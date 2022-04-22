A Rogue's Gallery In Image Comics July 2022 Solicitations

We have the full Image Comics July 2022 solicits and solicitations for Image Comics, including the launches of Rogue's Gallery, Staryhenge, Sunburn, Abive Snakes, Supper Club, 7174 Presents, The Hollows, Impact Winter, the return of Magic Order and Prodigy, and the return of Lazarus: Risen. No Saga though…

ROGUES' GALLERY #1

CREATED BY: HANNAH ROSE MAY & DECLAN SHALVEY

WRITER: HANNAH ROSE MAY

ARTISTS: JUSTIN MASON & TRIONA FARRELL

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

COVER C: JUSTIN MASON

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE Writer HANNAH ROSE MAY makes her comic debut with rising-star artist JUSTIN MASON for an all-new series with DECLAN SHALVEY. The Purge meets Scream in a home invasion thriller that follows disenfranchised TV superhero actress Maisie Wade as she is terrorized by an unhinged group of intruders cosplaying her day job's archvillains. If Maisie is going to survive the night, she'll need to be the hero she has come to despise.

STARHENGE, BOOK ONE: THE DRAGON & THE BOAR #1 (OF 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVERS A & B: LIAM SHARP

COVER C: CHRIS WESTON

COVER D: BEN TEMPLESMITH

COVER E: CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER F: RYAN BROWN

COVER G: MATYLDA McCORMACK-SHARP

COVER H: MIKE PERKINS (?)

JULY 6 / 40 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Revered creator LIAM SHARP cuts loose in his visually stunning six-issue masterpiece, STARHENGE, BOOK ONE! A future Merlin travels to 5th-century Britain to prevent monstrous time-traveling killer robots from robbing the universe of magic, and Amber Weaver's lively present-day narrative reveals how she becomes drawn into a war across time! The Terminator meets The Green Knight in 30 enthralling story pages, setting the scene for this original epic inspired by the Arthurian sagas!

SELECT EARLY PRAISE:

"A star-spanning saga of ancient magic and deep science, vividly told by a modern master of the comics medium." —DAVE GIBBONS

"The kind of 'epic' you crave—both noun and adjective. And even that doesn't quite capture LIAM SHARP's astonishing scope and vision. There's magic in these pages." —KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

"Jaw-dropping and epic and massive and totally a LIAM SHARP book, but not any kind of LIAM SHARP we've ever seen before or maybe even expected? LIAM is breaking out all kinds of moves and modes that people who know him—from, like, Green Lantern or whatever—will never see coming. This is a gorgeous and incredible and MASSIVE swing for the stars that declares his ambitions have taken him to some exciting and undiscovered territories… Bravo, congrats, cheers, and exhale—this is glorious." —MATT FRACTION

SUNBURN OGN TP

WRITER: ANDI WATSON

ARTIST / COVER: SIMON GANE

AUGUST 31 / 224 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Rachel is a teenager who lives a gray suburban life in gray suburban England. It's a world of brown sauce, warm beer, and scrambled eggs every Tuesday. With her summer already mapped out for her—a job working at the butcher and a caravan holiday in Clacton—it seems like this year will only bring more of the same. So when family friends invite her to spend the summer with them in Greece, she jumps at the chance to escape her life and finally be treated like an adult.

The Warners are everything her parents are not—glamorous, sophisticated, and carefree—and when Rachel meets Benjamin, a handsome young friend of the Warners, her summer seems to be taking a turn for the better. But there's no escaping the pains of growing up, and she'll soon learn that life on a small island where everyone knows each other's business may not be all it's cracked up to be.

Drawn by SIMON GANE, the artist behind Eisner-nominated Ghost Tree and THEY'RE NOT LIKE US, and written by ANDI WATSON, author of The Book Tour, Kerry and the Knight of the Forest, and the forthcoming Punycorn.

