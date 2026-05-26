Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Return to the Forbidden Forest with LEGO's New Harry Potter Set

Clear some shelf space as LEGO is back with more construction sets like the new Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Expecto Patronum set

Article Summary LEGO Harry Potter returns to the Forbidden Forest with an Expecto Patronum set inspired by Prisoner of Azkaban.

The 244-piece Harry Potter set recreates Harry saving Sirius Black from Dementors with a new stag Patronus.

Build adjustable forest trees, stage Dementor attacks, and display Harry and Sirius in this magical LEGO scene.

LEGO’s Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Expecto Patronum set launches June 1, 2026, priced at $34.99.

LEGO continues to revisit some of its most iconic magical moments from Harry Potter with a brand-new set that expands its Wizarding World collection. This time, Master Builders can revisit The Forbidden Forest, as LEGO has recreated one of the more memorable sequences from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Harry must cast his most powerful Patronus to protect Sirius Black from a swarm of Dementors deep within the forest. Coming in at just 244 pieces, the Forbidden Forest: Expecto Patronum set is simple yet packed with the right amount of magic.

Rebuild part of the forest with two adjustable trees, along with two Demons who fly in for the attack. Two more minifigures are included with Harry Potter and Sirius Black, as well as a brand-new stag Patronus to help celebrate the LEGO Harry Potter 25th anniversary. Whether you need more to add to your Forbidden Forest display or want to capture this magical moment, look no further. LEGO's new Expecto Patronum set is priced at $34.99 and is set to release on June 1, 2026.

LEGO Harry Potter – Forbidden Forest: Expecto Patronum

"Play out magical Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ tales in LEGO® style with this Forbidden Forest™: Expecto Patronum (76475) toy building set. It features 5 characters to role-play the iconic scene where Harry Potter™ summons his Stag Patronus™ to protect himself and Sirius Black™ from Dementors™. Adjust the trees' branches and shoo away the 2 Dementors."

"Turn the Harry and Sirius minifigures' heads for alternative facial expressions. The Stag Patronus figure is one in a series of LEGOHarry Potter 25th anniversary collectible Patronuses (in sets sold separately). Kids can enjoy intuitive building with the LEGO Builder app, zooming and rotating with 3D instructions, while saving and tracking progress. A cool gift for boys, girls and any fans ages 7 plus, this set contains 244 pieces."

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