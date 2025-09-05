Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Evil, absolute flash, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, al ewing

Gossip: History Of DC's Absolute Universe In Absolute Evil (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore the dark origins of DC's Absolute Universe as revealed in the Absolute Evil anniversary one-shot.

Discover how familiar DC history was altered, with heroes like Sandman and Wildcat facing grim new fates.

Meet powerful villains—Veronica Cale, Ra's Al Ghul, the Joker—plotting in a world now ruled by Absolute Evil.

Witness rising tensions as Absolute Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman threaten the world's corrupt order.

The Absolute Universe has been a rip-roaring success for DC Comics. With new takes on DC's classic superheroes in a darker side of the DC Universe, created from Darkseid's own essence. DC's K.O. will reveal that there is a Heart Of Apokalips at the centre of the Absolute Earth, feeding all the power to Darkseid. And in Absolute Evil, the one-shot for the year anniversary of the Absolute Universe, we are introduced to more of its roots in the history of the 20th century, where traditional DC Comics plotlines were curtailed. It is another similarity to Marvel's new Ultimate Universe, as familiar stories were snipped off when they were in the bud. Of course, this entails spoilers… and one of these images.

Bleeding Cool gets the word that in the Absolute Universe, Wesley Dodds becomes the Sandman in 1939, but is then assassinated, with the US government seizing his equipment and developing new nerve gas weapons to use in World War II. In 1941, Ted Grant, the vigilante Wildcat is bought off from looking into safety standards breaches when building those new weapons. In 1951, we have Hawkman ratting out superheroes for being communists to the Un-American Activities Committee. And Iron Munro – the character created by DC to replace Superman's role in the fifties – is pulled in, doesn't name names, though his is tarnished, and then he dies from an accidental government chemical attack. The world order and status quo have been maintained. Until now.

Because Absolute Wonder Woman has her own innate authority. Absolute Superman inspires rebellion. Absolute Batman refused to be bought off. The order is breaking down. And that will not do…

Absolute Evil begins with Veronica Cale, the Director of National Security of the US Government, meeting Hector Hammond, Ra's Al Ghul, The Joker, and Elenore Thawne to determine how they can help each other in the future. It is not an easy meeting.

ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist!

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

