Absolute Batman Ark-M Special Delayed Until 2026

The Absolute Batman Ark-M Special #1 one-shot by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Joshua Hixson was originally scheduled for the 3rd of December 2025, but will now slip into 2026, for the 7th of January.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson

INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026

Previously Scott Snyder says on his Substack that to follow the upcoming Absolute Evil one-shot, "we're going to be announcing soon, so I guess I'm spoiling it, but we have an Arkham special, Absolute Arkham. It's me and Frank Tieri writing it. And it's Josh Hixson of The Deviant and just an unbelievable artist. And it's straight up horror, but it gives like a real surprise about Arkham. A couple of big surprises. So I can't wait for you to see that."

In the Absolute Universe, the Arks are secret worldwide detention centres set up by the Joker in conjunction with local governments that he has destabilised through the likes of the Black Mask and his Party Animals, such as in Gotham with Ark M. He has also been acquiring investments from biological, pharmaceutical, and genetic research companies.

The first Ark, Ark A, was located on the DC Universe fictional Caribbean island nation of Santa Prisca and is the Absolute equivalent of the DC prison Peña Duro. A second Ark, designated Ark B, was constructed in Russia, while a third one, designated Ark C, was constructed in China.

The Joker's plans to set up Ark M in Gotham were thwarted by Batman, who defeated Black Mask and stopped the Party Animals' mayhem. But Ark M remains under construction, and Absolute Batman has also been its victim. What next? And how will Ark M make the move to… Arkham?

