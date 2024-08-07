Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, Batman #151

Absolute Power #2 & Batman #151 Spoilers… How Did Bleeding Cool Do?

How did Bleeding Cool's pre-SDCC gossip do? Time to check out homework, with Absolute Power #2 and Batman #151 spoilers...

Article Summary Explore how the gossip about Absolute Power #2 from Bleeding Cool matched with the actual release.

Batman #151 sees Gotham in chaos and Harley Quinn stepping up in Batman's absence.

Nightwing takes command of the remaining heroes, leading them against Amanda Waller's forces.

The new origin story of Amanda Waller reveals her sacrifices for a better world, adding depth to her character.

Just before San Diego Comic-Con, I heard some bar gossip regarding where Absolute Power was going. With the release of issue 2 and Batman #151 maybe it's time to check our homework? Phrases from our original post, as well as panels from today's titles to see how they match up.

"…she has captured or depowered 80% of the world's superpowered individuals."

"Without Batman and his cronies, the town has fallen into its own rot, and the citizens of the city are on lockdown while the non-powered criminals take to the streets. So it comes down to Harley Quinn to save them all. What could possibly go wrong?"

"The survivor superheroes, the new Resistance, can't even decide who is in charge, Aquaman, Superman, Mister Terrific, Batman all voting for the leadership? So who steps up for a stirring speech?"

"Nightwing."

"That may be enough to get the Nightwing stans on board for the whole series as Dick Grayson takes the lead over the former Justice League and Justice Society, commanding them to take on their own individual missions to take down Amanda Waller."

"So Superman is told to look to the multiverse for help. Wonder Woman and Damian Wayne to free the imprisoned superhero prisoners. Black Canary to get the Green Arrow back, from working for Waller.

"And Batman goes for the Mother Box owned by Amanda Waller, and takes Catwoman with him, in disguise.

"And everyone to use the weapons of the Fortress Of Solitude to fight back. And super suits for the superpeople. Much good it does them, though, as one of the biggest superhero battles kicks off within its walls…"

"Brainiac Queen's technology seems particularly suited to those derived from Kryptonian DNA."

"But he's wrong about Waller. He sees her as having a lust for glory, for power and authority, judging all with power the same way, with no room for selflessness. But as her new origin story reveals, that is not what Amanda Waller is, She has sacrificed so much, not for her own personal gain, but to make the world a better place, as she sees it."

"And so it is down to Batman, with Catwoman, to reveal that the deal that Brainiac made with the Czarnians appears to have carried over to Waller…"

That wasn't too bad, was it? Not bad for bar gossip, right? There is still much from the original article yet to play out... And tomorrow, what we have learned since…

ABSOLUTE POWER #2 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

SIEGE OF THE FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE! In the aftermath of Amanda Waller's total victory, the metahumans of the DC universe have been depowered, scattered to the wind, and are reeling from critical defeat across the planet. But the resistance lives on. Any heroes not rounded up by the TRINITY OF EVIL have rendezvoused at Superman's Fortress of Solitude…but even this sanctuary of peace and hope is not safe from Waller's blitzkrieg. The precog known as Dreamer has pointed Waller's weapons to the frozen tundra where our heroes lick their wounds…and the shocker general leading Waller's charge to raze the fortress to the ground will leave you breathless. It's underdog versus complete global domination in this epic second installment of the ABSOLUTE POWER saga! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/07/2024 BATMAN #151 CVR A SALVADOR LARROCA (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Salvador Larroca

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! A device critical to Amanda Waller's plans is hidden on a remote, highly protected island. Batman can get there, but only one burglar has a chance of stealing the device and getting it off the island safely. But the device isn't what they expect, and getting off the island turns out to be the least of their problems! Plus: a backup story reveals the chaos unleashed in Gotham City when Arkham is unlocked and the Bat-family are nowhere to be found.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/07/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!