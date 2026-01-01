Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special Makes Sense Of Arkham Asylum (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special out next week will make a bit more sense out of Arkham Asylum (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special reveals new secrets behind the infamous Arkham Asylum in the Absolute Universe.

Discover the twisted origins of Ark-M, the private prison replacing Arkham, and its connection to Gotham’s dark history.

Key Absolute Batman characters now have deeper ties to the sinister Ark-M.

This issue features a notable first appearance speculators will want to catch, reshaping the Absolute Batman mythos.

Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson is published by DC Comics next week. Although, it seems, a fair number of folk were selling it last week, and this week. Hence the below. I'll keep the spoilers light at top, increase in severity as we go down, and evade the bigger story beats. This is more for flavour… and a bit of first appearance notes for speculators at the bottom. Because when Ark-M was first established in the Absolute Universe, in Absolute Batman, it took the place of Arkham Asylum and Arkham Tower, one of a number of Arks, private prisons that used their imprisoned population for experimentation, away from the eyes of government. And Ark-M just happened to be the one closest to Gotham, the DC Universe history of Arkham Asylum done away with.

Well, that all changes with Ark-M. Instead we get a history of the place that preceded Ark-M, on the very grounds of the building, built on slaughter of pain.

As well as the mindset of this Dr Arkham who built it. And eventually burned it to the ground…

As well as those who were interned and imprisoned there. Recognise someone? Or are they flapping around a red herring, or other variety of fish?

And in the building that replaces this one, mentions of names…

Whether that be names familiar to the likes of Poison Ivy, Man Bat, Harley Quinn or Hugo Strange, now all tied to Ark-M. But also the first proper appearance of someone who was denied their first cameo appearance in an earlier edition of Absolute Batman, a note that was changed before it saw print, comic book speculators out there… No, not Dick Grayson, you'll have to wait a little longer for him. Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson is published by DC Comics next week.

Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!