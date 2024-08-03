Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, big books, death of superman, red son

Absolute Death Of Superman and Absolute Red Son From DC In 2025

Absolute Death Of Superman and Absolute Red Son from DC in 2025, and Absolute reprints of New Frontier and League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Article Summary DC Comics releases Absolute editions of Death Of Superman and Red Son in 2025, featuring detailed backmatter.

Absolute Death Of Superman includes iconic issues, showcasing the battle between Superman and Doomsday.

Absolute Red Son explores an alternate universe where Superman lands in Soviet Russia, presented in an oversized format.

Reprints include Absolute League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Absolute The New Frontier, celebrating iconic stories.

DC Comics has posted upcoming solicitations for a couple of Absolute titles, new for 2025, previously unmentioned. Not the Absolute line, but the Scott Dunbier-created format that began with Absolute Authority, hardcover, oversized books with backmatter and slipcases. And in June 2025, that;'s the Absolute Death Of Superman from 1992. And in May, the Absolute Red Son by Mark Millar and Dave Johnson that asks what if Superman landed in Moscow as a baby instead… they may have to bump up the page count with considerable backmatter for that last one though.

While other Absolute collections coming back into print, including Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's Absolute League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, which currently goes for over $400 on Amazon. And Darwyn Cooke's Absolute The New Frontier.

Absolute Death of Superman

Roger Stern, Dennis Janke

10 June 2025, $100, 264 pages

The story that gripped the nation and killed DC's greatest hero, Superman, is now presented in a stunning Absolute Edition.

Superman meets his match in the villainous Doomsday, a force of nature whose mindset is simply destruction. Rampaging through the DC Universe, Doomsday finds himself and Metropolis and goes toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel in a bare-knuckle brawl for the future of Metropolis. With a tattered cape and bruises with every blow, will the Man of Steel fall before the might of his most ferocious villain yet? This epic Absolute Edition expands the breathtaking artwork, leaving readers feeling every punch as if they were in the battle themselves.

Collects: Superman #73-75; Adventures of Superman #496-497; Justice League America #69; Action Comics #683-684; Superman: The Man of Steel #17-19; Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1.

Absolute Superman: Red Son

Mark Millar, Kilian Plunkett , David Lawrence Johnson

27 May 2025, $100, 184 pages

What if Kal-El/Superman was raised by the Soviet Union instead of a farming couple from Kansas? The iconic Elseworlds story by celebrated writer Mark Millar arrives in a stunning Absolute Edition.

It's the Superman origin story we all know…or do we? What if instead of baby Kal-El landing on a quaint farm in Kansas, he crash-landed into Soviet Russia. Bestselling writer Mark Millar brings his trademark epic scale storytelling to craft an alternate take on Superman. Dive into these instantly iconic redesigns of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman like you've never seen them before from illustrator Dave Johnson. This 3-issue story is presented in a stunning Absolute Edition.

Collects: Superman: Red Son #1-3

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Vol. 1: The Absolute Edition (New Edition)

Alan Moore, Kevin O'Neill

24 June 2025 $100.00 416 pages

London, 1898. The Victorian Era draws to a close and the twentieth century approaches. It is a time of great change and an age of stagnation, a period of chaste order and ignoble chaos.

It is an era in need of champions. In this amazingly imaginative tale, literary figures from throughout time and various bodies of work are brought together to face any and all threats to Britain. Allan Quatermain, Mina Murray, Captain Nemo, Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde and Hawley Griffin, the Invisible Man, form a remarkable legion of intellectual aptitude and physical prowess: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.



Absolute DC The New Frontier (2025 Edition)

Darwyn Cooke, David Bullock, Jason Bone

22 July 2025 $125.00 528 pages

Writer/illustrator Darwyn Cooke's critically acclaimed masterpiece DC: THE NEW FRONTIER is celebrated in this oversized Absolute edition featuring new story pages, detailed annotations, alternate sequences and an extensive gallery of sketches, pinups, action figure art and much more!In the 1950s, Cold War paranoia outlawed the Mystery Men of the Golden Age.

Stalwarts such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman continued to fight for truth and justice, but as the world hurtled toward an uncertain future, it would take a new breed of hero to define the American Way. DC: THE NEW FRONTIER takes readers on an epic journey from the end of the Golden Age of heroes to the beginnings of the legendary Justice League of America.Darwyn Cooke's most ambitious project yet features the stunning color art of Dave Stewart, an introduction by DC's President and Publisher Paul Levitz, and an afterword by Cooke.

Absolute Promethea Book One (New Edition)

Alan Moore, J.H. Williams (Illustrated by), Jose Villarrubia (Illustrated by), Charles Vess (Illustrated by)

On Sale Date: March 25, 2025

$100 328 pages

Sophie Bangs was a just an ordinary college student in a weirdly futuristic New York when a simple assignment changed her life forever. While researching Promethea, a mythical warrior woman, Sophie receives a cryptic warning to cease her investigations. Ignoring the cautionary notice, she continues her studies and is almost killed by a shadowy creature when she learns the secret of Promethea. Surviving the encounter, Sophie soon finds herself transformed into Promethea, the living embodiment of the imagination. Her trials have only begun as she must master the secrets of her predecessors before she is destroyed by Promethea's ancient enemy. Alan Moore's entrancing masterpiece is presented in stunning Absolute format, collecting the first twelve issues of the mystical series and featuring the spectacular art of J.H. Williams III.

