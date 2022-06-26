Ablaze Adapts HP Lovecraft's Unknown Kadath in September 2022 Solicits

Florentino Florez, Guillermo Sanna and Jacques Salomon are adapting the HP Lovecraft story The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath for comic books, courtesy of Ablaze's September 2022 solicits, as well as the launch of Mathieu Salvia and Djet's Boogyman #1.

(W) Florentino Florez (A) Guillermo Sanna (A / CA) Jacques Salomon

"Aa-shanta'nygh! You're free! Return the Gods of the land to their home in unknown Kadath! And pray that you never get to know me in any of my other thousand incarnations… For I am Nyarlathotep The creeping chaos!"

Randolph Carter, a traveler to dreamland, tries not to wake up before reaching his goal, the elusive Kadath: the home of the gods, a place of fantasy and overflowing imagination. Carter walks through a world full of threats and abominable monsters, but also of palaces, exuberant cities, and geographies that remind man of his insignificant role on the gigantic cosmic chessboard.

What are the reasons to keep going when everything around us is terrifying and lethal? Kadath may offer some answers to this question!

An adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath unlike anything you've read before.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Mathieu Salvia (A / CA) Djet

Monsters don't only exist in children's minds…

Passionate about reading, Elliott has always had a preference for the stories of boogeymen, those monstrous creatures which, at night, hide in the shadows or under the bed to frighten little children. He can't imagine how much they will change his life… Witnessing the bloody murder of his parents, he will discover that, in reality, boogeymen do indeed exist, and very precise codes govern their existence. When one of the most powerful boogeymen, "Father-Death," decides to protect him, Elliott finds himself plunged into a terrible conflict at the heart of a universe as terrifying as it is fascinating. On a dark, stormy night, Elliott's destiny will be fulfilled…

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Peter Richardson (A) Peter Richardson

The Hit webtoon comes to print!

A rebellious high school student is brought back to life in a strange underground facility after committing suicide. Now, she must piece together not only how and why she has been resurrected, but also confront the fragmented memories of her past and the horrors of the laboratory that want to send her back to the afterlife. This breakneck story illustrates a violent vision of life after death.

Welcome to DEATHWISH. A graphic and chaotic comic about life, death, suicide, and the other side. Brought to you by the creator of ZOMBIE MAKEOUT CLUB.

Collecting the popular Webtoon comic series, plus bonus material!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 9.99

(W) Marco Lopez (A) Rachel Distler

When things go bump in the night, they bump back.

If you think aliens replaced your teachers or your neighbor might be a vampire, then there's only one group to call for help: The Nightcrawlers.

The Nightcrawlers take on their first case when a friend from school believes werewolves replaced his parents. They get more than they bargained for when their investigation leads them right in the middle of a confrontation between their caretaker William Jones and a former Nightcrawler out for revenge. This story is about the unlikeliest group of friends coming together to help others…with a spooky twist!

An new all-ages supernatural adventure about a group of supernatural kid detectives, by Eisner Award winning writer Marco Lopez and artist on the rise Rachel Distler. For fans of Goosebumps, Ghostbusters, The Goonies, and Stranger Things.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

(W) Manix Abrera (A) Manix Abrera

ABLAZE proudly presents "14," the second silent graphic novel created by Filipino comic artist, Manix Abrera. Winner of a National Book Award (Category: Wordless Graphic Literature) in 2015, awarded by the National Book Development Board and Manila Critics Circle.

14 tells the story of a human who mysteriously discovers a 13th floor in his building and finds himself in the middle of a storytelling session among different mythological creatures of Philippine folklore. Together, with a partying crowd of supernatural beings, he listens to stories narrated by creatures such as the Manananggal, Diwata, Tikbalang, Kapre, Tiyanak, and even by a White Lady and a Doppelganger. 14 is a grand narrative of weird yet wonderful tales, humorous albeit dark and spooky, surreal but unarguably true to the emotions of the heart.

Using absolutely no words in this graphic novel, Manix successfully tells the stories through careful planning of each scene and sequence. Frame by frame, panel by panel, Manix effectively renders each scene in detail and maximizes the power of images to completely convey the stories and emotions he wants to evoke in his readers. It is now up to you, the reader, to notice these details, to savor each frame, page by page until the big picture and meaning unfold sans the usual text balloons. Sounds mind-blowing!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 16.99

(W) Kid Toussaint (A / CA) Aveline Stokart

FIVE PERSONALITIES. ONE GIRL.

It doesn't take long for Elle's new friends to realize there is something different about her. Even Elle suspects there is more to her situation than her therapist is willing to admit. But as every day stress and some bad news start to accumulate, Elle fears that she will reveal another personality that will upend the new life that she is living.

ABLAZE proudly presents Elle(s), a vibrant, imaginative new series. Featuring brilliant, Pixar-esque art from Aveline Stokart, and an engaging story by Kid Toussaint that brings moments of real emotion, mystery, intrigue and humor together during the epic highs and lows of high school.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A / CA) Shawn Martinbrough

The Atlantis crew makes a terrifying and baffling discovery as they explore their new surroundings. One that already has and can once again turn deadly. Meanwhile, Darla, with the aid of her captors, makes a startling discovery of her own that may result in the cost of even more human life!

Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, James Bond, The Losers, Hellblazer), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) bring you a psychological sci-fi horror comic full of alien conspiracy… Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Max Bemis (A) Rodney Buchemi (CA) John Royle

ROBERT E. HOWARD'S HYBORIAN AGE UNLEASHED!

See its true skull-cracking nature, its unrestrained blood-splattering violence, mayhem, and sexuality!

Two she-pirates, one recently dead, and the other less than willing are all that stands between chaos and order.

A god gone mad. A woman possessed. The ultimate showdown between good and evil manifests in an epic battle between Belit, Valeria, and someone that they were calling a friend. The end result of which will lead to the discovery of something beyond the comprehension of even the most powerful wizards in all of Hyperborea…and far, far beyond!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99