Ablaze Adapt Lord Of The Rings Inspiration in January 2024 Solicits

Ablaze publish The Kalevala graphic novel by Sami Makkonen, and are using comparisons to Lord Of The Rings to sell it to an American audience

The Kalevala is an epid 19th-century Finnish poem, was collated by Elias Lönnrot using Finnish and Karelian oral traditions and mythology. It weaves a grand narrative about the creation of the Earth and the tumultuous interactions and retaliatory journeys between the inhabitants of Väinölä, a region in Kalevala, and Pohjola. The saga also includes the crafting and theft of Sampo, a mythical machine capable of generating wealth.

J. R. R. Tolkien acknowledged the influence of the Kalevala on his work, especially The Silmarillion. For instance, the tragic story of Kullervo served as inspiration for Túrin Turambar's character in Narn i Chîn Húrin, including a poignant scene where a talking sword is used in a suicide. Aulë, depicted as the Lord of Matter and Master of All Crafts in Tolkien's universe, bears similarities to Ilmarinen, the Eternal Hammerer from the Kalevala. Moreover, traces of Väinämöinen, one of Kalevala's central characters, can be discerned in Tom Bombadil from The Lord of the Rings.

And now Ablaze seeks to turn The Kalevala into a graphic novel by Sami Makkonen, and are using comparisons to Lord Of The Rings to sell it to an American audience in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations. Here are their January 2024 solicits and solicitations.

(W) Sami Makkonen (A / CA) Sami Makkonen

BEFORE THE HOBBIT, THE LORD OF THE RINGS, AND GAME OF THRONES THERE WAS THE EPIC FANTASY THAT INSPIRED IT ALL!

A stunning comic adaptation of the epic The Kalevala, which inspired J.R.R. Tolkien to write The Lord of the Rings. It's the foundational epic of the fantasy genre.

The story tells of the adventures and fates of wizard Väinämöinen, warrior Lemminkäinen, blacksmith Ilmarinen and other larger-than-life characters seeking love, riches, and magic in the faraway lands of the ancient North.

The world of Kalevala is lyrical, harsh, and perfectly unique. Adapted and depicted as never before by

the visceral, stand-out art of Sami Makkonen, this graphic novel reflects a fresh look at this epic tale!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Olivier Vatine

Collecting issues 1-6 of THE MIGHTY BARBARIANS. From the writer of Barbaric comes the world-hopping, skull-crushing adventures of The Mighty Barbarians! They're barbarians. They loot, they plunder, they conquer. That's what they do, and they do it alone…until NOW!

When an unstoppable force starts consuming one world after another, sorceress Morgan Le Fey uses her magic to assemble a team of skull-cracking warriors who must somehow work together to save all of existence. There's the young trickster Anansi, Viking shield maiden Birka, the shape shifting Nanook, and their leader, heir to a fallen kingdom and mightiest of warriors, KULL!

Though their alliance is uneasy, they will do whatever it takes to cut the heart right out of their mutual enemy, leaving a path of ruin through everything and everyone that stands in their way!

Before The Avengers, The Justice League, The X-Men, before it all…stood The Mighty Barbarians!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

(W) Jonathan Garnier (A / CA) Amelie Flechais

An EPIC FANTASY ADVENTURE For ALL AGES!

It's been 10 years since the men of the village left to fight in The Great War. Ten years since they left the women, children, and the older generation for a conflict far away from home and that they knew almost nothing about, except that it was about the security of their nation, their valley, and their families. Ten years have passed since anyone has had any news of the war…

But the women quickly took charge of village matters. This is how the Order of Shepherdess Warriors was formed, a group of female fighters chosen among the most courageous and acrimonious, to protect not only their flocks, but also the village! Molly is proud to count herself among the Order, but she cannot overcome the dark dangers facing her and her friends by enthusiasm alone.

