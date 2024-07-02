Absolute Power #1 & Batman #150 Reveal Amanda Waller's Hand (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, Batman #150

Article Summary Amanda Waller reshapes reality using Zur-En-Arrh and Brainiac Queen.

Amazo robots, powered by heroes' abilities, enforce Waller's will.

Mother Box technology and multiverse manipulation feature heavily.

Mark Waid and Dan Mora release Absolute Power #1, shaking DC Universe.

Tomorrow sees Absolute Power #1 and Batman #150 published by DC Comics (or since yesterday digitally, depending on your territory.) We have seen the world being recreated by Waller…

As Amanda Waller using the combined powers of Zur-En-Arrh and Brainiac Queen to run fake news about the superhero genocide the world over…

…and then use that fear to justify taking away the powers of those superheroes, courtesy of the Amazo robots…

…each being controlled by a Zur-En-Arrh Batman back-up personality from another dimension.

Even John Constantine, it seems has forgotten how to spell.

We meet one of those Amazo robots in Batman #150.

Using Victorioan phrases and diction and going with a rather redolent name. Paradise Lost.

Might this Amazo using the powers of Wonder Woman be controlled by the Zur-En-Arrh of Gotham By Gaslight, perhaps? But we learn more of her power sources across the books…

She has Zur-En-Arrh and all his multiversal versions of Bruce Wayne's back-up personalities in their own power-absorbing robot bodies.

Brainiac Queen and the powers of Sanctuary creating convincing realities and hackling the world.

Such as Cyborg in Titans Tower…

She has a Mother Box. sentient, miniaturized, portable supercomputers from the Fourth World, that can summon Boom Tubes, manipulate energy and more.

She has Green Arrow as a true believer, and access to the superhero network.

She has built a wall around the world.

Including time travel and the multiverse.

She also seems to have Jonathan Kent. Absolute Power #1 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora and Batman #150 are published digitally today/yesterday and physically tomorrow.

BATMAN #150 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Mike Hawthorne, Denys Cowan

DC COMICS

MAY242897

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMENEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to? Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller! In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $5.99 ABSOLUTE POWER #1 (OF 4)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora

THE TRINITY OF EVIL HAS WON. DC's epic summer event kicks off with a bang, as the combined might of FAILSAFE and the BRAINIAC QUEEN has at last given Amanda Waller the ability to steal the metahuman abilities of every hero and villain on planet Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive misinformation campaign sways public opinion to her side, the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with SUPERMAN. But even in this darkest of hours, a resistance is forming…and BATMAN is out for vengeance. It's a shocking blitzkrieg across the globe that is decades in the making–and will shape the course of the DC Universe for years to come! Brought to you by the superstar talents of MARK WAID and DAN MORA–it all starts here Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