ABOVE SNAKES #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER: HAYDEN SHERMAN

JULY 13 / 24 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

The hit team behind THE FEW and THUMBS returns with an all-new WILD AS HELL miniseries! Writer SEAN LEWIS (KING SPAWN), artist HAYDEN SHERMAN (Wasted Space), and rock-star letterer HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU introduce a world where Deadwood-style Westerns collide with the fantasia of NEIL GAIMAN in the story of Dirt, a man seeking vengeance for his murdered wife with nothing but a talking vulture to prod him on. ABOVE SNAKES is a fast and furious explosion of Western tropes and American vengeance that explores where our rage can take us.

SUPPER CLUB OGN TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JACKIE MORROW

JULY 27 / 232 PAGES / FC / T+ / $14.99

TRIM: 6.625" x 10.1875"

Nora, Lili, and Iris are seniors at Seaside High. Their differing schedules and mounting extracurriculars inspire the girls to form a secret club where they can hang without sacrificing their future aspirations. Enter Supper Club, the delicious solution to their problems. When life starts to crumble like a cookie under the girls' feet, they rely on comfort food to hold it together. Can Supper Club endure life's most challenging recipes without burning to a crisp?

7174 PRESENTS 01

WRITER: T.P. LOUISE

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: ASHLEY WOOD

JULY 13 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $4.99

Following the artistic showcase that was 7174 ANNUAL 01, ASHLEY WOOD is back with this comic-sized 48-pager that showcases his ongoing and continuously evolving love affair with art styles that captivate, titillate, and motivate…you, to keep coming back for more!

THE HOLLOWS (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: CHRIS RYALL

ARTIST / COVER A: SAM KIETH

COVER B: ASHLEY WOOD

JULY 27 / 96 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $9.99

In this specially priced, extra-length comic, artist SAM KIETH and writer CHRIS RYALL transport you to a dystopian near-future Japan, where spectral, once-human husks prey on the unfortunates who couldn't find salvation in the skyscraper-like trees that now dominate the decimated landscape. A discredited scientist works furiously to find a cure, until a one-eyed orphan girl and her pet, uh, urp, force him to rethink everything he knows…

IMPACT WINTER (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: TRAVIS BEACHAM

ARTISTS / COVER: STEPHEN GREEN & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

JULY 6 / 40 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $4.99

A Prequel to the #1 Audible Series!

It's been one year since a comet hit Earth and blotted out the sun. Now, the world is a dark, cold landscape ruled by vampires.

In the British countryside, a band of survivors has formed a resistance in the fallout shelter of a medieval castle. Among them is Darcy, a young, headstrong fighter waiting for the chance to prove she can be on the front lines. But when that opportunity comes, Darcy will come face to face with the true horrors of this new world.

From creator TRAVIS BEACHAM (Pacific Rim) and artist STEPHEN GREEN (Hellboy and the BPRD) comes the prequel to the hit Audible Original.

THE MAGIC ORDER 3 #1 (OF 6)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST / COVER A: GIGI CAVENAGO

COVER B (B&W VARIANT): GIGI CAVENAGO

COVER C: GREG TOCCHINI

COVER D: BLANK

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

SUPERSTAR writer MARK MILLAR launches the third volume of his smash-hit horror series with Italian genius GIGI CAVENAGO (Batman) on art for another SIX-ISSUE RUN.

We've met the American and British members of the Magic Order. Now it's time to meet the ASIAN chapter, including a brilliant new major player in the upcoming live-action NETFLIX SHOW—SAMMY LIU. This issue will be a huge COLLECTOR'S ITEM.

NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #7

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: SZYMON KUDRANSKI

COVER B: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

JULY 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME," Part One

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI.

Now that Nita Hawes has bested the demon Corson, she strengthens her resolve to root out the supernatural evils plaguing Baltimore. A murder in Annapolis in the 1700s brings consequences to today's world, and the only thing standing between mayhem and revenge is Nita Hawes! But without the ghost of her dead brother Jason to guide her and the Spider-God Anansi to rely on for backup, will she be able to succeed…or will she become another victim of the night?

PRODIGY: THE ICARUS SOCIETY #1 (OF 5)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST / COVER A: MATTEO BUFFAGNI

COVER B (B&W VARIANT): MATTEO BUFFAGNI

COVER C: BILL SIENKIEWICZ

COVER D: BLANK

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

THE MAGIC ORDER and KING OF SPIES writer MARK MILLAR launches a brand-new five-issue series starring EDISON CRANE, his favorite creation—and this time he's brought along amazing Star Wars artist MATTEO BUFFAGNI to blow you all away.

