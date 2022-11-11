Aaron Losty Brings Plough Man and Blaze Beyond The Pale to TBubs

Aaron Losty is a cartoonist based in Ireland whose recent works include The Last Scarecrow, The Waves That Break, and The Old Spot. But he is bringing two new projects to Thought Bubble tomorrow. Plough Man and Blaze Beyond The Pale, both previewed below…

Ploughman by Aaron Losty, Dan Schkade, Artyom Tucović, Adam Gorham, Chris Shehan, Lianak Kangas and Dani. Ploughman is an Irish Fantasy Noir Comic. 46 pages following the tale of an outlander who has mysteriously crash-landed in the Irish countryside. Agent 5 only has four days left to signal his homeland of Hy-Brasil for rescue, if he can't he'll be trapped in Ireland forever. With the help of Fae Folk and a band of locals, Agent 5 desperately tries to find the emergency signaller he lost in the crash. But not everyone he asks for help is his friend and not everyone he deems an enemy is against him. Will he be able to signal home?

Blaze Beyond The Pale by Aaron Losty with Becca Carey is a coming-of-age drama about Friendship, Fear and Finglas. The story follows teenaged Willo and Harry on their last night of banter together before they part ways for college. But their night is soon overshadowed by a series of fires that are breaking out across Finglas. As the night unfolds and the fires continue, Willo and Harry grow increasingly worried that the fires are linked to them. The night soon unravels and their paranoia rises as more questions are asked of their relationship and their hometown.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention.