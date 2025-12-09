Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, fox news

Absolute Joker Created Fox News? Who Else? Absolute Batman Spoilers…

Did Absolute Joker Create Fox News? And Who Else? Absolute Batman #15 Spoilers...

Article Summary Absolute Joker's lineage revealed as the creators of Fox Studios, 20th Century Fox, and Fox News.

Jack Grimm's family secretly influenced media, entertainment, and politics for generations.

Joker's empire funded both right-wing and left-wing news, profiting from social conflict.

Absolute Joker is linked to funding groups that makes him darker than his main DC counterpart.

In tomorrow's Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock we learn the history of the family of Jack Grimm, the almost-trillionaire Joker of the Absolute Universe. And learn that he is the fifth in line of a family that profited from laughter…

…became philanthropists for children's charities along the way…

… as well as investing in cinema, television, cable TV and gaming along the way…

… but wait, didn't one of those companies sound familiar?

No, go back, back a bit. Press rewind, I am sure we missed something…

There we go. Now there was a real Studio Pierrot established in Japan in 1979, creating animation, named after the 17th-century stock character of pantomime and commedia dell'arte. Hop-Frog was an 1849 story by Edgar Allen Poe about a disfigured court jester to a king, who ends up murdering the court, an early example of the killer clown trope. Yu Sze was a clown to Ch'in Shih Huang-ti, who built the Great Wall of China, in the Zhou Dynasty. While Fox would be George Washington Lafayette Fox, a 19th-century American pantomime Clown, who based his characters on Joseph Grimaldi. Which is all very well and good… but it does mean that The Joker's family created Fox Studios. And, further spoilers, if it's all one long-living immortal man, The Joker created Fox Studios, 20th Century Fox and Fox News… and going beyond the Preview, it looks like the family was happy to sponsor both sides of the argument. Investing in right-wing news networks, as well as left-leaning ones, profiting from the conflict. And not just conflict of ideas….

That's right, The Joker funded the Nazis. This makes for a very different Absolute Joker than the one from the standard DC Comics version. Who just hates the Nazis.

And while we're at it, does that mean the mystery figure on the cover of the Absolute Ark-M Special is Jack Grimm? The original? Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

