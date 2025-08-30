Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Absolute Green Lantern #6 Preview: It's Judgment Time

Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan face the ultimate verdict in Absolute Green Lantern #6, hitting stores Wednesday. Will justice prevail?

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern #6 brings Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan to Judgment Day, testing the fate of two Lanterns.

Comic releases on Wednesday, September 3rd, with covers by Juliet Nneka and Mike Del Mundo from DC Comics.

Witness cosmic justice and the ultimate Lantern verdict—will Hal or Jo survive their trial by willpower?

JUDGMENT DAY! Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan face judgment. But what will the Lantern's verdict be?

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #6

DC Comics

0725DC041

0725DC042 – Absolute Green Lantern #6 Juliet Nneka Cover – $5.99

0725DC043 – Absolute Green Lantern #6 Mike Del Mundo Cover – $5.99

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

JUDGMENT DAY! Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan face judgment. But what will the Lantern's verdict be?

In Shops: 9/3/2025

SRP: $4.99