Edison Crane is the world's smartest man, but what happens when he's targeted by an entire CLUB of geniuses who also fly too close to the sun? Meet THE ICARUS SOCIETY.

PROPHET #1 REMASTERED EDITION

WRITER: ROB LIEFELD

ARTISTS: ROB LIEFELD, DAN PANOSIAN, CLAY MANN, KENNETH ROCAFORT, PHILIP TAN, V KEN MARION, VICTOR BOGDONAVIC, DAN FRAGA, MARAT MYCHAELS, ED PISKOR, TOM SCIOLI, JIM RUGG, THOMAS HEDGLEN & MANY MORE!

COVERS A & B: ROB LIEFELD

COVER C: BLANK SKETCH COVER

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $3.99

The issue that started it all, PROPHET #1 remastered by some of today's top comic book talents! Prophet made his first appearance in 1992, electrifying fandom, and we are celebrating and commemorating his impact with a star-studded roster of illustrators creating all-new magic with fresh new pages for this commemorative 30th anniversary issue!

SKYBOUND X #25

WRITERS: ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, LORENZO DE FELICI & MAC SMITH

ARTISTS: RYAN OTTLEY, ANDREI BRESSAN, LORENZO DE FELICI & MAC SMITH

COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY

COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER D: MAC SMITH

COVER E (1:10 INCENTIVE): RYAN OTTLEY

JULY 20 / 48 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $4.99

IMAGES OF TOMORROW!

Skybound's hit anthology series returns to share the debut of FOUR all-new upcoming comic launches TODAY!

From the pages of INVINCIBLE comes BATTLE BEAST, by co-creators ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, FIREPOWER) and RYAN OTTLEY (Hulk)!

The new horror epic DARK RIDE reunites JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Batman) and ANDREI BRESSAN, the acclaimed team behind BIRTHRIGHT.

The first appearance of the savage and beautiful KROMA by writer/artist LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG)!

Also, when all of humanity dies, the animals battle for survival in the post-apocalyptic world of SCURRY by MAC SMITH.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #19

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: DAN PANOSIAN

JULY 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"DISUNITY," Part One

Our brave explorers have gotten too close to the truth behind America's transformation into the Undiscovered Country. They've been scattered to different corners of the altered nation, where they will have to fight their way back to each other…and their ultimate destiny.

BOLERO TP

WRITER: WYATT KENNEDY

ARTIST / COVER: LUANA VECCHIO

JULY 27 / 264 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

It's Christmas in snowy Los Angeles, and Devyn "Dagger" Dagny is heartbroken. Her twelve-year relationship with her ex Natasha has just come to a tragic end, she's an aimless college dropout floundering at her job, and now her best friend is getting married to the wrong guy. But what if she could start all over again? A mysterious stranger. Something called an "anti-door" and a "mother-key." Only 53 chances. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind meets Locke and Key as writer WYATT KENNEDY and artist LUANA VECCHIO take you on an emotional journey across the multiverse. "Every so often, a book crosses your path that serves as both a burning reminder of what only comics can do and as a warning shot to the rest of the industry, putting all of us on notice. What KENNEDY and VECCHIO have created is a thrumming, heartfelt bravado story that defies genre even as it defies expectation. It is, genuinely, glorious. It is an overused phrase in an era of quick-copy and blurbs, but, in all sincerity, BOLERO is a must-read." —GREG RUCKA Collects BOLERO #1-5

GHOST CAGE TP

WRITERS: NICK DRAGOTTA & CALEB GOELLNER

ARTIST / COVER: NICK DRAGOTTA

JULY 27 / 144 PAGES / BW / T+ / $16.99

When his megacorp power plant falls under attack by terrorists, the super-scientist who revolutionized and controls all energy on Earth sends his ultimate creation (and an adequate employee) in to destroy his most monstrous secrets.

Bestselling artist NICK DRAGOTTA (EAST OF WEST) and Eisner Award-winning writer CALEB GOELLNER (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Adventures) combine their energies for a visceral thrill ride of pure comics power!