The strange beast and the witch who controlled it have been subdued, but it is a bitter victory… Molly has been seriously injured. Although she's regained consciousness, a strange evil still gnaws at her. The Shepherdess Warriors make an important decision: they will go to the Deadlands and to learn the origins of the evil that resides there. This may also be their last chance to discover what happened to the men of their village, who left for the front more than ten years ago. A long journey awaits them into the hostile lands of the North…

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

(W) Matteo De Longis (A / CA) Matteo De Longis

Back on Earth, the danger presented by SOTW grows ever larger, but our intrepid heroes aren't around to see its unfortunate effects. They're on the way to the moon, baby! And they've got to compose their first single on the way!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

(W) Galaxy (A) Ryan Benjamin (CA) Tyler Kirkham

Armed with new (albeit minimal) knowledge on the threats they face, Sara and Zack make their way towards the safety of an abandoned traveling circus train car where they encounter a group of people, Sara and Zack must decide their fates together in order to keep moving forward, as Sara is determined to go to New York City. What other dangers do they face amidst the train cars? Will they make it out in one piece and back on the road? The world has suddenly changed, and they have to adapt. How many lives will they lose in the process?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

(W) Mathieu Gabella (A / CA) Fernando Dagnino

Armed with new (albeit minimal) knowledge on the threats they face, Sara and Zack make their way towards the safety of an abandoned traveling circus train car where they encounter a group of people, Sara and Zack must decide their fates together in order to keep moving forward, as Sara is determined to go to New York City. What other dangers do they face amidst the train cars? Will they make it out in one piece and back on the road? The world has suddenly changed, and they have to adapt. How many lives will they lose in the process?

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

(W) Jerome Alquie, Arnaud Dollen, Masami Kurumada (A) Jerome Alquie (CA) Jon Lam

Chronos is more determined than ever to forge the Clock of the Apocalypse. For that, he needs the sacred fire of Olympus, which Prometheus stole. As the price for his help, the Titan demands to be freed from the chains that bind him to Mount Caucasus. But these chains are the same as those of the Andromeda armor, worn by Shun… To achieve his goals, Chronos will have to discover their secret!

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac original CG anime streaming on Netflix now!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

(W) Haeyoon (A / CA) MAS

In these times, if you're too good or bad at something or simply too beautiful, you're called a witch. But there also exist magical beings called witches, who can wield great powers of destruction and manipulation, sometimes doing so in the pursuit of love with human beings.

After witnessing the trials of their sisters' love affairs with humans, will the rest of the "family" be perturbed by the bittersweet possibilities? Or will still more witches inevitably fall for the charm of humans, whether it end in pleasure or pain? Violetta, who's made a name for herself in the human world as a writer, finds herself drawn to a young novice in her field. Meanwhile, the close pair of Linda and Margaret find themselves at odds when Linda's poor luck with love rears its head again. Can they navigate their respective entanglements and make it safely to the other side?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

(W) Ryo Sumiyoshi (A / CA) Ryo Sumiyoshi

The time of war and oppression at the hands of humans has ended for centaurs. With peace restored, both species try to live side by side, cooperating in order to survive but never forgetting the past. This is especially true for two centaurs whose fathers suffered at the hands of humans in an attempt to give their children freedom and a life they never had.

Tanikaze grew up in the mountains, never experiencing the war but fully aware of the cruelties of men put upon his father Kohibari. Gonta, son of Matsukaze, will never forget the past and how it separated him from his father at a time when he needed him the most. These two centaurs must find a way to lead their people in a supposed time of peace but with danger waiting to strike at any moment.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

(W) Azra Tot (A / CA) Said Sassine

From TOT, the creator of the NETFLIX anime hit, comes this exciting new manga series!

The adventures of the Brotherhood of the Tofu continue! In a story that directly follows season 2 of the Anime series.

Yogu and his companions are heading to Mount Zinit at the end of the world, still hoping to find the Eliatrope Dofus. But in order to get there, they must trust the volatile Shushu, who is the only one able to navigate the Justice Train. And if they think their final destination will be the only dangerous part of their journey, they've forgotten how their trip has gone so far. One thing is certain: the Brotherhood of Tofu will not be short of adventures!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

