Absolute Green Arrow, Up Against Absolute Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)

DC Comics has already Pornak Picketshote and Rafael Albuquerque, Absolute Green Arrow, a six-issue limited series in the Absolute Universe for the spring of 2026. But the character will be making their first appearance in the upcoming Absolute Evil, alongside the other powerful multi-billionaires, including Hector Hammond, Ra's Al Ghul, The Joker and Elenore Thawne, all with Veronica Cale from the US government, as they look at the hidden 20th-century history of the Absolute Universe. Spoilers…

But Oliver Queen, the Absolute Green Arrow, has his own mission, and it goes back to the absolute classic Green Arrow/Green Lantern #76 by Neal Adams and Dennis O'Neill, which launched that most classic of runs in 1970.

The issue in question saw Green Lantern stop a disgruntled Star City teen from harassing businessman Jubal Slade.

It didn't go down well with the locals. Green Arrow interjected to make that point…

…to point out that Jubal Slade was a fat cat slumlord planning to tear down the teenager's apartment building.

They both used their own methods to target Slade, but only succeeded after he attempted to hire a hit on Green Arrow.

Jubal Slade never appeared again; he was only in this issue. But he is being reintroduced to the Absolute Universe, in Absolute Evil, alongside those other rich men. Rather than being a slum landlord, Oliver Queen targets him over his own personal island and the kids he brought there. Basically, Jubal Slade is the Absolute Universe version of Jeffrey Epstein.

Absolute Evil by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Stefano Nesi is published in October by DC Comics. Absolute Green Arrow #1 by Pornak Picketshote and Rafael Albuquerque in the spring of 2026. And if you think this is all too topical and woke, well, so was Green Arrow/Green Lantern #76…

ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist!