Collects GHOST CAGE #1-3

GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER: BRETT BOOTH

JULY 27 / 168 PAGES / FC / T+ / $9.99

Gunslinger Spawn is a man out of time, lost in the future and in search of a way back to his past. He has many scores to settle with those who've done him wrong, but after he's thrown headfirst into a far greater conflict—one concerning the fate of humanity—he finds his revenge might just have to wait for a bit.

Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1-6

STRAY DOGS: DOG DAYS TP

WRITER: TONY FLEECS

ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER

COVER: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

JULY 20 / 128 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

The follow-up to 2021's surprise cartoon/horror smash hit, STRAY DOGS! In DOG DAYS, each of the Strays gets their moment to shine with a series of vicious short stories. Questions are answered, mysteries are solved, and old wounds get torn open. This genre-bending thrill ride takes the reader from the first dog the Master captured to the final moments at his house of horrors.

STRAY DOGS: DOG DAYS is a heartbreakingly adorable horror anthology by My Little Pony comic artists TONY FLEECS & TRISH FORSTNER. In this collection…every dog has its day.

"Another suspenseful and gut-wrenching journey into darkness that blends Don Bluth-inspired cuteness with Hitchcock-level terror." —Lotusland Comics

"The bold artwork combines with vivid storytelling, all of which wraps around the reader's heart and refuses to let go." —Monkeys Fighting Robots

Collects STRAY DOGS: DOG DAYS #1-2, plus the STRAY DOGS FCBD PROLOGUE

HACK/SLASH DELUXE, DLX CROSSOVERS HC

WRITERS: BRANDON JERWA, SHAWN ALDRIDGE & TIM SEELEY

ARTISTS: CELOR, CEZAR RAZEK & RAPHA LOBOSCO

COVER: SUSPIRIA

OCTOBER 12 / 400 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Cassie Hack, the lone survivor of an attack by the vicious slasher known as the Lunch Lady, and her monstrous partner Vlad travel the country, running into some of comicdom's most notorious horror heroes on their way to slash slashers!

This HACK/SLASH deluxe edition collects all intercompany crossovers with Dynamite Entertainment's EVA and VAMPIRELLA, as well as their CHAOS! UNIVERSE, featuring CHASTITY, EVIL ERNIE, and PURGATORI! Also includes a brand-new bonus story by TIM SEELEY & DAN LEISTER featuring Lovebunny and Mr. Hell!

Collects HACK/SLASH VS. VAMPIRELLA #1-5, HACK/SLASH VS. EVA #1-5 & HACK/SLASH VS. CHAOS! #1-5

HOME SICK PILOTS, VOL. 3: THREE CHORDS AND THE END OF THE WORLD TP

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

JULY 20 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

At long last, it's the Home Sick Pilots—in a walking haunted house—versus the Nuclear Bastards—in a mech fueled by the sins of the nation. A battle of the bands to end all battles…and probably the world as we know it.

DAN WATTERS (Arkham City: The Order of the World, COFFIN BOUND) and CASPAR WIJNGAARD (Star Wars, Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt) return for the thrilling final volume of bloody action, busted guitar pedals, and ghosts.

Collects HOME SICK PILOTS #11-15

NOCTERRA, VOL. 2: PEDAL TO THE METAL TP

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS: TONY S. DANIEL, DENYS COWAN, KENT WILLIAMS, CHRIS SOTOMAYOR & MARCELO MAIOLO

COVER: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

JULY 13 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

After escaping abject terror in the events of NOCTERRA, VOL. 1: FULL THROTTLE DARK, Val, Em, Bailey, and the Ferrymen are seeking out the location of Eos, the place where evil was first unleashed onto the world when the sun was forever set. As our heroes traverse the shade-infested waters, shocking new pacts will have to be forged if they ever hope to survive.

Legendary creators SCOTT SNYDER (Dark Knights: Death Metal, WYTCHES) and TONY S. DANIEL (Batman, Deathstroke) provide all-new scares in the next arc of this pulse-pounding hit ongoing series. Also includes a chilling origin tale for series antagonist Blacktop Bill.

