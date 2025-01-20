Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

How D'You Solve A Problem Like Absolute Wonder Woman's Arm? (Spoilers)

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Absolute Wonder Woman's Arm? (Spoilers for this week's Absolute Wonder Woman #4)

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman published last year may have done much to define the series going forward. With Diana on the Island of Hell making a major sacrifice to send Steve Trevor back to the world of men. And she goes out on a limb.

Her right arm. Severed and sacrificed in order to send the man she has learned to love. And while we have seen her in the present day fighting with both arms, it seems that her right arm, complete with tattoos, was a magical creation.

And she never actually had a right arm at all. She has something that will do the job for now, an emergency prosthetic…

But in this week's Amazon Wonder Woman #4, she is looking for more of a magical replacement. And she has come to Etta Candy's sister, Gia Candy, a new original character for the Absolute Universe, with a shopping list…

Before moving onto valerian, a plant reputed to be an aid to sleep, though there is naturally no actual evidence for this. However, there are other ingredients that have a more well-known and testable effect.

Hemlock is a highly poisonous plant. Morning glory is a laxative-effect hallucinogen. Datura is poisonous and psychoactive. Oh and blood, lots of blood.

After all, arms don't just build themself. As for those psychoactive hallucinogens?

It seems that Absolute Hecate has arms to spare… Absolute Wonder Woman #4 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics on Wednesday. And will likely be the best-selling comic of the week.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #4

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

DIANA MAKES THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE! The Tetracide is "The Four Killer"…and Diana has done the unthinkable to escape its fatal grasp. The move may have saved her to fight another day, but the price Diana paid is more than she can stand to lose for the fight that's coming. She will need the help of her allies both old and new to recover what she has lost–and save Gateway City! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

