A Very Early Alex Toth Green Lantern in All-American Comics #92

All-American Comics was the flagship title of All-American Publications, one of the many forerunners of what would become DC Comics, running from 1939 to 1948, and debuted characters such as Green Lantern, Solomon Grundy, the Atom, the Red Tornado, Doctor Mid-Nite, and Sargon the Sorcerer. All-American Publications was purchased by National Periodicals in 1946 and became All-American Western, fhen later All-American Men of War, reflecting spirits of the time.

Now a copy of All-American Comics #92 from 1947 is up for auction from Heritage Auctions, with bids currently totalling $95. And it features a Green Lantern story written by Robert Kanigher and drawn by Alex Toth, The Icicle Goes South.

The Icicle survives the previous issue's cliffhanger showing his apparent death, kidnaps Alan Scott, the Green Lantern to run a machine to jam broadcasts during a coup in the fictitious South American republic of Perumbia, so the government being overthrown cannot call for help. He escapes, turns the guards' guns into toys that shoot chocolate balls and finds Icicle creating snow, something never seen before by Perumbians, defeating the Green Lantern by dropping an iceberg on his head. He is rescued by Lorna Dawn, who recharges the Green Lantern, who defeats the Icicle, prevents the coup and returns the Icicle to face international justice. Who says that comic books didn't use to be about politics?

This is one of Alex Toth's first comic books, after graduating from the School of Industrial Art in 1947, he was hired by Sheldon Mayer at National and drew Green Lantern #28 dated October-November 1947. All-American Comics #92 is dated only a month later. He would go on to be remembered as one of the greatest comic book artists of all time, certainly one of the most influential. But here is where it all began.

All-American Comics #92 (DC, 1947) Condition: VG. Icicle cover and story by Alex Toth. Howard Purcell and Arthur Peddy art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $322.