Collects NOCTERRA #7-11 & NOCTERRA SPECIAL: BLACKTOP BILL

SPAWN: AFTERMATH TP

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTISTS: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, PHILIP TAN & KEN LASHLEY

COVER: FRANCESCO MATTINA

JULY 13 / 184 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

The effects of Spawn's "explosive" conversation are still being felt. New Spawns are starting to appear, and Al sees a horrific version of a possible future!

Collects SPAWN #302-307

SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 11 HC

WRITERS: BRIAN HOLGUIN & TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: ANGEL MEDINA

COVER: GREG CAPULLO

AUGUST 17 / 352 PAGES / FC / T+ / $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

This collected edition reprints twelve classic SPAWN issues in beautiful oversized hardcover format with bonus material. Contains celebrated art and writing that helped cement the SPAWN legacy, including the hyper-detailed artwork of ANGEL MEDINA (The Incredible Hulk, Sensational Spider-Man) and stories by legendary SPAWN scribe BRIAN HOLGUIN with TODD McFARLANE.

Collects SPAWN #126-138

BEWARE THE EYE OF ODIN #2 (OF 4)

WRITER: DOUG WAGNER

ARTISTS / COVER: TIM ODLAND & MICHELLE MADSEN

JULY 27 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $4.99

Helgi, Stigr, Kadlin, and a mouse are being hunted by a troll witch doctor and his mutated minions through the shadows of Shiverwood forest. Their only hope of escaping the troll's dark magic? Find the Earthen Smiths of lore.

BLOOD-STAINED TEETH #4

WRITER / COVER A: CHRISTIAN WARD

ARTISTS: CHRISTIAN WARD & PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER B: ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

It's a bad trip when Atticus Sloane gets trapped inside the memory palace of Dr. Now—a vampire who feeds not just on blood, but on memories themselves. Can Atticus escape before his consciousness is consumed forever? Featuring guest art from series co-creator, Eisner-winning artist CHRISTIAN WARD.

THE CLOSET #2 (OF 3)

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTISTS: GAVIN FULLERTON & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: GAVIN FULLERTON

COVER B (1:25): MICHAEL WALSH

COVER C (1:50): FERNANDO BLANCO

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

TRIM SIZE: 6.5" x 10.1"

As Thom continues the cross-country move with his son Jamie, they stop at a friend's place for the night on their journey west. Young Jamie, in bed early, quickly realizes he is not alone, and the creature from his nightmares continues to chase him.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #20

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B (1:25): DANIEL P. CARTER

COVER C (1:50): MARTIN SIMMONDS

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Cole Turner has come face to face with many horrors since enlisting with the Department of Truth. But as he learns more and more about the long-simmering war between the DoT and the Ministry of Lies, he must grapple with the greatest horror of all: that he may have pledged allegiance to the wrong side.

DO A POWERBOMB #2 (OF 7)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER B: RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Lona Steelrose is brought to another dimension and given an opportunity that could change everything. Will she join the DEATHLYFE tournament?!

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #3 (OF 8)

WRITER: CHARLES SOULE

ARTIST / COVER A: RYAN BROWNE

COVER B: JAMES HARREN

JULY 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

We explore the first eight days after eight billion genies appeared on earth, offering one wish each to every man, woman, and child. The wish-proof Lampwick Tavern has provided a safe haven for our eight heroes so far, but now they must undertake a crucial mission into a world utterly remade by frivolous and bizarre wishes. With a special appearance from history's most famous drunkards!

FARMHAND #19

WRITER: ROB GUILLORY

ARTISTS / COVER: ROB GUILLORY & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Local demon-possessed woman Monica Thorne wants the corpse of Ezekiel Jenkins' mother. Probably not for anything good.

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #22

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER A: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

COVER B: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: KIM JACINTO

COVER D: KIM JUNG GI

JULY 6 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T / $3.99

Owen's search for his old masters continues, but not every reunion is a happy one.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #10

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER B: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: KEVIN KEANE

JULY 20 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Everyone always assumed Gunslinger was one of the weakest of the Hellspawns. Now he is able to show them just how wrong they are!

