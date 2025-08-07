Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: massive-verse, radiant black

A Very Special Episode Of Radiant Black #36 Comes With A Video Message

A very special episode of Radiant Black #36 comes with this very special video message, from the Massive-Verse and Image Comics

Article Summary Radiant Black #36 introduces a new Radiant Yellow struggling with haunting visions of her potential futures.

This special issue features a QR code linking to a heartfelt video message from the Massive-Verse creators.

The unique video urges fans to donate to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and help fight hunger in the city.

Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, and Stefano Simeone deliver an emotional, socially conscious story in Radiant Black #36.

This week saw Image Comics publish the latest Massive-Verse title, Radiant Black #36 by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, and Stefano Simeone. Which introduced a new Radiant Yellow, but one having extreme difficulties dealing with her visions of possible futures, in terms of her own mental state, and living a life that will lead to her eventual death. At the end of the comic, they include a QR code without explanation. Well, it goes to the video above. Asking people to donate to the Greater Chicago Depository in a very Radiant Black fashion.

"Remember back in the 80s when a show would have a very special episode about saying no to drugs or when Alf told you that bullying was bogus? Well, the war on drugs ended in a pretty big victory for drugs and Alf probably died in government custody. That's canon. Look it up. But there's one fight that's still as relevant as ever. Hunger. Look, there are big social solutions we could come to, but let's get real. The best way to move the needle on this one is by helping each other. So, here's a link to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Throw them a couple of bones and help your neighbors go to bed full tonight. Stay radiant and take a bite out of crime."

And here's a preview of the comic book in question;

Radiant Black #36 by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, Stefano Simeone

At the end of the Catalyst War, the Yellow Radiant disappeared. Time is not a straight line.Superstar artist STEFANO SIMEONE (SUPERMASSIVE, The Last Days of Black Hammer) returns to RADIANT BLACK for THE LONG LIFE OF RADIANT YELLOW!

