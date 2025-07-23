Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged:

Pornsak Picketshote's Absolute Universe Comic To Be Announced At SDCC?

Will Pornsak Picketshote's Absolute Universe comic book from DC Comics be announced at San Diego Comic-Con? The signns are good...

Article Summary Pornsak Picketshote rumored to launch a new Absolute Universe comic at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Key DC Comics panel at SDCC set to announce big news about upcoming Absolute Universe titles.

Picketshote joins Scott Snyder and others for a high-profile "Absolute Crew" signing at DC's booth.

Picketshote's extensive DC and Image Comics background hints at a major title announcement.

Bleeding Cool was the first to talk about the now well-established Absolute Universe line within DC All In, a year before it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. DC Comics confirmed it before the show started, courtesy of some merchandise for Absolute Batman being displayed on their website. So what Absolute Universe giveaways of what's coming are there? Well, there are a couple. The DC All In panel tomorrow reads thus:

DC All In: What's Next

Thursday July 24, 2025 11:30am – 12:30pm Room 6DE

Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, and other top DC storytellers dive deeper into DC's core and Absolute comic books for 2025 and beyond. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy and DC group editor Paul Kaminski.

So while they will naturally be talking about DC KO, Absolute Evil and more, what other news can we ascertain? Well Scott Snyder has released his signing schedule for San Diego Comic-Con as well as offering to buy everyone breakfast.

This includes a signing at the DC Comics book #4544 on the Friday at noon with Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Hayden Sherman, Deniz Camp and Pornsak Picketshote. Nick Dragotta has also released his signing schedule including that same signing, naming no names, but calling it the "Absolute Crew Signing DC Booth".

Now, no Absolute comic books by Pornsak Picketshote have been announced. But I scooped the announcement that he would be one of the creators on the Absolute books in July last year. A comic book editor, writer, and film director known for editing Sweet Tooth, WE3, The Losers, Testament, and The Unwritten, as well as writing The Infidel, The Good Asian and also launched The Horizon Project at Image Comics. Is he is part of the Absolute Crew signing on Friday, will they announce his Absolute title on Thursday? And what about Che Grayson?

