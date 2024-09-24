Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller

Absolute Power, Amanda Waller And The Multiverse (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees three potential Absolute Power titles, Absolute Power Origins, Titans, and Green Arrow, all tying in with the mega-storyline, at least, as Amanda Waller takes power away from all but herself.

We are heading towards the Multiverse plans for Amanda Waller now, as we learn the identity of Bright, Amanda Waller's cyborg right hand soldier, who seems to know Green Arrow… at least one version of Green Arrow. White Lantern from Earth 3… who wasn't Power Ring. But has his own Brave And Bold adventures.

A member of "The Insiders", left for dead and rescued by Amanda Waller. While Waller is dealing with some other heroes living in the Mirror World, home to the Mirror Master.

Not quite a parallel universe, but possibly part of the multiverse, just once accessed in a different fashion. So the Global Guardians will need dealing with as well, by her power absorbing Amazos…

While the Green Arrow family have their own take on the Multiverse and Bright's place in it.

They are not the only families having problems with what Amanda Waller has landed them with. As a new look Raven takes on an old look Trigon

But Green Arrow, under Amanda Waller's thumb, now has the kind of table-turning moments that does so well.

Because it's not just thus Green Arrow that Amanda Waller wants under her thumb. She wants all of them…

One universe done, a multiverse to go… Titans #15 by Tom Taylor and Lucas Meyer, Green Arrow #16 by Joshua Williamson and Amancay Nahuelpan and Absolute Power: Origins #3 by John Ridley and Alitha Martinez are all published tomorrow.

THE DARK WINGED QUEEN IS RISING AND THE DCU WILL NEVER BE THE SAME! A major death will shake the DCU. There is no stopping it. Dark destiny is coming, and countless worlds shake with fear. The Dark Winged Queen is rising. Stronger than the Titans. Stronger than Trigon and all his demonic children. Can the Titans save the world and their friend? Or will they be forced to choose?

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN Team Arrow is up against a wall. And it's not Amanda Waller. It's her agent of destruction BRIGHT. Who is Bright and why does he hate Green Arrow and his family? Ollie must decide if he should save his family, even if it means they become locked up in Waller's super prison!

Amanda Waller's journey has brought her to hell and back – from the blood-soaked streets of Chicago to the over-the-top exploits of her very own TASK FORCE X (aka the SUICIDE SQUAD). Now, with the clock ticking on ultimate victory over the metahumans of planet earth, the origin of DC's most methodical menace draws to a close. But what secrets lie within the terrifying alien mind of the Brainiac Queen – and will THE WALL survive the very seeds she herself has sown? All this and Rustam's revenge in the finale of ABSOLUTE POWER: ORIGINS.

