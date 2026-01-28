Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: , ,

Absolute Martian Manhunter Wears A Political Heart On A Bloody Sleeve

Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 wears its political heart on its rather bloody sleeve (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 leans heavily into political themes, especially immigration and gun control.
  • Deniz Camp blends psychological horror with sharp social commentary, pushing boundaries in superhero comics.
  • Modern American anxieties—fear, extremism, government manipulation—are central to the narrative’s evolution.
  • Interactive storytelling draws readers into the action, blurring the line between complicit observer and participant.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Deniz Camp is quite the political comic book writer. His breakout book 20th Century Men was an alternate history superhero stry that reimagined  the Soviet-Afghan and Vietnam Wars and other Cold War tensions, with decolonial themes ahead of World War III, including a Soviet superman, a superpowered US president and described as "Apocalypse Now with superheroes". Naturally he was picked up by Marvel on Children of the Vault which began with real life examples of environmental destruction for profit, and most notably The Ultimates which became a how-to guide to ferment revolution against an American government. Absolute Martian Manhunter however, has been more of a psychedelic and psychological horror/superhero reinvention, even as it involves an FBI agent John Jones whose mind is invaded by an alien consciousness, with themes such as immigration, fear-mongering, mental illness, homelessness, and societal paranoia/fear as part of the narrative. And while events such as mass shootings, active shooters, heatwaves escalating conflicts, shadowy government agencies, and manipulations of ideas, leading to critiques of control, extremism, and how fear divides people, are part of that, it hasn't so much worn its politics on its sleeves in the way that the other Absolute titles have.

Absolute Martian Manhunter Gets Even More Political
Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

But this week, things seem to have stepped up a notch. Across the board. And so has Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez 

Absolute Martian Manhunter Gets Even More Political
Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

Suddenly it's all about immigration controls, guns and America since its founding to the current day, the mythology as well as the reality,

Absolute Martian Manhunter Gets Even More Political
Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

But for all that, it also does the kind of comic book tricks that others dare not, such as this simple dot-to-dot request from the characters.

Absolute Martian Manhunter Gets Even More Political
Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

Which by even mentally considering the solution, makes you complicit in what happens next.

Absolute Martian Manhunter Gets Even More Political
Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

Feel good about yourself? Well, do you? Do you? Do you? Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez is published today from DC Comics.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #8 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez 
Something weird(er) is happening in the town of Middleton, and John Jones is in no mental capacity to handle it. Dealing with a splitting city, a marital split, and a splitting hangover, what happens when he splits from the Martian? Like all breakups, John and the Martian find out what it feels like to be even more alone…and who might be waiting to fill the void.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.