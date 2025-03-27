Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter

Absolute Martian Manhunter Jumps To "Ongoing" Series, At Least To #12

Absolute Martian Manhunter jumps from a six-issue mini-series to an ongoing series... or at least until #12 anyway.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez has jumped from the solicited mini-series length of six issues to an ongoing series on DC Comics books, which means at least twelve issues of the new series. DC Comics tells retailers that "Absolute Martian Manhunter #2: Now an Ongoing Series! Due to the incredible reception thus far, DC announces that Absolute Martian Manhunter, originally solicited for six issues, has now been extended to a 12-issue series!"

Of course, twelve issues isn't technically ongoing, in the way that Watchmen wasn't, but I guess these days it is, and it would be. Also retailers are told that if they match their orders of Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 to their orders of Justice League Unlimited #3, they will be able to order additional copies of Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 in bundles of 25 for $25, or $1 each.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Denis Camp and Javier Rodriguez was published yesterday from DC Comics

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1 (OF 6)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

DENIZ CAMP AND JAVIER RODRIGUEZ TRANSFORM THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter! Retail $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025 ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #2 (OF 6)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

IS THIS ALL JUST THOUGHTSMOKE? The other-dimensional alien consciousness calling itself the Martian continues its invasion–and transformation–of John Jones' mind! The by-the-book FBI agent has been drafted into a cosmic war that will make him question the nature of reality and test his belief in good, evil, and free will! The weirdest hero of the Absolute Universe gets even weirder in this mind-bending, soul-baring issue #2! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025 ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #3 (OF 6)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

JOURNEY THROUGH THE PSYCHOSPHERE! It's a trip through the psychosphere of Middleton as newly-minted partners John Jones and the Martian follow the trail of whoever–or whatever–is responsible for the surprising, destructive behavior of people all across the city–and the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025 ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #4 (OF 6)

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

HOT MARTIAN IN THE CITY! It's a heatwave in Middleton, as tempers and temperatures run hot all over the city! In the white-hot heat, normally minor conflicts between neighbors turn deadly at the drop of a hat! Can John Jones and the Martian cool things down before Middleton erupts into chaos? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2025