HELLCOP #9

WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"A BRAVE NEW WORLD"

Just when Virgil thinks he has plane 1301-A under control…a new breakthrough in planar technology sends him down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland. Literally. Now he has a whole new terrifying world to navigate and a deranged Red Queen to keep contained.

I HATE THIS PLACE #3

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

ARTISTS / COVER A: ARTYOM TOPILIN & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B F**K THIS PLACE VARIANT (EXPLICIT): ARTYOM TOPILIN & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

BURST: "And it's good; it's very, very good. And yes, it creeped me the F out, and I loved every page." —Patrick Brower, Challengers Comics + Conversation

At their wits' end, Gabby and Trudy have called on the help of famous ghost hunter Dante Howitzer. But can he actually help with the mysterious and terrifying phenomena occupying this land? Or will he find out exactly why the woods are off limits?

ICE CREAM MAN #32

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO

COVER B: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"RECOVERY"

Doug's gonna try real hard to get and stay sober.

IMAGE! #4 (OF 12)

WRITERS: GEOFF JOHNS, MARIA LLOVET, SKOTTIE YOUNG, BRENDEN FLETCHER, KYLE HIGGINS, WES CRAIG, PATRICK KINDLON, MIRKA ANDOLFO, DEAN HASPIEL & SEAN LEWIS

ARTISTS: ANDREA MUTTI, MARIA LLOVET, SKOTTIE YOUNG, ERICA HENDERSON, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, WES CRAIG, MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, MIRKA ANDOLFO, DEAN HASPIEL & BENJAMIN MACKEY

COVER: WES CRAIG

JULY 13 / 64 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $5.99

Our year-long celebration of Image Comics' 30th anniversary continues!

This issue features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, and the final chapters of WES CRAIG's "Kaya", KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO's "Shift" and MIRKA ANDOLFO'S "Hopeless." Plus: The beginning of MARIA LLOVET's three-part serial "All the Things We Didn't Do Last Night," "Makeshift Patriot" by SEAN LEWIS & BENJAMIN MACKEY, and the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

KILLADELPHIA #24

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: KELLEY JONES

COVER C: JEFF LEMIRE

COVER D (B&W NOIR EDITION): JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"THE END OF ALL," Part Six

The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series rages on with more mind-bending twists! From Rodney Barnes, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

George Washington, the first president of the United States and the one true vampire king, has stepped out of the shadows to take back America and remold it into something far more wicked. Now, James Sangster and son must find a way to stop the undead commander-in-chief, but at what cost? And will there even be an America left to save after he's done with it?

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

KING SPAWN #12

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER B: JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A: PHILIP TAN

JULY 13 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

This is it. The final confrontation between Spawn and Black Azrael. Will Spawn take the crown or doom the world instead?

LAZARUS: RISEN #7

WRITER: GREG RUCKA

ARTIST / COVER: MICHAEL LARK

JULY 27 / 72 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $7.99

END OF STORY ARC

"FRACTURE II," Conclusion

Forever Carlyle was the Lazarus of her Family…until now.

LITTLE MONSTERS #5

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER B: JAY STEPHENS

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Previously, the young vampires found themselves in a human compound, and it ended in a bloody mess. Now, running from the wreckage, they've split into two groups: one helping young human Laura, the other being hunted by an unknown assailant.

LOADED BIBLE: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #5 (OF 6)

WRITERS: TIM SEELEY & STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST / COVER B: GIUSEPPE CAFARO

COVER A: MIRKA ANDOLFO

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $ 3.99

The cloned savior clings to life…and it's up to the Saved to save him!

Jesus might be a clone of the original, but even so, history's intent on repeating itself. Betrayed by those he was fighting to save, Jesus lay bleeding out in the streets of New Vatican City. His only hope is the Saved, the societal outcasts Jesus protects. Championed by Jesus's mortal cousin, John the Mechanic, the Saved spark an all-out assault on New Vatican City to rescue Jesus. But not even Jesus knows it's not just the Saved in danger. If Dracula activates his deadly machine, everyone in the world—human and vampire alike—dies!

