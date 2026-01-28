Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Deniz camp

Absolute Martian Manhunter Wears A Political Heart On A Bloody Sleeve

Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 wears its political heart on its rather bloody sleeve (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 leans heavily into political themes, especially immigration and gun control.

Deniz Camp blends psychological horror with sharp social commentary, pushing boundaries in superhero comics.

Modern American anxieties—fear, extremism, government manipulation—are central to the narrative’s evolution.

Interactive storytelling draws readers into the action, blurring the line between complicit observer and participant.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Deniz Camp is quite the political comic book writer. His breakout book 20th Century Men was an alternate history superhero stry that reimagined the Soviet-Afghan and Vietnam Wars and other Cold War tensions, with decolonial themes ahead of World War III, including a Soviet superman, a superpowered US president and described as "Apocalypse Now with superheroes". Naturally he was picked up by Marvel on Children of the Vault which began with real life examples of environmental destruction for profit, and most notably The Ultimates which became a how-to guide to ferment revolution against an American government. Absolute Martian Manhunter however, has been more of a psychedelic and psychological horror/superhero reinvention, even as it involves an FBI agent John Jones whose mind is invaded by an alien consciousness, with themes such as immigration, fear-mongering, mental illness, homelessness, and societal paranoia/fear as part of the narrative. And while events such as mass shootings, active shooters, heatwaves escalating conflicts, shadowy government agencies, and manipulations of ideas, leading to critiques of control, extremism, and how fear divides people, are part of that, it hasn't so much worn its politics on its sleeves in the way that the other Absolute titles have.

But this week, things seem to have stepped up a notch. Across the board. And so has Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

Suddenly it's all about immigration controls, guns and America since its founding to the current day, the mythology as well as the reality,

But for all that, it also does the kind of comic book tricks that others dare not, such as this simple dot-to-dot request from the characters.

Which by even mentally considering the solution, makes you complicit in what happens next.

Feel good about yourself? Well, do you? Do you? Do you? Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez is published today from DC Comics.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

Something weird(er) is happening in the town of Middleton, and John Jones is in no mental capacity to handle it. Dealing with a splitting city, a marital split, and a splitting hangover, what happens when he splits from the Martian? Like all breakups, John and the Martian find out what it feels like to be even more alone…and who might be waiting to fill the void.

