once and for all. Surprises abound as the past is revisited and we hurtle toward the end of the One-Minute War! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023

FLASH #796 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Fernando Pasarin, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

It's the final moments of the One-Minute War! Cornered by the evil Admiral Vel, the Flash family is on the edge of defeat, but some surprising allies give the speedsters one last chance to change the outcome of the war once and for all! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/4/2023

FLASH #797 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Serg Acuna (CA) Taurin Clarke

It's a super-speed misadventure in babysitting as Kid Flash watches Jai and Irey, the Flash's children! When a sleepover goes awry, Ace has to bring back the twins, Maxine, and a few new friends from across time and space! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023

FLASH #798 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin – Oclair Albert (CA) Taurin Clarke

Tragedy befalls the West family, which uncovers a mystery that will take our favorite red-headed hero beyond time and space! Mister Terrific joins Wally along with a few surprise guests to help him on a mission to save the Flash Family! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/2/2023

FLASH #799 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin – Oclair Albert (CA) Taurin Clarke

Uncovering the truth about what happened to their third child, Wally and team must infiltrate the dangerous compound known as the Nest in hopes of saving their newborn, while battling the formidable Granny Goodness! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/16/2023