Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Superman

Previews of Absolute Superman, Green Lantern and Batman: Ark M…

Previews of Absolute Superman #15, Absolute Green Lantern #10 and Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 from DC Comics next Wednesday...

Article Summary Absolute Superman #15 follows Clark Kent grappling with change after the epic Battle of Kansas aftermath.

Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra reimagine Superman’s mission and identity on the Absolute Smallville farm.

Absolute Green Lantern #10 sees Jo Mullein targeted by Goldface, with dark twists for Obsidian’s future.

Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 explores Arkham’s mysterious origins with secrets waiting behind locked doors.

Next week sees DC Comics publish three Absolute titles: Absolute Superman #15 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra, Absolute Green Lantern #10 by Al Ewing, Sid Kotian and Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson. But it begins with the Absolute Superman on the Absolute Smallville farm, recovering from the big battle between Absolute Superman and Absolute Ra's Al Ghul, Brainiac and Lazarus. And maybe working out just what kind of Superman he's going to be, even if he is not fond of the name. One who finds the businessmen doing the bad things and threatens them…

Looks like Absolute Superman has named its Absolute Toyman as well. While Absolute Green Lantern #10 looks like it will be giving us the Absolute Obsidian as Todd Rice gets dunked in the black stuff while someone else prefers to be gold plated…

And we also get mention of Soder Cola there, the Coca Cola of the DC Universe. And now the Absolute Soder Cola. Maybe it's even more evil than the "real" Soder Cola. While Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson puts the Arkham Asylum back into the origins of Ark-M…

Yeah, no, that's not the one you think it is…

Absolute Superman #15 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

In the shocking aftermath of the Battle of Kansas, Superman wrestles with profound changes to his life, his allies, and even his costume. But more importantly, there's work to be done, as we experience a day in the life of the world's busiest superhero–and welcome guest artist Juan Ferreyra (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) to the series!

In the shocking aftermath of the Battle of Kansas, Superman wrestles with profound changes to his life, his allies, and even his costume. But more importantly, there's work to be done, as we experience a day in the life of the world's busiest superhero–and welcome guest artist Juan Ferreyra (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) to the series! Absolute Green Lantern #10 by Al Ewing, Sid Kotian

Jo Mullein finds herself in the crosshairs of the bounty hunter Goldface!

Jo Mullein finds herself in the crosshairs of the bounty hunter Goldface! Absolute Batman: Ark M #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!