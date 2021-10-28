A Sneak Peek At Maps Of The Marvel Universe From Asgard To Wakanda

Who likes a fictional map? James Hill and Nick Jones have been creating a compilation of maps of fictitious locations in the Marvel universe, as Marvel Universe, Map By Map: An Atlas From Asgard To Wakanda for publication next month from DK Press. And Bleeding Cool has a peek between the pages.

Marvel Universe Map By Map Hardcover – November 23, 2021

by James Hill (Author), Nick Jones (Author)

A premium, lavishly illustrated compendium of specially curated essays, boasting stunning, newly commissioned maps, illustrations, and diagrams, which explores iconic Marvel locations. Navigate a universe of wonders. Chart a journey across Marvel Comics' vast and vibrant universe, from its Earthbound mean streets and hidden lands, to its mythic realms and cosmic outer reaches. This Marvel-approved compendium of specially curated essays features stunning, newly commissioned cartography, illustrations, and diagrams to help readers navigate their way around iconic locales such as Asgard, Wakanda, Atlantis, Olympus, Hell's Kitchen, Latveria, Knowhere, The Savage Land, Battleworld, and many more. Marvel Universe: Map by Map delineates the contours of the ever-expanding, complex, and interconnected Marvel Universe, illuminating the incredible locations, epic events, and extraordinary characters that have shaped it. Boasting dazzling new artwork, gorgeous comic book visuals, and insightful, authoritative text, this is a premium, indispensable way finder for any armchair explorer.