METAL SOCIETY #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: ZACK KAPLAN

ARTISTS / COVER A: GUILHERME BALBI & MARCO LESKO

COVER B: MARCO RUDY

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

The training begins. After Rosa publicly accepts WOL-421313's challenge, both fighters set out to train with their respective coaches. But while human leaders encourage Rosa to focus more on playing human spokesperson for humanity's image, WOL is compelled to dramatically upgrade himself in order to win at all costs.

NEW MASTERS #5 (OF 6)

WRITER: SHOBO

ARTISTS / COVER: SHOF & FRANCESCO SEGALA

JULY 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

With the rest of the crew captured, Ola and Denarii are forced to flee Tosin's elite agents. They escape into the dense jungle of Benin and fight their way to the sanctuary of a Star Pilot temple. But it isn't long before their pursuers catch up with them.

PUBLIC DOMAIN #2

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: CHIP ZDARSKY

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

After last issue's bombshell revelation, the Dallas brothers turn to the one person who can save them: SAMMY SOCKEM! Note to speculators: this is the first appearance of "Sammy Sockem."

The (presumably) hit series by CHIP ZDARSKY (SEX CRIMINALS, Batman) continues!

RADIANT BLACK #17

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST / COVER A: MARCELO COSTA

COVER B: DIEGO GRECO

COVER C (1:25): LUNA PRYSIAZHNIUK & MARCELO COSTA

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Marshall faces down a gauntlet of enemies, each more determined than the last to take the Radiant from him by any means necessary. He needs a miracle. Will the unexpected appearance of RADIANT YELLOW be enough to turn the tide?

RADIANT RED #5 (OF 5)

WRITER: CHERISH CHEN

ARTISTS / COVER A: DAVID LAFUENTE & MIQUEL MUERTO

COVER B (1:25): VALENTINE M. SMITH

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

With the job done, it's time to get out—but as the plan crumbles around her and her worlds collide, Satomi will be forced to make a final impossible choice: Her old life? Or her new one?

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #10

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDRE ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Sonny and Xavier recover from the nightmare. But how much horror can someone endure and still find peace on the other side? The damage is done…can they put the pieces back together?

ROGUE SUN #6

WRITER: RYAN PARROTT

ARTIST / COVER A: ABEL

COVER B (1:25): IGOR MONTI

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

When the monster that killed his father comes for him, it's going to take everything Dylan's learned just to survive. Can he succeed where his father failed? Or will Cataclysm claim the life of another Rogue Sun?

SAVAGE DRAGON #263 (RES)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: ERIK LARSEN

COVER B (RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS): ERIK LARSEN

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"SHARK ATTACK!"

Mako the shark-man is out for blood! Savage Dragon comes with our highest possible recommendation.

THE SCORCHED #8

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: PUPPETEER LEE

COVER B: KEVIN KEANE

JULY 27 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

The Scorched team has taken a few knocks recently and someone on the team has had enough. Is this the end of the Scorched?

SEVEN SONS #2 (OF 7)

WRITERS: ROBERT WINDOM & KELVIN MAO

ARTIST / COVER A: JAE LEE

COVER B (1:25): JAE LEE

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue LIMITED SERIES. In issue 2, Ep introduces his sheltered brother Delph to the pleasures of the outside world while questioning their existence and the nature of the Church of the Seven.

THE SILVER COIN #12

WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: CULLY HAMNER

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

It's early 1945 and the end of World War II is still months away. A small unit of American soldiers faces a contingent of German troops in the Italian Alps. When a fierce snowstorm traps the Americans, THE SILVER COIN asks the soldiers to pay a steep toll if they want to survive the night. A new chapter in the acclaimed horror anthology from STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, JAMES TYNION IV, JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE, and MICHAEL WALSH is out this month.

SINS OF THE BLACK FLAMINGO #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: ANDREW WHEELER

ARTISTS / COVER: TRAVIS MOORE & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Sebastian Harlow has discovered a supernatural treasure so insanely valuable that it changes everything he knows about life itself. Naturally, he stole it. Now Miami's richest man now wants his property back and the Black Flamingo dead, so Harlow must turn to the swamp magic of old Florida to protect himself.

