Absolute Power And Batman Gossip, The Night Before SDCC (Spoilers)

DC is in the throes of Absolute Power, pre-SDCC gossip in hotel bars suggests Nightwing stans might want to get on board.... SPOILERS!

Tomorrow is the kick-off for San Diego Comic-Con. It is also New Comics Day, and these days that includes DC Comics as well. DC Comics is in the throes of its Absolute Power crossover designed by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, and the pre-SDCC gossip in the hotel bars includes how some of that will be going down. Not just tomorrow, but further into the story. So, spoiler warnings are on. But if you are a Nightwing fan and not on board with Absolute Power yet, this may be enough to change your mind… your call.

I previously examined DC Comics' plan to rewrite Amanda Waller's origin, showing how her entire career has led up to the events of Absolute Power.

In which she has captured or depowered 80% of the world's superpowered individuals. An Amazo has taken Aquaman for Amanda Waller, but not the Doom Patrol or Tempest. Why? It's not like he's getting his own series. But taking powers away from the Doom Patrol means that Negative Man can remove his bandages…

So we see one of the Amazos, possessed by the back-up personality of a parallel universe Batman, take the powers of Aquaman, Negative Man and ElastiGirl. Dubbed Depth Charge, he is tasked with subduing Atlantis, with Beast Girl's telepathic persuasion skills in tow.

Maybe they could have been used in Gotham. Without Batman and his cronies, the town has fallen into its own rot, and the citizens of the city are on lockdown while the non-powered criminals take to the streets. So it comes down to Harley Quinn to save them all. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, she's not entirely alone, we get the return of Wildstorm's Voodoo

The survivor superheroes, the new Resistance, can't even decide who is in charge, Aquaman, Superman, Mister Terrific, Batman all voting for the leadership? So who steps up for a stirring speech? Nightwing. That may be enough to get the Nightwing stans on board for the whole series as Dick Grayson takes the lead over the former Justice League and Justice Society, commanding them to take on their own individual missions to take down Amanda Waller.

But he's wrong about Waller. He sees her as having a lust for glory, for power and authority, judging all with power the same way, with no room for selflessness. But as her new origin story reveals, that is not what Amanda Waller is, She has sacrificed so much, not for her own personal gain, but to make the world a better place, as she sees it.

And if Nightwing is taking on the burden if leadership, is that just another lever for Failsafe to pull at?

So Superman is told to look to the multiverse for help. Wonder Woman and Damian Wayne to free the imprisoned superhero prisoners. Black Canary to get the Green Arrow back, from working for Waller. And Batman goes for the Mother Box owned by Amanda Waller, and takes Catwoman with him, in disguise. And everyone to use the weapons of the Fortress Of Solitude to fight back. And super suits for the superpeople. Much good it does them, though, as one of the biggest superhero battles kicks off within its walls… Brainiac Queen's technology seems particularly suited to those derived from Kryptonian DNA.

Not the only resistance around, Tim Drake decided to branch out on his own down with the Court Of Owls. And Voodoo has access to the Halo Corporation technology, a Plan B Resistance to fight back in the absence of the big boys doing their big things, with Miss Martian and The Ray filling in.

And so it is down to Batman, with Catwoman, to reveal that the deal that Brainiac made with the Czarnians appears to have carried over to Waller…

Absolute Power continues to be published by DC Comics,

