Absolute Appearances In DC's K.O. Boss Battle This Week

At the end of DC's K.O.#3, the Final Four of Superman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor and The Joker met their new opponents, the Absolute Batman, the Absolute Wonder Woman, the Absolute Superman and the Darkseid-possessed Booster Gold, with the cliffhanger for DC's K.O. #4 to come.

Not that much of a surprise, they were on the subsequent solicitations. But as Bleeding Cool previously noted, folk might want to check out this week's DC's K.O. Big Boss Battle as the Time Trapper and Gorilla Grodd, fresh from fighting Darkseid Booster Gold on the Watchtower, and they manage to press a massive pause button on the K.O. proceedings. Bring back former K.O. fighters Batwoman, Black Lightning, Plastic Man and Star Sapphire to join the Final Four as the Temporary Eight, to cross the Multiverse and find more foes to fight, to gain the Omega Energy to take the battle to the Absolutes.

Giving us Black Lightning and Plastic Man going against Mortal Kombat's Sub Zero and Scorpion, Wonder Woman against Red Sonja in the Hyborian fighting arenas, The Joker in the haunted house against Annabelle, from The Conjuring, Batwoman in the vampire castle with Zatanna, Star Sapphire in Greendale against Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Lex Luthor in the woods tonight with Samantha Strong from Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, Superman in New York against The Boys' Homelander, all battling separately until the realities start to bleed into each other…

But if you are collecting Absolute Universe character appearances, especially in the DC Universe, the Boss Battle issue as well as DC's K.O. #3 and #4 should be on your list.

"DC K.O.: Boss Battle held surprises for me, too," said Jeremy Adams. "I never anticipated that I'd be writing 'Welcome to Greendale!' in a DC comic! Home of our favorite teenage witch who volunteers to "help" Star Sapphire in the Boss Battle. This was a bright spot to put together in the midst of the over-arching chaos of the issue. I found myself really enjoying the brief moments with Sabrina. And Homelander vs Superman! The biggest A-hole in pop culture right now fighting the big blue boy scout? Come on! My only regret is that I didn't have *more* pages to show these guys punch and kick…and for Superman to tell Homelander to shut his potty mouth before launching him into the sun!" And out on Wednesday…

DC K.O. BOSS BATTLE #1 (ONE SHOT) (W) Jeremy Adams, Joshua Williamson (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico, Ronan Cliquet, Pablo M Collar, Kieran McKeown (CA) Jeff Spokes

TO SAVE OUR WORLD, THEY MUST BATTLE THE CHAMPIONS OF OTHER WORLDS! Unexpected fighters from beyond the DC Comics enter the arena! Wait… What? WHO?! As the remaining champions in the K.O. tournament prepare for the final rounds, they discover that there isn't enough Omega energy left to crown the winner a King Omega. To have any hope of stopping Darkseid, they'll need to engage in combat with the champions of other worlds beyond our own including Annabelle, Homelander, Sub-Zero, and more! This shocking, star-studded crossover sets the stage for the final chapters of the epic DC K.O. event and features matchups you never imagined possible. The ultimate battle is only beginning! Retail: $4.99 2/4/2026

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

