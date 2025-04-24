Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite | Tagged:

Space Ghost relaunches with a new #1, and Alex Ross, in July 2025, with David Pepose and Jonathan Lau, from Dynamite Entertainment.

Dynamite Entertainment has clearly been learning from Marvel Comics and, in July, with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, will be relaunching their Space Ghost series with a new #1 but without changing the creative team one jot, David Pepose and Jonathan Lau, with colourist Andrew Dalhouse and letterer Taylor Esposito. And that includes Dynamite getting their first Alex Ross covers in about five years for the new Space Ghost #1, as well as other cover artists Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee, June Chung, Bjorn Barends and Michael Cho.

"Because you demanded it… the adventures will continue in our epic second volume of Space Ghost!" said series writer David Pepose. "Following the aftermath of Robo Corp and the Council of Doom's evil schemes, Jonathan Lau and I have some truly exciting new storylines coming for Space Ghost, Jan, Jace, and Blip, as their superheroic partnership will be tested in ways that will shake the very foundations of their universe. This relaunch is a testament to the incredible passion and dedication of all the readers, retailers, and press, who have championed our series from the very beginning — Space Ghost has been one of the most rewarding books I've ever had a chance to work on, and I can't wait for fans to see what we have in store for you next!"

"The Guardian of the Spaceways is back, welcoming continuing readers and inviting new ones to hop right back on with a fresh tale and interwoven recaps. Superfan turned chronicler David Pepose (Captain Planet, Speed Racer, Cable: Love and Chrome) is bringing more evil-thwarting action and excitement. Virtuoso veteran artist Jonathan Lau is ready to unleash his kinetic artwork bringing these new scripts to the page. Together, with the rest of the creative team including colorist Andrew Dalhouse and letterer Taylor Esposito, they're bringing more from a run that critics and fans have proclaimed to be a seamless blend of the iconic original animation's spirit and modern superhero and action comics sensibilities. This new jumping-on point kicks off with the first appearance in the series of a classic villain. Space Ghost and Blip find themselves on a planet themed all around amusement parks that has been taken over by the maniacal Toymaker, with a high stakes hostage crisis at hand. Meanwhile, Jan and Jace are confronted by a mysterious figure from their past that will shake the Ghost Planet team to their core. Pepose and company have largely packed each and every issue with a complete epic, while continuing subplots, turning to larger arcs when ramping things up even more, to give fans what they want! August's second issue brings in another exciting character with Space Ghost's notorious old flame the Eclipse Woman. When her energy-bending crime spree crosses paths with ruthless crime lord Boss Parko, Space Ghost and the twins get drawn into a deadly orbit."