SKYBOUND PRESENTS: AFTERSCHOOL #2 (OF 4)

WRITERS: KATE HERRON & BRIONY REDMAN

ARTIST: LEILA LEIZ

COVER: VERONICA FISH

JULY 20 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $4.99

Skybound's new horror anthology returns to teach those teens a lesson with another chilling standalone story.

In this issue, KATE HERRON (Marvel Studios' Loki), BRIONY REDMAN, and LEILA LEIZ present a horrifying tale soaked in blood and…feathers?

"Scratches to mark you, a feather to warn you, then it comes…"

According to urban legend, if you try to get rid of your baby, a monstrous stork will force you to keep it. But surely that can't be true, can it? Leah and her friends are about to find out about just how true it is in…The Storkening!

SLUMBER #5

WRITER: TYLER BURTON SMITH

ARTIST: VANESSA CARDINALI

COVER A: NATHAN FOX

COVER B: CHRISTIAN WARD

JULY 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Stetson enters Ed's dreams and navigates through an Edwardian dream hotel populated by dozens of creepy Ed lookalikes in a desperate attempt to rescue his dreamscape from Valkira. Valkira's dark intentions are finally unveiled.

SPAWN #332

WRITER: RORY McCONVILLE

ARTIST / COVER B: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: LENIL YU

JULY 27 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Spawn is in need of answers, and he will move Heaven and Earth to get them…literally.

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #15

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

It's a new day in Stillwater. Lives have been changed, and the world is more open than ever. But the future is in danger, and it's up to Daniel to save it.

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #15

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST / COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER B: DANI

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"THE SNOW FALLS ENDLESSLY IN WONDERLAND," Part Two

The sheriff's office takes unconventional steps to keep Ambrose County safe as the incoming storm begins its onslaught.

A TOWN CALLED TERROR #4

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: SZYMON KUDRANSKI

JULY 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M /$3.99

"CONFLICT"

After learning the circumstances of his mother's disappearance, Henry agrees to enter another realm in order to find her, yet this may also illuminate the depths of his father's betrayal. Back in the human world, Julie leaves home to search for her husband on her own.

TIME BEFORE TIME #14

WRITER: RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS: RON SALAS & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: VLAD LEGOSTAEV

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Their plan in tatters, Sebastian and his allies fight for survival, risking everything to obtain the critical information that will lead them to Tatsuo and Nadia.

The dramatic conclusion of the two-part story by new SPAWN writer RORY McCONVILLE, featuring art by RON SALAS!

TWIG #3 (OF 5)

WRITER / COVER B: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ARTIST / COVER A: KYLE STRAHM

COVER C: PEACH MOMOKO

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $3.99

As they continue their quest for the gems that will hopefully save their world, Twig and Splat run afoul of the Trappers, a deadly group of hunters with nothing good on their minds. And the Trappers are not the only menace waiting for them along their way! Part three of the new limited series from Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, MIDDLEWEST) and artist KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD, UNEARTH) brings the peril and keeps the adventure moving for our hapless heroes.

UNNATURAL: BLUE BLOOD #3 (OF 10)

WRITER / COVER A: MIRKA ANDOLFO

ARTIST / COVER B: IVAN BIGARELLA

JULY 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

What started out as a dream has turned into a nightmare. As the freedoms that were won, the peace and the quiet, become a faded memory, the question remains: Will Leslie be able to endure the adversity this time around?

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #42

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: STEPHEN PLATT & DAVE McCAIG

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER E: CHARLIE ADLARD

JULY 6 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The group mourns the loss of Carol, but in this world, things continue on, and business with Woodbury is still unfinished.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #43

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: PAOLO RIVERA

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

After barely surviving his encounter with Michonne, the Governor plots his revenge.

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #9

WRITERS: MATTHEW ROSENBERG & TYLER BOSS

ARTIST / COVER B : SWEENEY BOO

COVER A: TYLER BOSS

COVER C (1:25): JENSINE ECKWALL

JULY 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

"HOW DID WE GET HERE?"

And you may find yourself living in a record store. And you may find yourself in another part of the world. And you may find yourself behind the walls of an unknown city. And you may find yourself in a beautiful field, with a beautiful dog. And you may ask yourself, "Well, how did we get here?"